Carleton’s Gord Percy Leads The Way at PGA of Canada Head Pro Championship

He may be the only member from the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone competing at the PGA of Canada Head Professional Championship this week in Arizona, but Gord Percy is doing a fine job representing his region. The Head Professional from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Manotick, Ontario leads the way at the National Championship sponsored by Titleist & FootJoy.

A player familiar with leaderboards throughout his junior, amateur and professional career, Percy smoothed his way to a bogey-free 66 (-6) on Tuesday in the Phoenix area. That earned the 46-year-old a one shot overnight lead over Quebec’s Eric Laporte, the 2012 Champion of this event.

An unusual note about the leader is that he normally does not subject himself to full length practice shots and only hits a few balls during warm-ups due to past shoulder injuries. As a result he normally tries to play a precision-like game, and it paid off in round one over the Gold Course at The Wigwam Resort.

“I was a little bit lucky out there today in spots, but I hit most of the greens in regulation and didn’t miss too much with my putter,” Percy shared with a PGA of Canada media official. “The strength of my game is that I usually hit a lot of greens, but I don’t always make as many putts as I did today either, so,” he said, adding, “I’m just here to have fun and there’s just so many good players in the field this week, we’ll have to see what happens over the next couple of days.”

Trailing the two top players is a strong group of talented contenders in close pursuit. Brian McDonald of British Columbia is in third place at -4 while the winner of the 2002 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open on the PGA TOUR, Ian Leggatt, holds down fourth at three-under-par.

An Inter-Zone competition will be decided after 36 holes. After eighteen holes Quebec leads the way by five strokes over the Ontario squad.

Play will conclude after 54 holes.

