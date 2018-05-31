Cataraqui Golf & Country Club wins George S. Lyon Team Championship

Whitevale, Ontario. – On Monday, May 28th, 2018, The George S Lyon Team Championship was held at Whitevale Golf Club, in Whitevale, Ontario. The Championship was won by the team from Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Ontario. The team finished the Championship with a score of +3 (291).

The day was sunny, and the temperature stayed in the high 20’s – low 30’s for the Championship, players were in good spirits due to the warm and sunny day. The conditions made for an excellent day of golf all-around.

The team from Cataraqui Golf & Country Club was made up of Noah Steele (-1) 71, Drew Mayhew 72, Jamaal Moussaoui (+2) 74, and Peter Sauerbrei +2 (74).

In second place was the team from Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto (+17) 305, and in third was the team from Deer Ridge Golf Club in Kitchener (+19) 307.

Final Leaderboard