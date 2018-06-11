What's New?

Champions Crowned at 2018 Future Links, driven by Acura Quebec Championship

June 11, 2018 Scott MacLeod Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Robbie Latter and Emily Romancew - Photo Golf Canada

(Via Golf Canada) LACHUTE, Que.  – Robbie Latter prevailed in a playoff victory while Emily Romancew went wire-to-wire to win in the girls division of the Future Links, driven by Acura Quebec Championship at Club de golf Lachute.

The battle for medallist honours in the boys division was fierce at Club de golf Lachute. The end of 54 holes saw three player sharing top spot — Robbie Latter, Remi Chartier and Frédéric Rousseau — with a playoff set to decide the victory.

Though the competition was stiff, Latter and Chartier outlasted Rousseau with 2 birdies at the second playoff hole. In the end, it was Latter who captured the fourth playoff hole with a birdie to win the Future Links, driven by Acura Quebec Championship.

The Mississauga, Ont., talent had started off the day tied for eighth with his younger brother. A share of the tournament-low 69 (alongside fourth-place Olivier Ménard) helped catapult him to share a piece of the lead before ultimately earning medallist honours.

“This is my first big win,” said the seventeen-year-old Team Ontario Member. “I just put everything together and stayed really calm throughout the round, making sure it was more of a marathon.”

Olivier Ménard (Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.), Freddy D’Angelo (Fonthill, Ont.) and Cam Kellett (London, Ont.) round out top-six players in the boys division advancing to the 2018 Canadian Junior Boys Championship on July 30-Aug. 2 at Medicine Hat Golf & Country Club in Medicine Hat, Alta.

In the junior girls division, Emily Romancew held on to claim victory after three consecutive days atop the leaderboard.

The Pierrefonds, Que., native ran into some trouble with four bogeys. A birdie on the last hole, however, helped her secure a comfortable 3-stroke win at 3-over-par 219.

“I had such a great day with the girls. I’m so happy with this result,” said Romancew. “There’s no doubt that I’d rather be on the golf course than at home prepping for final exams!”

Ottawa, Ont. product Haley Yerxa shot the low-score in the girls division at 1 over. Though she struggled with a couple of bogeys in the front-nine, Yerxa finished strong with a birdie on the last hole to finish the tournament at 6-over-par 222 in solo-second. Élizabeth Labbé finished in third place at 8-over-par 224.

Rounding out the top six headed to the 2018 Canadian Junior Girls Championship held July 31-Aug. 3 at Beach Grove Golf Club in Tsawwassen, B.C. are: Lory Paradis (Blainville, Que.), Mathilde Denicourt (St-Césaire, Que.) and Heather McLean (Port Williams, N.S.) at 14-over-par 230.

Girls Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Emily Romancew  Elm Ridge CC +3 F +3 70 74 75 219
2 Haley Yerxa  Ottawa Hunt & GC +1 F +6 75 74 73 222
3 Élizabeth Labbé  Lorette +3 F +8 73 76 75 224
T4 Lory Paradis  Mirage GC +2 F +14 76 80 74 230
T4 Mathilde Denicourt  Pinegrove +6 F +14 77 75 78 230
T4 Heather McLean  Ken Wo CC +6 F +14 75 77 78 230
7 Marie-Ève Pilon  Lanaudière-Centre de Golf +2 F +17 81 78 74 233
8 Camille Lapierre-Ouellet  Cèdres (Les) GC +2 F +19 79 82 74 235
9 Alexis McMurray  Glen Abbey GC +11 F +22 78 77 83 238
T10 Madelin Boyd  Lakeridge Links Golf Club +4 F +24 86 78 76 240
T10 Kiley Rodrigues  Cataraqui Golf & Country +11 F +24 79 78 83 240
12 Yasmine Daoud  Elm Ridge CC +7 F +26 80 83 79 242
T13 Andreanne Laforest Allard  Stoneham GC +6 F +27 78 87 78 243
T13 Maggie Hong  Elm Ridge CC +8 F +27 84 79 80 243
T13 Laurence Lamer  Fontainebleau +7 F +27 81 83 79 243
16 Béatrice Grisé  Pinegrove +10 F +28 83 79 82 244
17 Abbey Baker  Ashburn GC (Kinsac) +8 F +32 80 88 80 248
T18 Anne-Sophie Bélanger  Royal Quebec GC +7 F +33 81 89 79 249
T18 Elizabeth Blier  Vallée du Richelieu +16 F +33 82 79 88 249
T20 Vaijayanti Bharkhada  Caledon Woods GC +10 F +34 87 81 82 250
T20 Sara Cumby  Ken Wo CC +12 F +34 83 83 84 250
22 Haley Baker  Ashburn GC (Halifax) +8 F +35 87 84 80 251
23 Madison Barber  The Landings Golf Club +14 F +37 81 86 86 253
24 Annie Yu  Station Creek GC +11 F +38 84 87 83 254
25 Frédéricke Desbiens  Royal Quebec GC +7 F +39 93 83 79 255
T26 Mackenzie Deveau  Royal Oaks GC +9 F +47 86 96 81 263
T26 Eve Marsan  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +16 F +47 90 85 88 263
28 Megan MacGregor-Coste  The Royal Ottawa GC +13 F +49 97 83 85 265
29 Yasmine Qureshi  Lorette +12 F +50 91 91 84 266
30 Emma Johnston  Royal Montreal GC +11 F +51 92 92 83 267
31 Clara Levesque  Boisés de Joly Club +19 F +52 89 88 91 268
32 Juliette Prud’homme  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +16 F +58 95 91 88 274
33 Alicia Hénault  Drummondville +20 F +60 95 89 92 276

