Champions Declared at a Chilly MJT Spring Invitational

Petersburg, ON – (VIA MJT Media) – A quality field played in extremely difficult conditions over the past three days on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT Spring Invitational presented by Freedom 55 Financial at Rebel Creek Golf Club in Petersburg, Ontario, where players were battling for Hoselton champion’s trophies in Boys and Girls 19U on April 27, 28 and 29.

With Rebel Creek Golf Course opening just two days prior due to the recent ice storm, many players teed off for the first time this season at the event, which awarded major MJT Order of Merit points, American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Performance Based Entry (PBE) Stars, World Amateur Golf Ranking points and an exemption into the International Junior Masters (IJM) in East Aurora, New York.

The MJT Freedom 55 Financial Boys Low Overall title was claimed by Dylan Henderson, 17, of Waterloo, Ontario. Henderson, a member of Golf Ontario’s High Performance Team, fired rounds of 73-89-74 (227) to edge out Eric Byun, 17, of Richmond Hill, Ontario (72-76-80 = 228) for the trophy. “Coming down the last few holes, especially today, it was a grind, and you had to stick with your swing and stay calm,” Henderson said of the tough conditions. “Coming out here and winning shows that the hard work and everything I have put into it has paid off.” His victory secured the exemption in the IJM, the oldest junior championship in North America.

15-year old Ashley Chow of North York, Ontario, posted great rounds of 79-74-74 (227) in the freezing cold and wind to claim the MJT Freedom 55 Financial Girls Low Overall title. Chow, whose victory earned her valuable AJGA PBE Stars, said “I plan on playing a lot of tournaments this year, many MJT, just trying to get as good as I can and to practice all the time.” Finishing in a tie for second place just two strokes back were Hailey Katona, 16, of Tilbury, Ontario, (77-74-78 = 229) and Hailey McLaughlin, 16, of Markham, Ontario (74-76-79 = 229).

The next stop for the tour is the MJT Humber College Classic / IMG Academy Junior Worlds Qualifier at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Burlington, May 12-13, 2018. For registration and event information, please visit the MJT website at www.maplejt.com.

