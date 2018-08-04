What's New?

Céleste Dao Wins the Canadian Junior Girls’ Golf Championship; Zhu Tops Juvenile Players

August 4, 2018 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Céleste Dao and Emily Zhu (Photo: Chuck Russell / Golf Canada)

(Via Golf Canada) – TSAWWASSEN, B.C. – After a close round on Friday, Team Canada National Development Squad Member Céleste Dao from Notre Dame de l’Île Perrot, Que. carded a 2-over-par 74 to become the 2018 Canadian Junior Girls Champion.

Dao started the day with a one stroke lead and worked hard to keep the lead in the final round. She started her round with a bogey on hole 2 and hole 3 and continued to bogey two more holes before she made the turn.

Dao’s first three bogeys were out of the sand to put her at 1-over-par in second place after the 7th hole. She parred hole 8, while Emily Zhu from Richmond Hill, Ont. bogeyed it, putting them both with a share of the lead before the back nine.

Dao’s fourth bogey set her back one stroke, into second, and another bogey on hole 10, after a three putt, forced her to sit three back of Emily Zhu.

“The voice in my head kept telling me to stay patient, just stay patient for the two par 5s that are coming, I knew that at least one of them I could birdie,” said the 2018 Junior Girls Champ.

The Notre Dame de l’Île Perrot, Que. native went on to birdie hole 14, her first birdie of the day, to sit tied for the lead again with Zhu.

“I was waiting for the birdie for a long time, I kind of panicked a little on the front nine but I knew the two par 5s were coming so I stayed patient and when the first birdie dropped I was really, really happy,” said the 17-year-old. “After the first birdie came I knew I would be good for the next one.”

Dao birdied hole 15, as well, to sit one up.  Both players stepped up to hole 17, the same hole that decided their fate in round 3, and teed off.

Zhu hit her ball to the left of the fairway, over the cart path, and into the trees. She had a great recovery and made it back on to the fairway. As she swung her club for her third stroke, the ball went into the trees to the right, and fell out of bounds. Zhu double bogeyed the hole, placing Dao in the lead by 3 strokes with just one hole left.

“She got unlucky, unfortunately, she played so well the whole round. She was so consistent, I mean she’s 14-years-old, it’s impressive, she’s really impressive,” said Dao about Zhu’s shot out of bounds on hole 17.

Dao would go on to birdie hole 18 to finish the day 2-over-par 74 with a total score of even par 288 for the tournament.

“This win means a lot, it was one of my goals as a junior. This year I’m really, really happy. Brooke did it, and so many good players did it, and for me it is so important to win it so I’m happy,” said Dao. “This is a big win for me because it is in my home country and playing against so many players here, it is a national event, and playing in a beautiful city, I’m really happy.”

Emily Zhu also continued to birdie hole 18 to win the Juvenile competition at 14-years-old. Angela Zhang from Vancouver, B.C., came in at 4-over-par and Zhu, after the birdie on 18, came in at 3-over-par to take the title.

“I wanted to sink that birdie putt anyways (not just to win the Juvenile Competition), the first two days I bogeyed the hole and yesterday I hit par so I was like why not go for the birdie?”

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native finished 3-over-par 291 for the tournament. This is just the beginning for her, as she has a few more years to play in this event.

Sarah Beqaj from Toronto Ont., finished 5-over-par 293 to finish third in the Juvenile Competition. Tiffany Kong from Vancouver, B.C., and Angela Zhang, also from Vancouver, B.C., finished with a share of third in the Championship with a score of 4-over-par 292.

Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Canada Céleste Dao  Notre-Dame Ile Perrot, QC, Summerlea G&CC +2 F E 71 70 73 74 288
2 Canada Emily Zhu  Richmond Hill, ON, National Pines Golf Club +4 F +3 72 73 70 76 291
T3 Canada Angela Zhang  Vancouver, BC, Shaughnessy G&CC -4 F +4 73 74 77 68 292
T3 Canada Tiffany Kong  Vancouver, BC, Public Player -1 F +4 75 72 74 71 292
5 Canada Sarah Beqaj  Toronto, ON, Toronto Golf Club -1 F +5 76 74 72 71 293
6 Canada Hannah Lee  Surrey, BC, Northview Golf & CC +2 F +8 72 78 72 74 296
T7 Canada Phoebe Yue  West Vancouver, BC, Seymour G & CC +1 F +9 76 72 76 73 297
T7 Canada YanJun(Victoria) Liu  Vancouver, BC, Shaughnessy G&CC +2 F +9 78 71 74 74 297
9 Canada Isabella Portokalis  London, ON, Thames Valley Golf & Coun -3 F +10 75 79 75 69 298
10 Canada Chaewon Baek  Langley, BC, Swaneset Bay Resort +3 F +11 75 74 75 75 299
11 Canada Lauren Kim  Surrey, BC, Surrey GC +1 F +12 69 77 81 73 300
12 Canada Amanda Minni  Delta, BC, Beach Grove GC +2 F +13 77 74 76 74 301
13 Canada Kathrine Chan  Richmond, BC, Quilchena G&CC +4 F +14 75 75 76 76 302
T14 Canada Brooke Rivers  Brampton, ON, Brampton GC +3 F +15 77 73 78 75 303
T14 Canada Angel (Mu Chen) Lin  Surrey, BC, Morgan Creek GC +4 F +15 76 78 73 76 303
16 Canada Emily Romancew  Pierrefonds, QC, Elm Ridge CC +7 F +16 73 80 72 79 304
T17 Canada Jennifer Gu  West Vancouver, BC, Seymour G & CC +4 F +18 80 77 73 76 306
T17 Korea, Republic Of Emma Yang  Langley, BC, The Redwoods GC +5 F +18 81 74 74 77 306
T19 Canada Sherri Yang  Richmond, BC, Mayfair Lakes GC +1 F +19 77 80 77 73 307
T19 Canada Sukriti Harjai  Niagara Falls, ON, St. Catharines Golf & Cou +9 F +19 74 76 76 81 307
T21 Canada Alexis McMurray  Oakville, ON, Glen Abbey GC +3 F +21 80 78 76 75 309
T21 Canada Jasmine Ly  Windsor, ON, Kingsville Golf & Country +7 F +21 76 77 77 79 309
T21 Canada Hailey Katona  Tilbury, ON, Sutton Creek Golf & Count +7 F +21 76 75 79 79 309
T21 Canada Mathilde Denicourt  St-Césaire, QC, Pinegrove +6 F +21 81 76 74 78 309
25 Canada Angela Arora  Surrey, BC, Beach Grove GC +9 F +22 75 76 78 81 310
T26 Canada Tillie Claggett  Calgary, AB, Glencoe Golf & CC +6 F +24 77 77 80 78 312
T26 Canada Victoria Zheng  Markham, ON, Granite GC +12 F +24 78 78 72 84 312
T28 Canada Delana Basanisi  Mississauga, ON, Rattlesnake Point GC +6 F +25 78 79 78 78 313
T28 Canada Sarah-Eve Rheaume  Quebec, QC, Royal Quebec GC +5 F +25 79 80 77 77 313
T28 Canada Alyssa Chang  Surrey, BC, Meadow Gardens GC +7 F +25 83 77 74 79 313
31 Canada Jayla Kang  Surrey, BC, Meadow Gardens GC +3 F +26 78 80 81 75 314
T32 Canada Karen Zhang  Richmond, BC, Quilchena G&CC E F +27 78 85 80 72 315
T32 Canada Leah John  Vancouver, BC, Marine Drive GC +11 F +27 74 83 75 83 315
T34 Canada Élizabeth Labbé  Lévis, QC, Lorette +5 F +28 81 78 80 77 316