Boys Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Robbie Latter  Credit Valley Golf & Coun (p) -3 F +1 74 74 69 217
T2 Remi Chartier  Royal Montreal GC +2 F +1 72 71 74 217
T2 Frédéric Rousseau  Vallée du Richelieu +1 F +1 72 72 73 217
T4 Olivier Ménard  Whitlock G&CC -3 F +2 72 77 69 218
T4 Freddy D’Angelo  Lookout Point Country Clu E F +2 74 72 72 218
T4 Cam Kellett  Highland Country Club -1 F +2 74 73 71 218
7 Cameron Corbett  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl +1 F +4 77 70 73 220
T8 Laurent Desmarchais  Vallée du Richelieu -1 F +5 79 71 71 221
T8 Thomas Latter  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +1 F +5 72 76 73 221
T10 Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan  Lorette -2 F +6 76 76 70 222
T10 Brandon White  Camelot G & CC +6 F +6 72 72 78 222
T12 Brandon Rattray  Vallée du Richelieu -1 F +7 75 77 71 223
T12 Daniel George  The Summit G&CC +1 F +7 70 80 73 223
T12 Jeffrey Lebeau  LongChamp +1 F +7 73 77 73 223
T12 Michael Ikejiani  Barrie CC +4 F +7 70 77 76 223
T16 Jean-Philippe Denicourt  Pinegrove +1 F +8 75 76 73 224
T16 William Duquette  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +3 F +8 72 77 75 224
T18 Jean-Christophe Gagnon  Lorette +1 F +9 74 78 73 225
T18 Malik Dao  Summerlea G&CC +1 F +9 75 77 73 225
T18 Bruno Gendron  Boucherville +2 F +9 75 76 74 225
T21 Ewan Jr Kelly  Ashburn GC (Kinsac) +2 F +10 75 77 74 226
T21 Eric (Joohyung) Byun  Glendale Golf & CC +6 F +10 75 73 78 226
T23 Dee Xie  Station Creek GC +2 F +11 79 74 74 227
T23 Alexis Clément  Drummondville +3 F +11 76 76 75 227
T25 Logan Boucher  Summerlea G&CC +2 F +12 82 72 74 228
T25 Bennett Ruby  Westmount G & CC +4 F +12 76 76 76 228
T27 Thomas Vallières  Victoriaville E F +13 80 77 72 229
T27 Dylan Henderson  Whistle Bear Golf Club +3 F +13 77 77 75 229
T27 Cedrik Sara  Mirage GC +6 F +13 78 73 78 229
T30 Philip Isabelle  Vallée du Richelieu +1 F +14 78 79 73 230
T30 Jocelyn Menard  GreyHawk GC +7 F +14 76 75 79 230
T32 Simon Gaudet  Montcalm GC E F +15 80 79 72 231
T32 Mathis Rollin  Camelot G & CC E F +15 76 83 72 231
34 Quinn Arial  Camelot G & CC +2 F +16 80 78 74 232
T35 Nicolas-Guy Landry  Chicoutimi +2 F +17 78 81 74 233
T35 Michael von Schalburg  York Downs Golf & Country +8 F +17 74 79 80 233
T37 Felix Bouchard  Vallée du Richelieu E F +18 81 81 72 234
T37 Owen Mullen  Truro GC E F +18 83 79 72 234
T37 Thomas Stafford  Royal Montreal GC +1 F +18 83 78 73 234
T37 William Littlejohn  Chicoutimi +4 F +18 74 84 76 234
