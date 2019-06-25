Carleton G&YC Hosts OVGA Mixed Championship

With the sun beaming down on the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club golf course on Monday, June 24th, Ottawa Valley Golf Association Mixed Teams participated in a 1 pm shotgun start. Their goal was the Bernard & Peggy Turner-Davis Mixed Championship Trophy at the Manotick, Ontario course.

With a net score of 62 on the par 73 Carleton G&YC Course, the team of John and Kathy Radmore received the trophy at the awards presentation. John plays out of Rideau View and Kathy is a member at Hylands.

By retrogression, the overall low gross on the day went to the team of Wanda Pilon and Jordan Gravel-Pilon from Rivermead with their score of 71.

In Flight 1, the junior team of Lauren Gervais and Jared Lipski from Kanata was the low gross winner with their score of 71 while low net winners with their score of 65 were Rideau View’s Susan Pearl and Deep River’s Paul Bell.

Brenda and Darryl Harris from Metcalfe Golf Club won the low gross honors in Flight 2 with their score of 81 and low net honors at 68 went to the team of Stephanie Holland from Hylands and Phil Rebus from Gatineau.

Greensmere’s Wendy Erickson and Brent Martin took low gross honors in Flight 3 with their team score of 83 while Ling Duan and Hongchao Mu from Hautes Plaines were the low net winners with their team score of 67.

Congratulations to all participants in the 2019 OVGA Mixed Championship and also the team of OVGA officials.

Final Leaderboards