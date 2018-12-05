Carleton’s Gord Percy Leads The Way at PGA of Canada Head Pro Championship

He may be the only member from the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone competing at the PGA of Canada Head Professional Championship this week in Arizona, but Gord Percy is doing a fine job representing his region. The Head Professional from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Manotick, Ontario leads the way at the National Championship sponsored by Titleist & FootJoy.
A player familiar with leaderboards throughout his junior, amateur and professional career, Percy smoothed his way to a bogey-free 66 (-6) on Tuesday in the Phoenix area. That earned the 46-year-old a one shot overnight lead over Quebec’s Eric Laporte, the 2012 Champion of this event.
An unusual note about the leader is that he normally does not subject himself to full length practice shots and only hits a few balls during warm-ups due to past shoulder injuries. As a result he normally tries to play a precision-like game, and it paid off in round one over the Gold Course at The Wigwam Resort.
“I was a little bit lucky out there today in spots, but I hit most of the greens in regulation and didn’t miss too much with my putter,” Percy shared with a PGA of Canada media official. “The strength of my game is that I usually hit a lot of greens, but I don’t always make as many putts as I did today either, so,” he said, adding, “I’m just here to have fun and there’s just so many good players in the field this week, we’ll have to see what happens over the next couple of days.”
Trailing the two top players is a strong group of talented contenders in close pursuit. Brian McDonald of British Columbia is in third place at -4 while the winner of the 2002 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open on the PGA TOUR, Ian Leggatt, holds down fourth at three-under-par.
An Inter-Zone competition will be decided after 36 holes. After eighteen holes Quebec leads the way by five strokes over the Ontario squad.
Play will conclude after 54 holes.
Leaderboard and Round 2 Tee Times
|Pos.
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|Thru
Today
|To Par
Gross
Today
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|
Carleton Golf & Yacht Golf Club, ON
|-6
|12:03 PM, Hole 1
|–
|66
|66
|2
|
Montcalm Club De Golf), QC
|-5
|12:03 PM, Hole 1
|–
|67
|67
|3
|
Fairview Mountain Golf Club, BC
|-4
|12:03 PM, Hole 1
|–
|68
|68
|4
|
Summit Golf & Country Golf Club, ON
|-3
|11:54 AM, Hole 1
|–
|69
|69
|T5
|
Lynx Ridge Golf Club, AB
|-2
|11:36 AM, Hole 1
|–
|70
|70
|T5
|
Point Grey Golf & Country Golf Club, BC
|-2
|11:45 AM, Hole 1
|–
|70
|70
|T5
|
Picture Butte Golf Club, AB
|-2
|11:54 AM, Hole 1
|–
|70
|70
|T5
|
Belvedere Golf Club Golf Inc., PE
|-2
|11:54 AM, Hole 1
|–
|70
|70
|T9
|
Cottonwood Golf & Country Golf Club, AB
|E
|11:00 AM, Hole 1
|–
|72
|72
|T9
|
Le Golf Champetre, QC
|E
|11:09 AM, Hole 1
|–
|72
|72
|T9
|
L’Epiphanie Club De Golf), QC
|E
|11:09 AM, Hole 1
|–
|72
|72
|T9
|
Kamloops Golf & Country Golf Club, BC
|E
|11:18 AM, Hole 1
|–
|72
|72
|T9
|
Westfield Golf & Country Golf Club, NB
|E
|11:18 AM, Hole 1
|–
|72
|72
|T9
|
Carman Golf Club, MB
|E
|11:18 AM, Hole 1
|–
|72
|72
|T9
|
The Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, BC
|E
|11:27 AM, Hole 1
|–
|72
|72
|T16
|
Glacier Greens Golf Club, BC
|+1
|10:42 AM, Hole 1
|–
|73
|73
|T16
|
Elbow Springs Golf Club, AB
|+1
|10:51 AM, Hole 1
|–
|73
|73
|T16
|
Royal Regina Golf Club, SK
|+1
|10:51 AM, Hole 1
|–
|73
|73
|T16
|
Elmwood Golf & Country Golf Club, SK
|+1
|10:51 AM, Hole 1
|–
|73
|73
|T16
|
