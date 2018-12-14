ClubLink To Seek Alternative Uses For Kanata Golf & Country Club

Word comes today that after 50 years as a golf course and twenty-two seasons under the ownership of ClubLink, the future of the Kanata Golf & Country Club could be headed in a new direction.

ClubLink announced today that they have partnered with Minto Communities and Richcraft Homes to look at redevelopment of the land now utilized by the Thomas McBroom designed golf course.

Sources have told us that the club in coming off a strong financial season but apparently it is not enough for the ownership to keep running it exclusively as a golf property.

“Golf courses are struggling across the country, and particularly in saturated markets like Ottawa. Participation levels have declined and people are playing less golf while operating costs continue to rise,” said Robert Visentin, ClubLink’s Senior Vice-President of Investments, said in a media release. “Ottawa is a vibrant, growing city and we believe there is an opportunity to better utilize this 70 hectares of land to meet the interests of the community.”

“This is a special opportunity to have such a significant piece of property inside the city’s urban boundary that can be designed to reflect the community’s needs – such as much-needed new housing for families, and high quality public green spaces,” noted Brent Strachan, Ottawa Division President, Minto Communities. “We look forward to contributing to a project that we as a company and the broader community can be proud of.”

Steve Grandmont, Chief Operating Officer, Richcraft Homes added, “As a long-time builder in Kanata, we know this community well and appreciate that residents will want their values reflected in this plan. We’re going to work hard to get it right.”

Starting early in 2019 the trio of ClubLink, Minto Communities and Richcraft Homes will begin a process to help shape the plan for the use of the land in Ottawa’s west end. It will done with “close collaboration with City of Ottawa officials to ensure the plan is supportive of the City’s priorities of liveability and smart growth,” says the statement.

In the meantime it appears golf will continue at the Kanata property. A letter sent to golf club membership on Friday noted, “our Members and employees can rest easy that relocation opportunities will exist when we move forward with redevelopment of Kanata. In the meantime, it’s business as usual for us over the next several years….” The memo was sent by Dany Lacombe, the Regional Director of Club Operations for ClubLink in the National Capital and Quebec.

ClubLink also operates the Eagle Creek Golf Club and Greyhawk Golf Clubs in Ottawa and the Hautes Plaines Golf Club in Gatineau.

A website – www.kanatapossibilities.ca has been established to share information and to allow consumers to sign up to receive project updates.

For background on the Kanata Golf & Country Club visit this profile we published.