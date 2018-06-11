Champions Crowned at 2018 Future Links, driven by Acura Quebec Championship

(Via Golf Canada) LACHUTE, Que. – Robbie Latter prevailed in a playoff victory while Emily Romancew went wire-to-wire to win in the girls division of the Future Links, driven by Acura Quebec Championship at Club de golf Lachute.
The battle for medallist honours in the boys division was fierce at Club de golf Lachute. The end of 54 holes saw three player sharing top spot — Robbie Latter, Remi Chartier and Frédéric Rousseau — with a playoff set to decide the victory.
Though the competition was stiff, Latter and Chartier outlasted Rousseau with 2 birdies at the second playoff hole. In the end, it was Latter who captured the fourth playoff hole with a birdie to win the Future Links, driven by Acura Quebec Championship.
The Mississauga, Ont., talent had started off the day tied for eighth with his younger brother. A share of the tournament-low 69 (alongside fourth-place Olivier Ménard) helped catapult him to share a piece of the lead before ultimately earning medallist honours.
“This is my first big win,” said the seventeen-year-old Team Ontario Member. “I just put everything together and stayed really calm throughout the round, making sure it was more of a marathon.”
Olivier Ménard (Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.), Freddy D’Angelo (Fonthill, Ont.) and Cam Kellett (London, Ont.) round out top-six players in the boys division advancing to the 2018 Canadian Junior Boys Championship on July 30-Aug. 2 at Medicine Hat Golf & Country Club in Medicine Hat, Alta.
In the junior girls division, Emily Romancew held on to claim victory after three consecutive days atop the leaderboard.
The Pierrefonds, Que., native ran into some trouble with four bogeys. A birdie on the last hole, however, helped her secure a comfortable 3-stroke win at 3-over-par 219.
“I had such a great day with the girls. I’m so happy with this result,” said Romancew. “There’s no doubt that I’d rather be on the golf course than at home prepping for final exams!”
Ottawa, Ont. product Haley Yerxa shot the low-score in the girls division at 1 over. Though she struggled with a couple of bogeys in the front-nine, Yerxa finished strong with a birdie on the last hole to finish the tournament at 6-over-par 222 in solo-second. Élizabeth Labbé finished in third place at 8-over-par 224.
Rounding out the top six headed to the 2018 Canadian Junior Girls Championship held July 31-Aug. 3 at Beach Grove Golf Club in Tsawwassen, B.C. are: Lory Paradis (Blainville, Que.), Mathilde Denicourt (St-Césaire, Que.) and Heather McLean (Port Williams, N.S.) at 14-over-par 230.
