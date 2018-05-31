What's New?

Cataraqui Golf & Country Club wins George S. Lyon Team Championship

May 31, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Whitevale, Ontario. – On Monday, May 28th, 2018, The George S Lyon Team Championship was held at Whitevale Golf Club, in Whitevale, Ontario.  The Championship was won by the team from Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Ontario.  The team finished the Championship with a score of +3 (291).

The day was sunny, and the temperature stayed in the high 20’s – low 30’s for the Championship, players were in good spirits due to the warm and sunny day.  The conditions made for an excellent day of golf all-around.

The team from Cataraqui Golf & Country Club was made up of Noah Steele (-1) 71, Drew Mayhew 72, Jamaal Moussaoui (+2) 74, and Peter Sauerbrei +2 (74).

In second place was the team from Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto (+17) 305, and in third was the team from Deer Ridge Golf Club in Kitchener (+19) 307.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Team +/- Thru Total
1 Cataraqui +3 F 291
2 Weston +17 F 305
3 Deer Ridge +19 F 307
4 Hamilton G & CC +23 F 311
T5 Toronto Golf Club +25 F 313
T5 Whitevale +25 F 313
T7 Kawartha +26 F 314
T7 York Downs +26 F 314
9 Heron Point Golf Links +28 F 316
10 Glencairn GC +29 F 317
T11 Brampton +33 F 321
T11 Cedar Brae Golf Club +33 F 321
13 Devil’s Pulpit +37 F 325
14 Hidden Lake Golf Club +38 F 326
15 Oakdale +39 F 327
16 Sarnia G & CC +40 F 328
17 National GC of Canada +41 F 329
18 Summit GC +44 F 332
19 Markland +57 F 345
20 Maple Downs +62 F 350
21 Mississaugua +63 F 351
22 Rocky Crest +64 F 352
23 Spring Lakes +74 F 362

