Charlotte-Based Pro Tour Will Have Men and Women Competing For The Same Prizes

The equality movement is slowly rising in professional golf. The advent of equal purse events like the Jordan Mixed Open (Jordan) and the Vic Open (Australia) have begun to set a standard where men and women are playing for the same level purse. Now, one United States developmental tour is taking it a step further, announcing a full year-schedule of events with all players competing for the same prize.

SwingThought, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, announced that they will hosting 25 tournaments across the United States in 2020 where women and men will have equal opportunity at prizing.

“Along our own journey as a company, we have come to recognize that our tournaments should be inclusive to all golfers…supporting both men and women through competition for the same opportunities,” says professional golfer, entrepreneur and Golf Interact / SwingThought Founder and CEO, Michael Rush. “The game of golf benefits from additional interest and participation and it is our job to provide unique experiences that benefit the individual and the group.”

Golfers will be competing for minimum guaranteed sponsored prizes with a first place offering of $25,000, and 40% of the field earning prizes.

SwingThought Tournament One (ST1) is scheduled for January 16 and 17 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, FL.