Girls Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Emily Romancew Elm Ridge CC
|+3
|F
|+3
|70
|74
|75
|219
|2
|Haley Yerxa Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+1
|F
|+6
|75
|74
|73
|222
|3
|Élizabeth Labbé Lorette
|+3
|F
|+8
|73
|76
|75
|224
|T4
|Lory Paradis Mirage GC
|+2
|F
|+14
|76
|80
|74
|230
|T4
|Mathilde Denicourt Pinegrove
|+6
|F
|+14
|77
|75
|78
|230
|T4
|Heather McLean Ken Wo CC
|+6
|F
|+14
|75
|77
|78
|230
|7
|Marie-Ève Pilon Lanaudière-Centre de Golf
|+2
|F
|+17
|81
|78
|74
|233
|8
|Camille Lapierre-Ouellet Cèdres (Les) GC
|+2
|F
|+19
|79
|82
|74
|235
|9
|Alexis McMurray Glen Abbey GC
|+11
|F
|+22
|78
|77
|83
|238
|T10
|Madelin Boyd Lakeridge Links Golf Club
|+4
|F
|+24
|86
|78
|76
|240
|T10
|Kiley Rodrigues Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+11
|F
|+24
|79
|78
|83
|240
|12
|Yasmine Daoud Elm Ridge CC
|+7
|F
|+26
|80
|83
|79
|242
|T13
|Andreanne Laforest Allard Stoneham GC
|+6
|F
|+27
|78
|87
|78
|243
|T13
|Maggie Hong Elm Ridge CC
|+8
|F
|+27
|84
|79
|80
|243
|T13
|Laurence Lamer Fontainebleau
|+7
|F
|+27
|81
|83
|79
|243
|16
|Béatrice Grisé Pinegrove
|+10
|F
|+28
|83
|79
|82
|244
|17
|Abbey Baker Ashburn GC (Kinsac)
|+8
|F
|+32
|80
|88
|80
|248
|T18
|Anne-Sophie Bélanger Royal Quebec GC
|+7
|F
|+33
|81
|89
|79
|249
|T18
|Elizabeth Blier Vallée du Richelieu
|+16
|F
|+33
|82
|79
|88
|249
|T20
|Vaijayanti Bharkhada Caledon Woods GC
|+10
|F
|+34
|87
|81
|82
|250
|T20
|Sara Cumby Ken Wo CC
|+12
|F
|+34
|83
|83
|84
|250
|22
|Haley Baker Ashburn GC (Halifax)
|+8
|F
|+35
|87
|84
|80
|251
|23
|Madison Barber The Landings Golf Club
|+14
|F
|+37
|81
|86
|86
|253
|24
|Annie Yu Station Creek GC
|+11
|F
|+38
|84
|87
|83
|254
|25
|Frédéricke Desbiens Royal Quebec GC
|+7
|F
|+39
|93
|83
|79
|255
|T26
|Mackenzie Deveau Royal Oaks GC
|+9
|F
|+47
|86
|96
|81
|263
|T26
|Eve Marsan Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+16
|F
|+47
|90
|85
|88
|263
|28
|Megan MacGregor-Coste The Royal Ottawa GC
|+13
|F
|+49
|97
|83
|85
|265
|29
|Yasmine Qureshi Lorette
|+12
|F
|+50
|91
|91
|84
|266
|30
|Emma Johnston Royal Montreal GC
|+11
|F
|+51
|92
|92
|83
|267
|31
|Clara Levesque Boisés de Joly Club
|+19
|F
|+52
|89
|88
|91
|268
|32
|Juliette Prud’homme Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+16
|F
|+58
|95
|91
|88
|274
|33
|Alicia Hénault Drummondville
|+20
|F
|+60
|95
|89
|92
|276
Boys Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Robbie Latter Credit Valley Golf & Coun (p)
|-3
|F
|+1
|74
|74
|69
|217
|T2
|Remi Chartier Royal Montreal GC
|+2
|F
|+1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|T2
|Frédéric Rousseau Vallée du Richelieu
|+1
|F
|+1
|72
|72
|73
|217
|T4
