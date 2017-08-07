Champions Crowned at Kevin Haime Junior Masters

Once again, the ClubLink operated Kanata Golf & Country Club hosted the Kevin Haime Junior Masters over the weekend of August 5-6

A full field of 72 Junior Initiative and coached boys and girls ages 10-18, as well as ClubLink Juniors, played thirty-six holes in competition over the two days.

Congratulations to the Haime Family and Scott Johnson for another well-organized event. Kevin and Lisa, along with their sons Jake and Jackson, made sure the needs of all players and volunteers were accommodated while Scott Johnson and Brent Deighan made sure everything operated like clockwork on the course and at the Club.

Winners were determined in two age divisions for boys and girls at the conclusion of thirty-six holes of golf.

It took a one-hole sudden-win playoff for Maddy Pytura (80-84-164) to take the girls 10-14 division over 2016 champion Bella Landry (83-81-164) while 2016 champion Dylann Armstrong (79-78-157) retained her title in the girls 15-18 division. Chelsea Fracke was the runner-up with her scores of 80-90-170.

James Newton (79-80-159) took top honours in the boy’s 10-14 division followed by Laurier Perrault (82-80-162). The tailored green jacket awarded to the low gross overall winner was awarded to Max Dragon (75-74-149) in the boy’s 15-18 boys division. Runner-up in the division was Zac Wylie (73-78-151).

Four-time green jacket winner Nicholas Brisebois was on hand to award the new green jacket to the 2017 champion.

But it wasn’t all about competition over the two days. It was more about having fun and some players played their first eighteen-hole rounds over the weekend. Parents and friends caddied for golfers and Kanata’s Director of Golf Scott Johnson announced each player off the first tee over the two days. PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals Brent Deighan and Jean Leduc also patrolled the course and assisted the players with rulings.

Let’s leave the final words to Lisa Haime. She once again summed up the weekend when she said – “Sure, the competition was intense but once again the joy of participation showed in the faces of competitors, friends, parents and organizers.”