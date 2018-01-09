More Cash For Canada – Mackenzie Tour Announces Purse Increases

Those players qualifying for, and playing in Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada events will be playing for more cash in 2018.

The TOUR has announced that tournament prize money will increase by $25,000 (CA$) at every 2018 event. Regular, full-field tournaments will offer purses of $200,000, with the season-ending, limited-field (60 players) Freedom 55 Financial Championship providing a $225,000 purse.

“Thanks to the hard work of our tournament host organizations and our sponsors, who have helped establish and grow each tournament in their respective communities, Mackenzie Tour players will now be competing for more money as they aim to make their way to the Web.com Tour in 2019,” said Mackenzie Tour President Jeff Monday.

The 2018 season will begin at the Freedom 55 Financial Open at Point Grey Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, B.C. May 31-June 3 and conclude at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship at Highland Country Club in London, Ontario September 10-16, with the full 2018 schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.

Qualifying for the 2018 Mackenzie Tour season will take place at five sites this spring, with fields of 132 players competing for status at Qualifying Tournaments in Florida, California, Arizona and British Columbia.