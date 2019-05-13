CJGA Moves PING Match Play To Hamilton Area

With a new partnership agreement in place with Tourism Hamilton, the Canadian Junior Golf Association is moving one of their most high-profile events to the Steel City area.

Starting in 2019 and until at least 2021, the CJGA PING Canadian Junior Match-Play Championship will call the King’s Forest Golf Club home. This year’s championship will take place on July 2-5, 2019.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring PING Canadian Junior Match-Play Championship to the City of Hamilton and the King’s Forest Golf Club,” said Reegan Price, Director of Tournament Operations for the CJGA.

“King’s Forest is easily one of the best and most challenging golf courses in South Western Ontario and we look forward to having an elite field of top junior golfers from across Canada and the region compete on its fairways. We would like to thank both the City of Hamilton and Tourism Hamilton for their support in partnering with us to bring the Championship to Hamilton and we look forward to working with them over the next three seasons.”

“We are very proud to partner with the Canadian Junior Golf Association to bring the PING Canadian Junior Match-Play Championship to Hamilton in 2019, 2020 and 2021. We look forward to extending a warm Hamilton welcome to participants from across Canada,” said Sharon Murphy, Acting Manager of Tourism & Events, Tourism and Culture Division, City of Hamilton.

The PING Canadian Junior Match-Play Championship is one of two National Championships conducted by the CJGA each season and is the only national Match-Play Championship for Junior age players in Canada. The competition will consist of between 80 & 100 players from age 12 – 18 who will compete across 4 separate divisions for Boys & Girls. The first two days will consist of a 36-hole stroke play competition to determine seeding followed by up to four rounds of Match-Play.

Stated PING Canada General Manager Dave Wilson, “In 2001, the CJGA approached PING about this unique medal and match play event and we have been committed to this event since then. The idea that junior golfers would be able to play in a competitive environment with players from all over Canada was something that we knew would leave a lasting impression and the concept aligned well with our goal to support the growth of the game through junior initiatives. We believe the CJGA provides some of the best opportunities for competitive golf in Canada and can shape the lives of all participants both on and off the golf course.”

Throughout the 2019 CJGA National tournament schedule, each event’s winner and runner-up in each division is automatically eligible to compete in the 2019 CJGA PING Match-Play Championship. Additional spots are granted to past tournament champions as well as other successful applicants.

For more information on the event and eligibility please visit www.cjga.com.