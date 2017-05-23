Champions Crowned At First Play Golf Junior Tour (PGJT) Event of 2017

A field of more than 70 young golfers enjoyed play at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club on Saturday, May 20th for the 1st Play Golf Junior Tour event of the 2017 season.

Conditions were cool and windy but there were still a lot of smiles as the emerging players enjoyed the historic course that hosted the 2016 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship.

On the girls’ side of the draw their were four champions crowned. Sophie Foulds won Atom Girls (47), Maddy Pytura (88) won the Bantam Girls, Isabella Ferguson (85) won the PeeWee Girls, while Chelsea Fracke won the Juvenile Girls’ title with a score of 86.

There were six divisions of boys who played at Royal Ottawa. Winning the titles were: Atom – Tristen Leduc (42), Novice – Michael Vivone (47), PeeWee – Max Corcoran (75), Bantam – Mathieu Massicotte (73), Juvenile Boys – Gregory Schaepper (72) and Junior – Matt Anderson (76).

Congratulations to all the winners and competitors.