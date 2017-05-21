Carol Ann Baxter Named As New PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Executive Director

The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone has announced the name of their incoming Executive Director.

Carol Ann Baxter has been hired for the role, replacing Harry Hereford who is stepping down after 17 years of service to the Zone of which he was a founding member in 1976.

In a message to membership Zone President Greg Chambers said, “Carol Ann emerged from a strong list of candidates as having the best combination of skills, experience and personality for our Ottawa Zone needs.”

Baxter is no stranger to the region. The owner of Archie’s Family Golf Centre in Cornwall is a past PGA of Canada member, a twenty-five year member of the LPGA, and also spent five years as the Eastern Ontario Chapter Director for the National Golf Course Owners’ Association.

Her experience and ties with the golf course community should be of great benefit to the PGA membership. She is currently working through the transition with Hereford until he steps down officially on May 31st, when she will take over.