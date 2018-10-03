Champions Declared at 2018 OVGA Tournament of Champions

Mother Nature made the playing conditions at GreyHawk Golf Club in Cumberland, Ontario a little more severe than normal with a drop in temperature and rain throughout the day on October 2.

Club Champions from Ottawa Valley Member Golf Clubs persevered on both the Predator and Talon courses and showed why they are champions. A few players phoned and cancelled but close to 150 players carried on in four championship divisions (A / B / C & Senior) for both men and women.

Listed below are the prize winners in each handicap category, but you would have to say all of the participants were winners from their home courses and also winners for finishing their games of golf on a less than pleasant day.

One observation after the players came in was the coffee urns being worked overtime and some strange mixtures were added to sweeten the brew and loosen up the chilled players.

Thanks to the Ottawa Valley Golf Association for running another wonderful Tournament of Club Champions Championship as the last event on their lengthy schedule.

Dianne Illingworth and her team of starters and scorers from the Mississippi Golf Club coordinated this event without a flaw. Thanks also to the team of rules officials who suffered through the same weather conditions as the players in moving the players around in a timely manner.

WOMEN

A DIVISION

74 – Erika Godwin, Carleton

79 – Kristin Stouffer, Rideau View

80 – Liz McCourt, Camelot

B DIVISION

91 – Colleen Fox, Nation View

92 – DiAnne Lafreniere, Greensmere

93 – Helene Dumont, Metcalfe

C DIVISION

91 – Michelle Farquharar, Rideau View

101 – Nancy Mierau, Prescott

103 – Nancy Maltby-Webster, Lac Ste-Marie

SENIOR DIVISION

78 – Louise Hotte, Rivermead

80 – Judy Collins, Hylands

81 – Brenda Fawcett, Eagle Creek

MEN

A DIVISION

72 – Maxx Rochette, Camelot

78 – Owen Henry, eQuinelle (By Retrogression)

78 – Tom Henderson, Smiths Falls (By Retrogression)

B DIVISION

79 – Ken Robson, Hylands

80 – Scott Kingston, GreyHawk

85 – Ken Jordan, Brockville (By Retrogression)

C DIVISION

87 – Jim Dempster, Greensmere

90 – Ken Doussept, Canadian

97 – Denis Bonhomme, Algonquin

SENIOR DIVISION

68 – Perry Freda, Madawaska

73 – Larry Morin, Rideau View

74 – Dale Watts, Prescott (By Retrogression)

Complete results for the tournament can be found at this link.