Royal Montreal Golf Club Golf The), QC
|+1
|11:00 AM, Hole 1
|–
|73
|73
|T16
|
Tor Hill Golf Course, SK
|+1
|11:00 AM, Hole 1
|–
|73
|73
|T22
|
Bic Club De Golf), QC
|+2
|9:57 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Redwood Meadows Golf & C Golf C., AB
|+2
|10:06 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Ridge Course At Cordova Bay Golf The), BC
|+2
|10:06 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Wildfire Golf Club, ON
|+2
|10:06 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Victoria Golf Club, BC
|+2
|10:15 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Golf Chateau Golf Bromont, QC
|+2
|10:15 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Thames Valley Golf Club, ON
|+2
|10:15 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Lookout Point Country Golf Club, ON
|+2
|10:24 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Twenty Valley Golf & Country Golf Club, ON
|+2
|10:24 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Stony Plain Golf Course, AB
|+2
|10:24 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T22
|
Elmhurst Golf & Country Golf Club, MB
|+2
|10:33 AM, Hole 1
|–
|74
|74
|T33
|
Le Parcours Du Golf Cerf, QC
|+3
|9:39 AM, Hole 1
|–
|75
|75
|T33
|
Southwood Golf & Country Club, MB
|+3
|9:39 AM, Hole 1
|–
|75
|75
|T33
|
Mountain View Golf Club, YU
|+3
|9:39 AM, Hole 1
|–
|75
|75
|T33
|
Mactaquac Golf Club, NB
|+3
|9:48 AM, Hole 1
|–
|75
|75
|T33
|
Deer Valley Golf and Golf Estates, SK
|+3
|9:48 AM, Hole 1
|–
|75
|75
|T33
|
Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Golf Village, QC
|+3
|9:57 AM, Hole 1
|–
|75
|75
|T39
|
Fairmont Hot Springs Golf Resort, BC
|+4
|9:30 AM, Hole 1
|–
|76
|76
|T39
|
Assiniboine Golf Club, MB
|+4
|9:30 AM, Hole 8
|–
|76
|76
|T41
|
Minnewasta Golf & Country Club, MB
|+5
|9:30 AM, Hole 8
|–
|77
|77
|T41
|
Valley Ridge Golf Club, AB
|+5
|9:30 AM, Hole 8
|–
|77
|77
|T41
|
Woodside Golf Club, AB
|+5
|9:39 AM, Hole 8
|–
|77
|77
|T41
|
Club De Golf Beloeil, QC
|+5
|9:39 AM, Hole 8
|–
|77
|77
|T41
|+5
|9:39 AM, Hole 8
|–
|77
|77
|T41
|
Northern Bear Golf Club, AB
|+5
|9:48 AM, Hole 8
|–
|77
|77
|T47
|
Drayton Valley Golf Course, AB
|+6
|9:48 AM, Hole 8
|–
|78
|78
|T47
|
Winnipeg Winter Golf Club, MB
|+6
|9:48 AM, Hole 8
|–
|78
|78
|T47
|
The Winston Golf Club, AB
|+6
|9:57 AM, Hole 8
|–
|78
|78
|T47
|
The Golf Rise, BC
|+6
|9:57 AM, Hole 8
|–
|78
|78
|T47
|
Pine Ridge Golf & Country Golf Club, MB
|+6
|9:57 AM, Hole 8
|–
|78
|78
|T47
|
Muskoka Bay Golf Club, ON
|+6
|10:06 AM, Hole 8
|–
|78
|78
|T53
|
Le Portage Club De Golf), QC
|+7
|10:06 AM, Hole 8
|–
|79
|79
|T53
|
Pointe West Golf Club, ON
|+7
|10:15 AM, Hole 8
|–
|79
|79
|T55
|
Goose Hummock Golf Resort, AB
|+8
|10:15 AM, Hole 8
|–
|80
|80
|T55
|
Inglewood Golf & Curling Golf Club, AB
|+8
|10:24 AM, Hole 8
|–
|80
|80
|T57
|
The Hamptons Golf Club, AB
|+9
|10:24 AM, Hole 8
|–
|81
|81
|T57
|
Maple Downs Golf Club, ON
|+9
|10:24 AM, Hole 8
|–
|81
|81
|T57
|
La Vallée Du Richelieu Club De Golf), QC
|+9
|10:33 AM, Hole 8
|–
|81
|81
|T60
|
River Bend Golf Club, AB
|+11
|10:33 AM, Hole 8
|–
|83
|83
|T60
|
Beaumaris Yacht Golf Club, ON
|+11
|10:33 AM, Hole 8
|–
|83
|83
|62
|
Niagara On The Lake Golf Club, ON
|+12
|10:42 AM, Hole 8
|–
|84
|84
|T63
|
The Players Golf Course, MB
|+13
|10:42 AM, Hole 8
|–
|85
|85
|T63
|
Bell Bay Golf Club, NS
|+13
|10:42 AM, Hole 8
|–
|85
|85
|65
|
Talking Rock Golf Course, BC
|+14
|10:51 AM, Hole 8
|–
|86
|86
|T66
|
Atlantide Club De Golf), QC
|+17
|10:51 AM, Hole 8
|–
|89
|89
|T66
|
Vancouver Golf Club, BC
|+17
|10:51 AM, Hole 8
|–
|89
|89
|68
|
University Golf Club, BC
|+20
|11:00 AM, Hole 8
|–
|92
|92
|69
|
Richmond Country Golf Club, BC
|+21
|11:00 AM, Hole 8
|–
|93
|93
