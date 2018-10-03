Champions Declared at 2018 OVGA Tournament of Champions

Mother Nature made the playing conditions at GreyHawk Golf Club in Cumberland, Ontario a little more severe than normal with a drop in temperature and rain throughout the day on October 2.
Club Champions from Ottawa Valley Member Golf Clubs persevered on both the Predator and Talon courses and showed why they are champions. A few players phoned and cancelled but close to 150 players carried on in four championship divisions (A / B / C & Senior) for both men and women.
Listed below are the prize winners in each handicap category, but you would have to say all of the participants were winners from their home courses and also winners for finishing their games of golf on a less than pleasant day.
One observation after the players came in was the coffee urns being worked overtime and some strange mixtures were added to sweeten the brew and loosen up the chilled players.
Thanks to the Ottawa Valley Golf Association for running another wonderful Tournament of Club Champions Championship as the last event on their lengthy schedule.
Dianne Illingworth and her team of starters and scorers from the Mississippi Golf Club coordinated this event without a flaw. Thanks also to the team of rules officials who suffered through the same weather conditions as the players in moving the players around in a timely manner.
WOMEN
A DIVISION
74 – Erika Godwin, Carleton
79 – Kristin Stouffer, Rideau View
80 – Liz McCourt, Camelot
B DIVISION
91 – Colleen Fox, Nation View
92 – DiAnne Lafreniere, Greensmere
93 – Helene Dumont, Metcalfe
C DIVISION
91 – Michelle Farquharar, Rideau View
101 – Nancy Mierau, Prescott
103 – Nancy Maltby-Webster, Lac Ste-Marie
SENIOR DIVISION
78 – Louise Hotte, Rivermead
80 – Judy Collins, Hylands
81 – Brenda Fawcett, Eagle Creek
MEN
A DIVISION
72 – Maxx Rochette, Camelot
78 – Owen Henry, eQuinelle (By Retrogression)
78 – Tom Henderson, Smiths Falls (By Retrogression)
B DIVISION
79 – Ken Robson, Hylands
80 – Scott Kingston, GreyHawk
85 – Ken Jordan, Brockville (By Retrogression)
C DIVISION
87 – Jim Dempster, Greensmere
90 – Ken Doussept, Canadian
97 – Denis Bonhomme, Algonquin
SENIOR DIVISION
68 – Perry Freda, Madawaska
73 – Larry Morin, Rideau View
74 – Dale Watts, Prescott (By Retrogression)
Complete results for the tournament can be found at this link.