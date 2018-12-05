What's New?

Carleton’s Gord Percy Leads The Way at PGA of Canada Head Pro Championship

December 4, 2018 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Gord Percy looked anguished on this tee shot in round one the PGA of Canada Head Profesisonal Championship but his scorecard did not reflect any trouble. He opened with a 66. (Photo: Chris Fry, PGA of Canada)

He may be the only member from the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone competing at the PGA of Canada Head Professional Championship this week in Arizona, but Gord Percy is doing a fine job representing his region. The Head Professional from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Manotick, Ontario leads the way at the National Championship sponsored by Titleist & FootJoy.

A player familiar with leaderboards throughout his junior, amateur and professional career, Percy smoothed his way to a bogey-free 66 (-6) on Tuesday in the Phoenix area. That earned the 46-year-old a one shot overnight lead over Quebec’s Eric Laporte, the 2012 Champion of this event.

An unusual note about the leader is that he normally does not subject himself to full length practice shots and only hits a few balls during warm-ups due to past shoulder injuries. As a result he normally tries to play a precision-like game, and it paid off in round one over the Gold Course at The Wigwam Resort.

“I was a little bit lucky out there today in spots, but I hit most of the greens in regulation and didn’t miss too much with my putter,” Percy shared with a PGA of Canada media official. “The strength of my game is that I usually hit a lot of greens, but I don’t always make as many putts as I did today either, so,” he said, adding, “I’m just here to have fun and there’s just so many good players in the field this week, we’ll have to see what happens over the next couple of days.”

Trailing the two top players is a strong group of talented contenders in close pursuit. Brian McDonald of British Columbia is in third place at -4 while the winner of the 2002 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open on the PGA TOUR, Ian Leggatt, holds down fourth at three-under-par.

An Inter-Zone competition will be decided after 36 holes. After eighteen holes Quebec leads the way by five strokes over the Ontario squad.

Play will conclude after 54 holes.

Leaderboard and Round 2 Tee Times

Pos. Player Total
To Par
Gross		 Thru
Today		 To Par
Gross
Today		 R1 R2 Total
Gross
1

Percy, Gordon

Carleton Golf & Yacht Golf Club, ON
 -6 12:03 PM, Hole 1 66 66
2

Laporte, Eric

Montcalm Club De Golf), QC
 -5 12:03 PM, Hole 1 67 67
3

McDonald, Brian

Fairview Mountain Golf Club, BC
 -4 12:03 PM, Hole 1 68 68
4

Leggatt, Ian

Summit Golf & Country Golf Club, ON
 -3 11:54 AM, Hole 1 69 69
T5

LeBouthillier, Tyler

Lynx Ridge Golf Club, AB
 -2 11:36 AM, Hole 1 70 70
T5

Zibrik, Dave

Point Grey Golf & Country Golf Club, BC
 -2 11:45 AM, Hole 1 70 70
T5

Gerlitz, Jamie

Picture Butte Golf Club, AB
 -2 11:54 AM, Hole 1 70 70
T5

Moran, Jamie

Belvedere Golf Club Golf Inc., PE
 -2 11:54 AM, Hole 1 70 70
T9

Thompson, Sean

Cottonwood Golf & Country Golf Club, AB
 E 11:00 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T9

Girouard, Marc

Le Golf Champetre, QC
 E 11:09 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T9

Girard, Denis

L’Epiphanie Club De Golf), QC
 E 11:09 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T9

Hubert, Alec

Kamloops Golf & Country Golf Club, BC
 E 11:18 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T9

Leblanc, Steve

Westfield Golf & Country Golf Club, NB
 E 11:18 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T9

North, Dean

Carman Golf Club, MB
 E 11:18 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T9

O’Rourke, Padraic

The Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, BC
 E 11:27 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T16

Kelly, Bill

Glacier Greens Golf Club, BC
 +1 10:42 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T16

Allred, Scott

Elbow Springs Golf Club, AB
 +1 10:51 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T16

Brown, Dean

Royal Regina Golf Club, SK
 +1 10:51 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T16

Chambers, Jeff

Elmwood Golf & Country Golf Club, SK
 +1 10:51 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T16

Dickson, Scott

Royal Montreal Golf Club Golf The), QC
 +1 11:00 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T16

Knapp, Scott

Tor Hill Golf Course, SK
 +1 11:00 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T22

Blier, Michel

Bic Club De Golf), QC
 +2 9:57 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

Black, Kevin

Redwood Meadows Golf & C Golf C., AB
 +2 10:06 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

McCullough, Lance

Ridge Course At Cordova Bay Golf The), BC
 +2 10:06 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

Mills, Jeff

Wildfire Golf Club, ON
 +2 10:06 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

Bernakevitch, Lindsay

Victoria Golf Club, BC
 +2 10:15 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

Levesque, Dave

Golf Chateau Golf Bromont, QC
 +2 10:15 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

