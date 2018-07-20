Cody Clark Aces His Way To Ontario Junior Match Play Championship

Cody Clark of Oliver’s Nest Golf Club in Oakwood Ontario, captured the Ontario Junior (U19) Boys’ Match Play Championship on Thursday, July 19 at the Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club in Thornton, Ontario. Matt Anderson of Credit Valley Golf & Country Club required a birdie on the 17th hole to extend the match but could not manage the feat, leaving Anderson with a 3 Up victory.

Clark took on the match with Anderson, a member of Team Ontario, with the same attitude that had served him well throughout the week. “I just treated it like it was a normal match, I didn’t act like it was for the cup, I just acted like it was another match, like earlier in the week.”

What proved not be to be “normal” was how Clark won the 4th hole. His tee shot on the 156-yard, par three, ended up in the hole, for an improbable and important ace. Clark said of the hole-winning shot, “I hit the shot, and I knew it was pretty good, and I saw it land by the hole, and then everyone started cheering! It was a great feeling!”

It was his second career ace but although that one took place on his birthday in 2016, this one helped him win something bigger – his first provincial title. “I think it would have been a lot more stressful (without the hole-in-one), he might have felt closer to catching up to me, but it was something I definitely needed (to win the match).”

To advance to the finals Clark defeated Joshua Hayes of Idylwylde Golf and Country Club while Anderson advanced to the last match with a win over Jack Alward of Batteaux Creek Golf Club.

When the semi-finals wrapped up, Hayes and Alward were awarded third place and were presented their Bronze medals by Tournament Director, Rob Watson.

Final Brackets