|Olivier Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|-3
|F
|+2
|72
|77
|69
|218
|T4
|Freddy D’Angelo Lookout Point Country Clu
|E
|F
|+2
|74
|72
|72
|218
|T4
|Cam Kellett Highland Country Club
|-1
|F
|+2
|74
|73
|71
|218
|7
|Cameron Corbett Lindsay Golf & Country Cl
|+1
|F
|+4
|77
|70
|73
|220
|T8
|Laurent Desmarchais Vallée du Richelieu
|-1
|F
|+5
|79
|71
|71
|221
|T8
|Thomas Latter Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|+1
|F
|+5
|72
|76
|73
|221
|T10
|Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan Lorette
|-2
|F
|+6
|76
|76
|70
|222
|T10
|Brandon White Camelot G & CC
|+6
|F
|+6
|72
|72
|78
|222
|T12
|Brandon Rattray Vallée du Richelieu
|-1
|F
|+7
|75
|77
|71
|223
|T12
|Daniel George The Summit G&CC
|+1
|F
|+7
|70
|80
|73
|223
|T12
|Jeffrey Lebeau LongChamp
|+1
|F
|+7
|73
|77
|73
|223
|T12
|Michael Ikejiani Barrie CC
|+4
|F
|+7
|70
|77
|76
|223
|T16
|Jean-Philippe Denicourt Pinegrove
|+1
|F
|+8
|75
|76
|73
|224
|T16
|William Duquette Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+3
|F
|+8
|72
|77
|75
|224
|T18
|Jean-Christophe Gagnon Lorette
|+1
|F
|+9
|74
|78
|73
|225
|T18
|Malik Dao Summerlea G&CC
|+1
|F
|+9
|75
|77
|73
|225
|T18
|Bruno Gendron Boucherville
|+2
|F
|+9
|75
|76
|74
|225
|T21
|Ewan Jr Kelly Ashburn GC (Kinsac)
|+2
|F
|+10
|75
|77
|74
|226
|T21
|Eric (Joohyung) Byun Glendale Golf & CC
|+6
|F
|+10
|75
|73
|78
|226
|T23
|Dee Xie Station Creek GC
|+2
|F
|+11
|79
|74
|74
|227
|T23
|Alexis Clément Drummondville
|+3
|F
|+11
|76
|76
|75
|227
|T25
|Logan Boucher Summerlea G&CC
|+2
|F
|+12
|82
|72
|74
|228
|T25
|Bennett Ruby Westmount G & CC
|+4
|F
|+12
|76
|76
|76
|228
|T27
|Thomas Vallières Victoriaville
|E
|F
|+13
|80
|77
|72
|229
|T27
|Dylan Henderson Whistle Bear Golf Club
|+3
|F
|+13
|77
|77
|75
|229
|T27
|Cedrik Sara Mirage GC
|+6
|F
|+13
|78
|73
|78
|229
|T30
|Philip Isabelle Vallée du Richelieu
|+1
|F
|+14
|78
|79
|73
|230
|T30
|Jocelyn Menard GreyHawk GC
|+7
|F
|+14
|76
|75
|79
|230
|T32
|Simon Gaudet Montcalm GC
|E
|F
|+15
|80
|79
|72
|231
|T32
|Mathis Rollin Camelot G & CC
|E
|F
|+15
|76
|83
|72
|231
|34
|Quinn Arial Camelot G & CC
|+2
|F
|+16
|80
|78
|74
|232
|T35
|Nicolas-Guy Landry Chicoutimi
|+2
|F
|+17
|78
|81
|74
|233
|T35
|Michael von Schalburg York Downs Golf & Country
|+8
|F
|+17
|74
|79
|80
|233
|T37
|Felix Bouchard Vallée du Richelieu
|E
|F
|+18
|81
|81
|72
|234
|T37
|Owen Mullen Truro GC
|E
|F
|+18
|83
|79
|72
|234
|T37
|Thomas Stafford Royal Montreal GC
|+1
|F
|+18
|83
|78
|73
|234
|T37
|William Littlejohn Chicoutimi
|+4
|F
|+18
|74
|84
|76
|234
|T37
|Anthony Robitaille Lac St-Joseph
|+3
|F
|+18
|79
|80
|75
|234
|T37
|Simon Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|+5
|F
|+18
|80
|77
|77
|234
|T37
