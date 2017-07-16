What's New?

Coldham, Reinhart Share Lead at Alexander of Tunis

July 16, 2017

The Rivermead Golf Club (Photo: Scott MacLeod, FlgstickGolfPhotography.com)

Round one of the coveted Alexander of Tunis Championship ended with two of the Ottawa Valley’s finest players in a share of the halfway lead.

The Golf Quebec Triple Crown event, being played this year at Rivermead Golf Club, in Gatineau, is the only one of the association majors always hosted in the Ottawa Valley.

Mark Coldham of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and Dwight Reinhart of the Eagle Creek Golf Club will head into the final round as the leaders.

Both accomplished players opened their tournament with scores of -4, 68.

Each accomplished the feat in similar fashion, with five birdies and one bogey on each of their cards. The nine hole scores for both of them read 35 and 33.

Coldham started his day with a bogey and kept his card clean after that while Reinhart only trouble came on the par 4, 5th hole where he had his only bogey of the day.

Last month Reinhart won the Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur while Coldham is coming off a tie for 12th at the Duke of Kent Championship.

The pair have a one stroke lead over trio of players that includes Robert Mackay of the host club.

The eighteen hole cut was established at +6.

The final round will begin Monday at 7:00 a.m.

Leaderboard Through Round One
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
T1 Mark Coldham  Ottawa Hunt & GC -4 F -4 68 68
T1 Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC -4 F -4 68 68
T3 Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove -3 F -3 69 69
T3 Olivier Daneau  Continental GC -3 F -3 69 69
T3 Robert Mackay  Rivermead GC -3 F -3 69 69
6 Julien Sale  Rivermead GC -2 F -2 70 70
T7 Jean-Michel Paré  Victoriaville -1 F -1 71 71
T7 Cédric Laverdure  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club -1 F -1 71 71
T7 Étienne Brault  Pinegrove -1 F -1 71 71
T7 Raphael Lapierre-Messier  Pinegrove -1 F -1 71 71
T7 Marc-Olivier Plasse  Kanawaki -1 F -1 71 71
T7 Loick Laramée  Lévis -1 F -1 71 71
T7 Jordan Rochon  Cornwall -1 F -1 71 71
T14 Jean-Sebastien Vachon  Beauce E F E 72 72
T14 Adam Poulin  St-Georges GC E F E 72 72
T14 Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC E F E 72 72
T14 Christophe Sylvain  Lorette E F E 72 72
T14 Cullen Chung  Royal Montreal GC E F E 72 72
T14 Louis-Francois Charpentier  Knowlton E F E 72 72
T14 Richard Brochu  Rivermead GC E F E 72 72
T21 Maxime Marengère  Rivermead GC +1 F +1 73 73
T21 Angie Ethier  Boucherville +1 F +1 73 73
T21 Max Rochette  Camelot G & CC +1 F +1 73 73
T21 Olivier Arsenault  Val des Lacs GC +1 F +1 73 73
T25 David Iaderosa  Hylands Golf Club +2 F +2 74 74
T25 Vincent Mucci  Le Versant +2 F +2 74 74
T25 Guillaume Bélanger  Tempête +2 F +2 74 74
T25 Stephen Layne  St. Raphael GC +2 F +2 74 74
T25 Emile Provost  BlainvillierGC +2 F +2 74 74
T25 Charles-David Trepanier  Lorette +2 F +2 74 74
T31 Jeremiah Shields  The Royal Ottawa GC +3 F +3 75 75
T31 Scott Ray  Camelot G & CC +3 F +3 75 75
T31 William Lecky  Cornwall +3 F +3 75 75
T31 Gabriel Gingras  Camelot G & CC +3 F +3 75 75
T31 Joey Fraser  St. Raphael GC +3 F +3 75 75
T31 Brendan Smith  Dufferin Heights +3 F +3 75 75
T31 Jason Allen  Hylands Golf Club +3 F +3 75 75
T31 Christopher Bockstael  Ottawa Hunt & GC +3 F +3 75 75
T31 Nicholas Workun  Camelot G & CC +3 F +3 75 75
T31 Jared Coyle  Carleton Golf & Yacht +3 F +3 75 75
T31 Chris McCuaig  Ottawa Hunt & GC +3 F +3 75 75
T42 Peter Harrison  Ottawa Hunt & GC +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Timothy Sullivan  Rideau View GC +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Jérôme Gaudreault  Lorette +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Antoine Beaupre-Vachon  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Kurtis Barkley  Cedar Glen GC +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Simon Desjardins  The Royal Ottawa GC +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Warren Sellors  Windmill Heights +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Phillipe Lynch  Beaconsfield +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Jean-Francois Guillot  Kingsway Park +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Emile Ménard  Pinegrove +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Gabriel Massé-Barbeau  Continental GC +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Philip Morgan  Beaconsfield +4 F +4 76 76
T42 Nikolai Tolstoy  Rivermead GC +4 F +4 76 76
T55 Brendan Kuffner  The Royal Ottawa GC +5 F +5 77 77
T55 Alexandre Gauthier  Beloeil +5 F +5 77 77
T55 Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Rivermead GC +5 F +5 77 77
T55 Robert Mustard  Camelot G & CC +5 F +5 77 77
T55 Doug Eccles  Royal Montreal GC +5 F +5 77 77
T55 Jean-Sébastien Bonin  St. Raphael GC +5 F +5 77 77
T55 Francis Trépanier  Mémorial +5 F +5 77 77
T62 Marc-Olivier Amnotte  Mirage GC +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Jonathan Gagnon  Milby +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Stéphane Bédard  Royal Quebec GC +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Mathieu Bellemare  Lorette +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Ryan Mitchell  Royal Montreal GC +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Rodney Morgan  Beaconsfield +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Jean-Marc Cabana  Summerlea G&CC +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Benjamin Perron  St-Georges GC +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Martin Carré  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Taylor Collins  Camelot G & CC +6 F +6 78 78
T62 François Parenteau  Milby +6 F +6 78 78
T62 Mark Swansburg  Pembroke +6 F +6 78 78
T62 André Gauthier  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling +6 F +6 78 78
T62 David Huxham  Beaconsfield +6 F +6 78 78

 

