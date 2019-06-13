CJGA David Hearn Event Heads For Angus Glen

North York, ON – The Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) has announced that the 2019 David Hearn Kia Championship will be contested at Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ontario.

The Championship is the culminating event of the David Hearn Junior Series presented by KIA, and the last big CJGA tournament of the 2019 domestic schedule.“We are extremely excited to be able to bring the David Hearn KIA Championship to such a historic and challenging venue as Angus Glen. For players to be able to meet one of Canada’s Top PGA TOUR Stars and compete on a venue that has hosted a PGA TOUR event and our National Championship is very special. We want to express a special thanks to Angus Glen for taking on this event and to both David Hearn and KIA Canada for continuing to support Junior golf in Canada through this series and Championship,” stated Brad Parkins, Chief Operating Officer of the CJGA.

The event will feature a 36-hole stroke play competition and will offer participants the opportunity to experience an exclusive golf clinic and Q&A session with Canadian PGA TOUR golfer David Hearn.

The David Hearn KIA Championship is the final of the David Hearn Junior Series presented by KIA, a series of five qualifying events held in markets across Canada that grants juniors ages 12-18 the opportunity to earn spots into the Championship in September. The Qualifying series kicks off this weekend from June 8-9 at Turner Valley Golf Club just South of Calgary, Alberta and then makes additional stops in the Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal & Halifax regions throughout the summer.

“Kia is excited to kick off the 2019 David Hearn Junior Series again as the Presenting Sponsor,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing at Kia Canada. “Kia strongly believes in the benefits that sport provides youth and is committed to supporting the next generation of junior golfers. We look forward to another great partnership with the CJGA and David Hearn, and being part of the development and growth of junior golf across Canada.”