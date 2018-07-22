Carleton Golf & Yacht Club Team Repeats as OVGA Junior Intersectionals A Champions

Twenty-six Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Golf Clubs were scheduled to play in the OVGA Junior Intersectionals held at seven locations and sponsored by Golf-O-Max.

In “A” Division, defending champions Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Manotick, Ontario hosted Junior Intersectional Teams from Camelot Golf & Country Club, Rideau View Golf Club and Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

The start of the Intersectional round at Carleton was delayed for half an hour due to a storm bringing much-needed rain to the golf course. After it blew through and the sun re-appeared, players played in gusty wind conditions for the remainder of the day.

Using their home turf to their advantage, Carleton scored 29 points for a three-point win over 2nd place Royal Ottawa. Finishing in third place at 21 points was the team from Rideau View. Finishing with 20 points was the team from Camelot and they will move to Division “B” in 2019. Coming up to “A” Division in 2019 will be the team from Hylands Golf Club which finished first in “B” Division.

Members of the winning Carleton Golf & Yacht Club Junior Intersectional Team taking home the Gord Scott Memorial Trophy donated by Flagstick Golf Magazine were: Colin Jetten, Sanil Srivastava, Joey Marcotte, Andrew Marcotte, Brennan Miller, Josh Marcotte, Will Barrett, Ashton Proulx, Thomas Wren, Aiden Coyle, Dylann Armstrong and Jared Coyle.

Winning the maximum 6 points for Carleton was Ashton Proulx and for Royal Ottawa were Ronan Sahajpal, Kamren Shaw, Calean Key, and Megan MacGregor-Coste. Brandon White was the lone six point winner from Camelot.

Congratulations to all competitors in the 2018 OVGA Junior Intersectionals.

We will post full results when they become available.

Division Winners:

A Division: Carleton Golf & Yacht Club

B Division: Hylands Golf Club

C Division: Hautes Plaines

D Division: N/A

E Division: Canadian Golf & Country Club

F Division: N/A

G Division: N/A