Hadley, Brian

Thames Valley Golf Club, ON
 +2 10:15 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

Greenwood, Dan

Lookout Point Country Golf Club, ON
 +2 10:24 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

Kenesky, Ron

Twenty Valley Golf & Country Golf Club, ON
 +2 10:24 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

Cuthbertson, Jeff

Stony Plain Golf Course, AB
 +2 10:24 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T22

McMillan, Dave

Elmhurst Golf & Country Golf Club, MB
 +2 10:33 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T33

Boudreau, Benoit

Le Parcours Du Golf Cerf, QC
 +3 9:39 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T33

Steep, Andrew

Southwood Golf & Country Club, MB
 +3 9:39 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T33

Wiggins, Jeff

Mountain View Golf Club, YU
 +3 9:39 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T33

Egan, Alex

Mactaquac Golf Club, NB
 +3 9:48 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T33

Greenough, John

Deer Valley Golf and Golf Estates, SK
 +3 9:48 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T33

Hurtubise, Marc

Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Golf Village, QC
 +3 9:57 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T39

Johnson, Jeremy

Fairmont Hot Springs Golf Resort, BC
 +4 9:30 AM, Hole 1 76 76
T39

Mills, Glen

Assiniboine Golf Club, MB
 +4 9:30 AM, Hole 8 76 76
T41

Kehler, Geoff

Minnewasta Golf & Country Club, MB
 +5 9:30 AM, Hole 8 77 77
T41

Maher, Jeremy

Valley Ridge Golf Club, AB
 +5 9:30 AM, Hole 8 77 77
T41

Foote, Kurtis

Woodside Golf Club, AB
 +5 9:39 AM, Hole 8 77 77
T41

Mongeau, Philippe

Club De Golf Beloeil, QC
 +5 9:39 AM, Hole 8 77 77
T41
+5 9:39 AM, Hole 8 77 77
T41

McDowell, Blair

Northern Bear Golf Club, AB
 +5 9:48 AM, Hole 8 77 77
T47

Gillett, Weston

Drayton Valley Golf Course, AB
 +6 9:48 AM, Hole 8 78 78
T47

Guthrie, Robert

Winnipeg Winter Golf Club, MB
 +6 9:48 AM, Hole 8 78 78
T47

Lavoie, Shawn

The Winston Golf Club, AB
 +6 9:57 AM, Hole 8 78 78
T47

Scott, Chad

The Golf Rise, BC
 +6 9:57 AM, Hole 8 78 78
T47

Ludke, Jason

Pine Ridge Golf & Country Golf Club, MB
 +6 9:57 AM, Hole 8 78 78
T47

Alderdice, Teejay

Muskoka Bay Golf Club, ON
 +6 10:06 AM, Hole 8 78 78
T53

Houle, Billy

Le Portage Club De Golf), QC
 +7 10:06 AM, Hole 8 79 79
T53

Schmidtgall, Rick

Pointe West Golf Club, ON
 +7 10:15 AM, Hole 8 79 79
T55

McEvay, Mike

Goose Hummock Golf Resort, AB
 +8 10:15 AM, Hole 8 80 80
T55

MacGregor, Jeff

Inglewood Golf & Curling Golf Club, AB
 +8 10:24 AM, Hole 8 80 80
T57

Courage, Gordon

The Hamptons Golf Club, AB
 +9 10:24 AM, Hole 8 81 81
T57

Moniz, Michael

Maple Downs Golf Club, ON
 +9 10:24 AM, Hole 8 81 81
T57

Priondolo, Constant

La Vallée Du Richelieu Club De Golf), QC
 +9 10:33 AM, Hole 8 81 81
T60

Fiske, Todd

River Bend Golf Club, AB
 +11 10:33 AM, Hole 8 83 83
T60

McMulkin, Frank

Beaumaris Yacht Golf Club, ON
 +11 10:33 AM, Hole 8 83 83
62

Simkin, Billy

Niagara On The Lake Golf Club, ON
 +12 10:42 AM, Hole 8 84 84
T63

Damsgaard, Robert

The Players Golf Course, MB
 +13 10:42 AM, Hole 8 85 85
T63

Rodrigue, Zach

Bell Bay Golf Club, NS
 +13 10:42 AM, Hole 8 85 85
65

Blair, Adam

Talking Rock Golf Course, BC
 +14 10:51 AM, Hole 8 86 86
T66

Legaré, Jean-Sébastien

Atlantide Club De Golf), QC
 +17 10:51 AM, Hole 8 89 89
T66

Smith, Randall

Vancouver Golf Club, BC
 +17 10:51 AM, Hole 8 89 89
68

Liddicoat, Steve

University Golf Club, BC
 +20 11:00 AM, Hole 8 92 92
69

Cyndroski, Mike

Richmond Country Golf Club, BC
 +21 11:00 AM, Hole 8 93 93

