Osprey Valley Open Announces Charities and Additional Exemptions

Caledon, Ont. – The Osprey Valley Open announced on Wednesday that it will support three local charitable organizations – the Credit Valley Conservation Authority, the Bethell Hospice Foundation and Caledon Community Services – once again in 2019.



The three causes will each benefit from funds donated to Community Charitable Trust, with donations supporting endowments for each organization and distributing funds on behalf of the Osprey Valley Open, an official Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada event taking place July 8-14 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley



“Supporting these charities and the important work they do in our communities is priority for our organization, and we’re pleased to have proceeds from the Osprey Valley Open going towards Community Charitable Trust and supporting these causes once again,” said Osprey Valley President Chris Humeniuk.



In 2018, the inaugural Osprey Valley Open contributed $50,000 as an initial donation to Community Charitable Trust, with funds being distributed through endowments to the three charitable organizations.



Mackenzie Tour tournaments have made charity a priority since the Tour launched in 2013, with more than $1 million donated by its events in each of the last three seasons. Today’s announcement puts the Osprey Valley Open in company with other tournaments who have given more than $4.1 million and helped dozens of causes across Canada since 2013.



“Giving back to the communities where we play is a key priority for every tournament under the PGA TOUR umbrella. We are thrilled with the support the Osprey Valley Open has provided to some outstanding charitable organizations and look forward to seeing this year’s tournament make a positive impact again this year,” said Mackenzie Tour Vice President Scott Pritchard.



Credit Valley Conservation Foundation is a registered environmental charity working to help protect and conserve the lands and waters of the Credit River Watershed. The Foundation accomplishes this by raising funds in support of the valuable conservation projects carried out by Credit Valley Conservation.



Bethell Hospice is the only residential hospice serving all of Caledon, Brampton and Dufferin County. Bethell Hospice receives only partial government funding and relies on the generosity of donors to keep its door open and offer its exceptional palliative care at no cost to residents, program participants or their families.



Caledon Community Services (CCS) has focused on community building since 1971. CCS meets the needs of Caledon residents through all life stages in a multitude of important areas: Seniors’ Health and Wellness, Employment, Specialized Transportation, Youth Training and Support, Poverty Reduction | Food supports and Services for Newcomers. All programs offered by CCS rely in part of donations from the community to maintain service delivery, meeting the needs in Caledon.



The Osprey Valley Open also announced on Wednesday three additional sponsor’s exemptions for the event, with Toronto, Ontario residents Daniel Kim and Sebastian Szirmak joining the field along with Cumming, Georgia’s Chris Petefish.



Kim has held conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour since 2017 and owns a career-best finish of T2 at the 2017 Mackenzie Investments Open, while Szirmak owns six career top-25 finishes on the Mackenzie Tour and has spent the 2019 season competing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.



Petefish, a Georgia Tech alumnus, also holds conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour this year after teeing it up four times on Tour in 2018, including a T16 finish at the Players Cup.