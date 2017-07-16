Coldham, Reinhart Share Lead at Alexander of Tunis

Round one of the coveted Alexander of Tunis Championship ended with two of the Ottawa Valley’s finest players in a share of the halfway lead.

The Golf Quebec Triple Crown event, being played this year at Rivermead Golf Club, in Gatineau, is the only one of the association majors always hosted in the Ottawa Valley.

Mark Coldham of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and Dwight Reinhart of the Eagle Creek Golf Club will head into the final round as the leaders.

Both accomplished players opened their tournament with scores of -4, 68.

Each accomplished the feat in similar fashion, with five birdies and one bogey on each of their cards. The nine hole scores for both of them read 35 and 33.

Coldham started his day with a bogey and kept his card clean after that while Reinhart only trouble came on the par 4, 5th hole where he had his only bogey of the day.

Last month Reinhart won the Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur while Coldham is coming off a tie for 12th at the Duke of Kent Championship.

The pair have a one stroke lead over trio of players that includes Robert Mackay of the host club.

The eighteen hole cut was established at +6.

The final round will begin Monday at 7:00 a.m.

Leaderboard Through Round One