T37 Anthony Robitaille  Lac St-Joseph +3 F +18 79 80 75 234
T37 Simon Ménard  Whitlock G&CC +5 F +18 80 77 77 234
T37 Guillaume Dubois  Cap-Rouge +7 F +18 78 77 79 234
T37 Nathan Desrochers  Vallée du Richelieu +10 F +18 73 79 82 234
45 Nicolas Godbout  Lorette +3 F +19 81 79 75 235
T46 Felix-Antoine Levasseur  Godefroy E F +21 81 84 72 237
T46 Jean-Philippe Parr  Ki-8-Eb +5 F +21 77 83 77 237
T46 Antoine Chevalier  Vallée du Richelieu +5 F +21 78 82 77 237
T46 Justin Fedele  Whitlock G&CC +7 F +21 77 81 79 237
50 Gabriel Gaudet  Montcalm GC +6 F +22 78 82 78 238
T51 Tyler Hashmi  Belvedere G&CC +6 F +23 84 77 78 239
T51 Max Dragon  The Royal Ottawa GC +10 F +23 79 78 82 239
T53 Thomas Morissette  Chicoutimi +9 F +24 77 82 81 240
T53 Thomas Beaudoin  Lévis +9 F +24 80 79 81 240
T53 Antoine Lauzon  Club de Golf Ile de Mont +10 F +24 78 80 82 240
T56 Tahir Shamji  Rideau View GC +6 F +25 84 79 78 241
T56 Malcolm Simpson  Rideau View GC +5 F +25 83 81 77 241
T56 Mark Correa  Elm Ridge CC +11 F +25 80 78 83 241
59 William Boudreault  Murray Bay +10 F +26 82 78 82 242
T60 Ben Miles  Rivermead GC +9 F +27 81 81 81 243
T60 Alexandre Mercier  Versant Golf Center +8 F +27 81 82 80 243
T62 Simon Boisvert  Rosemère +5 F +28 81 86 77 244
T62 Alexy Barrette  BlainvillierGC +7 F +28 89 76 79 244
T62 Philippe Richard  Lorette +9 F +28 82 81 81 244
T65 William Forgues  Royal Quebec GC +2 F +29 85 86 74 245
T65 Victor Rodrigue – Senécal  Vallée du Richelieu +14 F +29 79 80 86 245
T67 Raphael Lebrun  Lorette +7 F +30 82 85 79 246
T67 Paul-André Blanchet  Royal Quebec GC +8 F +30 83 83 80 246
69 Brandon Azzi  Mirage GC +11 F +33 82 84 83 249
T70 Mikael Pageau  Rivermead GC +10 F +34 79 89 82 250
T70 Philippe Goulet  Bic +11 F +34 82 85 83 250
T72 Daniel Li  Bayview G&CC +9 F +35 83 87 81 251
T72 Morris Garon  Royal Quebec GC +10 F +35 86 83 82 251
T72 Simon Savaria  Public Player +10 F +35 82 87 82 251
T72 William-Philippe St-Pierre  Saules +13 F +35 82 84 85 251
76 Marc-Antoine Sanfaçon  Chicoutimi +8 F +36 87 85 80 252
T77 Ryan Massicotte  Royal Quebec GC +3 F +37 88 90 75 253
T77 Shawn Robillard  Milby +12 F +37 84 85 84 253
T77 Felix Gérin  Coaticook +12 F +37 87 82 84 253
T80 Enrique Foster Marier  Murray Bay +12 F +38 84 86 84 254
T80 Alexandre Gélinas  BlainvillierGC +14 F +38 82 86 86 254
82 Samuel Breton Gagnon  Stoneham GC +16 F +41 83 86 88 257
83 Kyle Bryden  Camelot G & CC +17 F +42 85 84 89 258
84 Bryan Gardner  Victoriaville +19 F +46 84 87 91 262