T34 Canada Lexie McKay  Aurora, ON, King’s Riding GC +7 F +28 79 81 77 79 316
T34 Canada Haley Yerxa  Ottawa, ON, Ottawa Hunt & GC +7 F +28 79 80 78 79 316
T37 Canada Kate (Dahye) Choi  Surrey, BC, Meadow Gardens GC +5 F +29 78 79 83 77 317
T37 Canada Ling Yu (Katherine) Hao  Burnaby, BC, Fraserview GC +6 F +29 81 78 80 78 317
T39 Canada Mackenzie Morrison  Toronto, ON, St. George’s Golf & Count +5 F +30 83 80 78 77 318
T39 Canada Annabelle Ackroyd  Calgary, AB, Glencoe Golf & CC +6 F +30 82 78 80 78 318
T41 Canada Emma Sabbagh  Kelowna, BC, Gallaghers Canyon GC +2 F +31 81 84 80 74 319
T41 Canada Vanessa Zhang  Vancouver, BC, Marine Drive GC +12 F +31 80 74 81 84 319
43 Canada Sara Cumby  Canaan, NS, Ken Wo CC +3 F +32 77 87 81 75 320
T44 Canada Camille Lapierre-Ouellet  Granby, QC, Golf Château-Bromont +6 F +33 78 81 84 78 321
T44 Canada Ashley Chow  North York, ON, The Lake Joseph Club +9 F +33 75 86 79 81 321
T44 Canada Raesa Sheikh  Caledon, ON, Osprey Valley GC +10 F +33 78 82 79 82 321
T47 Canada Tina Jiang  Richmond, BC, Quilchena G&CC +8 F +34 81 84 77 80 322
T47 Canada Tiana Cruz  Richmond Hill, ON, Eagles Nest Golf Club +15 F +34 85 75 75 87 322
T49 Canada Jessica Wu  Langley, BC, The Redwoods GC +6 F +35 82 79 84 78 323
T49 Canada Emily Li  Coquitlam, BC, Meadow Gardens GC +8 F +35 81 82 80 80 323
T49 Canada Hailey McLaughlin  Markham, ON, Granite GC +9 F +35 80 79 83 81 323
T49 Canada MacKenzie Baustad  Calgary, AB, Canyon Meadows G & CC +9 F +35 78 82 82 81 323
T53 Canada Emily Lili Xu  Burnaby, BC, The Redwoods GC +3 F +37 85 78 87 75 325
T53 Canada Akari Hayashi  Victoria, BC, Uplands GC +6 F +37 82 83 82 78 325
T53 Canada Brooke MacKinnon  Chatham, ON, Maple City Country Club +10 F +37 80 80 83 82 325
T53 Canada Abbey Baker  Halifax, NS, Ashburn GC (Kinsac) +12 F +37 78 80 83 84 325
T57 Canada Sarah Gallagher  Burlington, ON, Blue Springs Golf Club +8 F +38 81 84 81 80 326
T57 Canada Jue Wen  North York, ON, Cedar Brae GC +11 F +38 77 85 81 83 326
T57 Korea, Republic Of Rachel Chung  Langley, BC, The Redwoods GC +14 F +38 79 81 80 86 326
60 Canada Claire Lovan  Surrey, BC, Seymour G & CC +13 F +39 77 82 83 85 327
T61 Canada Grace Bell  Calgary, AB, Glencoe Golf & CC +6 F +40 85 80 85 78 328
T61 Canada Kasira Muanyam  Nanaimo, BC, Nanaimo GC +12 F +40 78 77 89 84 328
63 Canada Maggie Hong  Lorraine, QC, Fontainebleau +14 F +41 84 80 79 86 329
64 Canada Elise Liu  Richmond, BC, Quilchena G&CC +8 F +42 83 81 86 80 330
T65 Canada Haley Baker  Halifax, NS, Ashburn GC (Halifax) +8 F +45 85 79 89 80 333
T65 Canada Jenna Bruggeman  Edmonton, AB, Derrick Golf & Winter +12 F +45 82 81 86 84 333
T65 Canada Michelle Ai  West Vancouver, BC, Seymour G & CC +16 F +45 82 80 83 88 333
68 Canada Jessica Ng  Vancouver, BC, Fraserview GC +10 F +48 79 86 89 82 336
69 Canada Laurence Lamer  Blainville, QC, Fontainebleau +16 F +50 80 84 86 88 338

