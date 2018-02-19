Casselview Golf & Country Club Hires Allen McGee as Director of Golf

Renowned Ottawa-area amateur golfer Allen McGee is embarking on a new path. McGee has been appointed as the new Director of Golf/Head Professional for the Casselview Golf & Country Club in Casselman, Ontario.

Casselview Operations Manager Justine Blouin shared with Flagstick about what it means to their management to add McGee to their team.

“We haven’t had a pro in a long time. To have a head pro is going to change things a lot and allow us to offer some lessons here at the course; lessons for beginners, juniors, and more. It is a big deal for us to have Allen in the pro shop for the retail side, someone passionate about golf,” Blouin related by phone. “A lot of people know Allen for his amateur success and all the tournaments he has won. He has such a great personality; everyone that has played golf with him has had a great experience. He brings a lot to the table; we’re really excited to have him on board.”

McGee is a Business Administration (with a minor in marketing) graduate of High Point University in North Carolina, where he attended on a golf scholarship. He is looking forward to applying both his education and past industry experience to the Casselview club. Prior to his most recent career in sales he counts years of working at the Kanata and Canadian Golf & Country Clubs locally on his resume. He is also spent the better part of a year after his formal education working at the East Lake Golf Club in Australia.

Accomplished Amateur

While he is best known for his prolific amateur golf career, winning the OVGA City and District Championship eight times and being recognized as the Ottawa Sports Award Golfer of The Year six times, McGee says he is ready to move on to the next chapter of his relationship with golf. He wants to do so in a complete manner.

Originally approached to look at helping Casselview for lessons, McGee and Blouin quickly expanded their talks, resulting in the job offer.

“I’m not the kind of guy that wants to just teach and work in the shop. I want to be able to use all my golf industry experience, along with my 16 years in sales, my knowledge of the golf industry worldwide, so I thought it would be a very good fit and the timing was absolutely perfect,” added the forty-five-year-old who says he will also investigate joining the PGA of Canada.

While he will have to turn his back on amateur golf once again (he played professionally for a time and regained his amateur status in 2002) McGee says there are still events he can still play with his son, Hunter, such as the Ottawa Sun Scramble. “I’ll definitely miss playing in the amateur events, but I’m turning that away for pro tournaments, so that’s okay too.”

But playing golf will be a very small focus for Allen who says his priority will be diving deep into his role as the Director of Golf and helping the Casselview Golf & Country Club thrive. Already known for their quality golf course conditions and focus on service, McGee wants to add a deeper “golf” element with a wide variety of programs, clinics, leagues, and even a higher quality of merchandise in the pro shop.

“It’s about growing the club and making people happy,” notes McGee of the new direction. “With these plans, the golf course will do better and the members and guests will be happier. That’s our goal.”

McGee began his new role on Monday, February 19th. He is currently working with the team at Casselview to prepare for several golf shows and is heavy into planning of lesson and leagues for 2018. Details for those should be available soon.