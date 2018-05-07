ClubLink Hosting Plaid For Dad Golf Day

Multi-golf course operator ClubLink has announced that it has become an Ontario Regional Partner of Plaid for Dad. Launched in 2015, Plaid for Dad helps raise awareness and vital funds for Prostate Cancer Canada. It continues to be a fun and easy way for Canadians to celebrate dad and help the one in seven men who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

On Tuesday, May 22, seven ClubLink golf courses located in the Greater Toronto Area and Muskoka will open their doors for a special golf event with 50 per cent of proceeds to be donated to Prostate Cancer Canada.

“Prostate Cancer Canada is delighted to partner with ClubLink on Plaid for Dad Golf Day. This partnership provides an invaluable opportunity for our organization to further our mission, raising awareness and critical funds for leading research, education, advocacy, and support programs,” said Falyn Katz, National Director Corporate and Community Development.

Plaid for Dad Golf Day venues:

Emerald Hills Golf Club, Stouffville, ON

Wyndance Golf Club, Uxbridge, ON

Heron Point Golf Links, Alberton, ON

National Pines Golf Club, Innisfil, ON

The Lake Joseph Club, Port Carling,

The Club at Bond Head, Bond Head, ON

Cherry Downs Golf Club, Pickering, ON

Participants at the golf events will have the opportunity to engage with Prostate Cancer Canada ambassadors and hear the stories from the men who have been affected by prostate cancer. Additionally participants can bid on a variety of exclusive items in an online silent auction and have an opportunity to win some great prizes and a grand prize golf trip to Florida.

“We are pleased to help bring the game of golf forward to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer Canada” says Brent Miller, Vice President, Corporate Operations & Member Services. “It is a disease that has affected the lives of many in our ClubLink community of Members. As the most common cancer affecting men, we all have a connection to someone who has been affected by prostate cancer. ClubLink is proud to help bring this new effort to life and we hope to encourage participation from our golf industry colleagues in future years.”

To learn more about Plaid for Dad Golf Day, visit clublink.ca/plaidfordad