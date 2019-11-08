Toro Continues Support Of CGSA Assistant Superintendent’s Award

The Canadian Golf Superintendents Association (CGSA) and The Toro Company have announced that Toro will continue exclusive sponsorship of the CGSA/Toro Assistant Superintendent of the Year Award.

The award recognizes the achievements of a CGSA Assistant Superintendent member whose performance and contributions to the success of the facility go above and beyond expectations.

The winner will receive an All Access registration package to the Canadian Golf Course Management Conference (CGCMC), including round-trip airfare to the conference and four nights’ accommodations. Toro will also provide the winner with a VISA gift card for meals and incidental expenses. In addition, the winner will receive an invitation to The Toro Experience for Assistant Superintendents, an exclusive annual education event for Assistant Superintendents hosted at Toro’s World Headquarters in Bloomington MN, including round-trip airfare, meals and accommodations during the event.

“CGSA is extremely pleased to announce our continued partnership with The Toro Company,” said Greg Austin, CGSA President. “With Toro’s continued support of CGSA award programs and events, we are able to offer our members outstanding recognition, networking events and education programs. Toro’s ongoing support provides those in the industry additional acknowledgement and continues to foster positive relationships within the golf course management profession.”

“It is our pleasure to partner with the CGSA to recognize outstanding Assistant Superintendents with this prestigious award,” said Josh Tubbs, Sr. Marketing Manager, The Toro Company. “Assistant Superintendents are the up-and-coming future leaders of the industry. We look forward to hosting the winner of this years award at the Toro Experience for Assistant Superintendents where he or she will have the unique opportunity to participate in four days of education and camaraderie that will provide professional development opportunities.”

Nominations are now open for the CGSA/Toro Assistant Superintendent of the Year Award and are being accepted until November 30, 2019. The winner will be announced, and award presented, at the 2020 CGCMC in Ottawa, Ontario. Please visit ASOTY for the nomination form.