Cineplex Strikes Deal – Will See Topgolf Come to Canada

Topgolf, one of the most successful golf-related businesses in recent times, will be coming to Canada.

A joint venture will see the opening of multiple Topgolf venues across Canada in the next several years, according to a release from the two entertainment groups.

“Throughout the years, Canada has been the top-requested country among our fans asking us to expand outside the United States,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson. “We’re thrilled to continue our growth in North America and introduce Topgolf as a destination for entertainment and socializing where Canadians can play golf even when there’s snow on the ground.”

“We continue to identify new opportunities to grow and diversify our business and are very pleased to introduce this incredible entertainment and sports concept to Canadians,” said Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob. “As one of the country’s leading entertainment companies, this relationship with Topgolf is a natural extension of our business and leverages our existing expertise, experience and infrastructure in the Canadian market.”

Already having 30+ locations, Topgolf has been drawing fans and doing a booming business thanks to a venues that place a high level of focus on entertainment, including food, drink, and a non-intimidating golf environment. The multi-level “driving ranges” also have a high-level of automation and a deep emphasis on data collection, allowing the facility to fine tune their marketing and programming,

The deal will see Cineplex manage say-to-day operations, building on their experience as one of Canada’s leading theatre chains, with 164 facilities across the country.

“Cineplex has decades of experience running high-volume entertainment businesses, which makes them the perfect partner for Topgolf,” said Topgolf International COO Zach Shor. “Their company culture and expertise with real estate, location-based entertainment and multi-unit operations will be major assets as we work together to introduce Topgolf in Canada.”

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.