Cataraqui Golf & Country Club wins George S. Lyon Team Championship

Whitevale, Ontario. – On Monday, May 28th, 2018, The George S Lyon Team Championship was held at Whitevale Golf Club, in Whitevale, Ontario. The Championship was won by the team from Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Ontario. The team finished the Championship with a score of +3 (291).
The day was sunny, and the temperature stayed in the high 20’s – low 30’s for the Championship, players were in good spirits due to the warm and sunny day. The conditions made for an excellent day of golf all-around.
The team from Cataraqui Golf & Country Club was made up of Noah Steele (-1) 71, Drew Mayhew 72, Jamaal Moussaoui (+2) 74, and Peter Sauerbrei +2 (74).
In second place was the team from Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto (+17) 305, and in third was the team from Deer Ridge Golf Club in Kitchener (+19) 307.
Final Leaderboard
|Pos
|Team
|+/-
|Thru
|Total
|1
|Cataraqui
|+3
|F
|291
|2
|Weston
|+17
|F
|305
|3
|Deer Ridge
|+19
|F
|307
|4
|Hamilton G & CC
|+23
|F
|311
|T5
|Toronto Golf Club
|+25
|F
|313
|T5
|Whitevale
|+25
|F
|313
|T7
|Kawartha
|+26
|F
|314
|T7
|York Downs
|+26
|F
|314
|9
|Heron Point Golf Links
|+28
|F
|316
|10
|Glencairn GC
|+29
|F
|317
|T11
|Brampton
|+33
|F
|321
|T11
|Cedar Brae Golf Club
|+33
|F
|321
|13
|Devil’s Pulpit
|+37
|F
|325
|14
|Hidden Lake Golf Club
|+38
|F
|326
|15
|Oakdale
|+39
|F
|327
|16
|Sarnia G & CC
|+40
|F
|328
|17
|National GC of Canada
|+41
|F
|329
|18
|Summit GC
|+44
|F
|332
|19
|Markland
|+57
|F
|345
|20
|Maple Downs
|+62
|F
|350
|21
|Mississaugua
|+63
|F
|351
|22
|Rocky Crest
|+64
|F
|352
|23
|Spring Lakes
|+74
|F
|362
Leave a Reply