|Guillaume Dubois Cap-Rouge
|+7
|F
|+18
|78
|77
|79
|234
|T37
|Nathan Desrochers Vallée du Richelieu
|+10
|F
|+18
|73
|79
|82
|234
|45
|Nicolas Godbout Lorette
|+3
|F
|+19
|81
|79
|75
|235
|T46
|Felix-Antoine Levasseur Godefroy
|E
|F
|+21
|81
|84
|72
|237
|T46
|Jean-Philippe Parr Ki-8-Eb
|+5
|F
|+21
|77
|83
|77
|237
|T46
|Antoine Chevalier Vallée du Richelieu
|+5
|F
|+21
|78
|82
|77
|237
|T46
|Justin Fedele Whitlock G&CC
|+7
|F
|+21
|77
|81
|79
|237
|50
|Gabriel Gaudet Montcalm GC
|+6
|F
|+22
|78
|82
|78
|238
|T51
|Tyler Hashmi Belvedere G&CC
|+6
|F
|+23
|84
|77
|78
|239
|T51
|Max Dragon The Royal Ottawa GC
|+10
|F
|+23
|79
|78
|82
|239
|T53
|Thomas Morissette Chicoutimi
|+9
|F
|+24
|77
|82
|81
|240
|T53
|Thomas Beaudoin Lévis
|+9
|F
|+24
|80
|79
|81
|240
|T53
|Antoine Lauzon Club de Golf Ile de Mont
|+10
|F
|+24
|78
|80
|82
|240
|T56
|Tahir Shamji Rideau View GC
|+6
|F
|+25
|84
|79
|78
|241
|T56
|Malcolm Simpson Rideau View GC
|+5
|F
|+25
|83
|81
|77
|241
|T56
|Mark Correa Elm Ridge CC
|+11
|F
|+25
|80
|78
|83
|241
|59
|William Boudreault Murray Bay
|+10
|F
|+26
|82
|78
|82
|242
|T60
|Ben Miles Rivermead GC
|+9
|F
|+27
|81
|81
|81
|243
|T60
|Alexandre Mercier Versant Golf Center
|+8
|F
|+27
|81
|82
|80
|243
|T62
|Simon Boisvert Rosemère
|+5
|F
|+28
|81
|86
|77
|244
|T62
|Alexy Barrette BlainvillierGC
|+7
|F
|+28
|89
|76
|79
|244
|T62
|Philippe Richard Lorette
|+9
|F
|+28
|82
|81
|81
|244
|T65
|William Forgues Royal Quebec GC
|+2
|F
|+29
|85
|86
|74
|245
|T65
|Victor Rodrigue – Senécal Vallée du Richelieu
|+14
|F
|+29
|79
|80
|86
|245
|T67
|Raphael Lebrun Lorette
|+7
|F
|+30
|82
|85
|79
|246
|T67
|Paul-André Blanchet Royal Quebec GC
|+8
|F
|+30
|83
|83
|80
|246
|69
|Brandon Azzi Mirage GC
|+11
|F
|+33
|82
|84
|83
|249
|T70
|Mikael Pageau Rivermead GC
|+10
|F
|+34
|79
|89
|82
|250
|T70
|Philippe Goulet Bic
|+11
|F
|+34
|82
|85
|83
|250
|T72
|Daniel Li Bayview G&CC
|+9
|F
|+35
|83
|87
|81
|251
|T72
|Morris Garon Royal Quebec GC
|+10
|F
|+35
|86
|83
|82
|251
|T72
|Simon Savaria Public Player
|+10
|F
|+35
|82
|87
|82
|251
|T72
|William-Philippe St-Pierre Saules
|+13
|F
|+35
|82
|84
|85
|251
|76
|Marc-Antoine Sanfaçon Chicoutimi
|+8
|F
|+36
|87
|85
|80
|252
|T77
|Ryan Massicotte Royal Quebec GC
|+3
|F
|+37
|88
|90
|75
|253
|T77
|Shawn Robillard Milby
|+12
|F
|+37
|84
|85
|84
|253
|T77
|Felix Gérin Coaticook
|+12
|F
|+37
|87
|82
|84
|253
|T80
|Enrique Foster Marier Murray Bay
|+12
|F
|+38
|84
|86
|84
|254
|T80
|Alexandre Gélinas BlainvillierGC
|+14
|F
|+38
|82
|86
|86
|254
|82
|Samuel Breton Gagnon Stoneham GC
|+16
|F
|+41
|83
|86
|88
|257
|83
|Kyle Bryden Camelot G & CC
|+17
|F
|+42
|85
|84
|89
|258
|84
|Bryan Gardner Victoriaville
|+19
|F
|+46
|84
|87
|91
|262
Leave a Reply