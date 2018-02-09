Canadians Seabrook and Calderwood Honoured At NGCOA US Awards

The National Golf Owners’ Association (NGCOA) of the United States hosted their annual Golf Business Conference and Awards dinner in San Antonio, Texas on February 8th and two Canadians were among those honoured.

Jeff Calderwood and Mark Seabrook, both of Ottawa, were presented with the Paul Porter Award that recognizes an NGCOA member “who left an enduring mark on a national or international affiliate through the highest level of commitment, service and leadership.”

Calderwood is the CEO of the NGCOA Canada while Seabrook was the founding President and is the owner of the Canadian Golf & Country Club. Both men worked tireless to organize Canadian golf course owners to see the benefits of cooperative business efforts.

“It’s an honour to be receiving such high recognition from the NGCOA US for our NGCOA Canada success over all those years.” says Jeff Calderwood. “From that modest beginning 25 years ago to our leadership position today representing the majority of golf course operators and the business side of Canadian golf, it has been a very rewarding experience. Everyone involved, from all our board members, staff, golf course owners, suppliers, allied associations and related stakeholders deserve so much credit for us fulfilling that original NGCOA Canada vision. Mark and I will proudly accept this Paul Porter Award on their behalf and look forward to many more years of serving the Canadian golf business.”

“Associations are indeed about the programs and services provided to a membership, but it all happens because of people with a heart and head for the mission,” says Jay Karen, Chief Executive Officer of NGCOA (US). “No duo in golf have been more important and impressive than Mark and Jeff, as evidenced by the success of NGCOA Canada. What they built has served as inspiration for all of us in the North American and European NGCOA family for many years.”

The international ward follows recent recognition for both gentleman who received NGCOA Canada Lifetime Achievement Awards during the association’s recent 25th anniversary celebration.

The team at Flagstick congratulates both Mark and Jeff on this much-deserved recognition.