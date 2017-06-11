Chase Komaromi Wins Ontario Men’s Match Play Championship

PORT CARLING — The grind of a match play championship is one of the toughest tests for any golfer. Not only must they best a field of competitors, but unlike a stroke-play event, four rounds is only the beginning. On June 9, from The Lake Joseph Club in Port Carling, Golf Ontario wrapped up the Ontario Men’s Match Play Championship with Delaware, Ontario’s Chase Komaromi hoisting the trophy after seven matches.

The championship match featured Komaromi and Waterloo’s Matt LeMay. Komaromi, from The Oaks Golf Club, jumped out to a great start by winning holes two, three and four to build a 3up lead. The 23-year-old added to his lead on the seventh with a birdie after a great second shot. A par on the eighth allowed him to make it 5up, which he carried to the back nine.

LeMay, 21-years-old, would mount a comeback early on the back nine. He pared the 10th to cut the deficit to four. Then, after a nice approach on the 11th, LeMay got another shot back and was just three down. He continued to cut into the lead with a birdie on the 12th hole. Then, LeMay made par on the 13th, after Komaromi’s tee shot found the woods, making it a one-hole match. However, that was as close as LeMay would come. Komaromi took back-to-back holes on 14 and 15 and then the two halved the 16th ending the match 3&2 for Komaromi.

After the win Komaromi talked about what the win meant to him. “It has been a stressful week. I basically drove here through the night Monday from a U.S. Open Sectional in Columbus, so it was unexpected to get the win. I played pretty well all week, stuck to my game plan and it all worked out.”

Despite capturing the title, Komaromi definitely recognized that the final match became interesting when he saw his 5up lead evaporate. “I think the worst I had been all week on the front nine was 3up, but 10 and 11, I gave those holes back in each match. Even after losing those holes today, I figured if I kept plugging away I would get back into it and it worked out in the end.”

Ontario Men’s Match Play Brackets/Scoring