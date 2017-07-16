Coldham, Reinhart Share Lead at Alexander of Tunis

Round one of the coveted Alexander of Tunis Championship ended with two of the Ottawa Valley’s finest players in a share of the halfway lead.
The Golf Quebec Triple Crown event, being played this year at Rivermead Golf Club, in Gatineau, is the only one of the association majors always hosted in the Ottawa Valley.
Mark Coldham of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and Dwight Reinhart of the Eagle Creek Golf Club will head into the final round as the leaders.
Both accomplished players opened their tournament with scores of -4, 68.
Each accomplished the feat in similar fashion, with five birdies and one bogey on each of their cards. The nine hole scores for both of them read 35 and 33.
Coldham started his day with a bogey and kept his card clean after that while Reinhart only trouble came on the par 4, 5th hole where he had his only bogey of the day.
Last month Reinhart won the Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur while Coldham is coming off a tie for 12th at the Duke of Kent Championship.
The pair have a one stroke lead over trio of players that includes Robert Mackay of the host club.
The eighteen hole cut was established at +6.
The final round will begin Monday at 7:00 a.m.
Leaderboard Through Round One
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|T1
|Mark Coldham Ottawa Hunt & GC
|-4
|F
|-4
|68
|68
|T1
|Dwight Reinhart Eagle Creek GC
|-4
|F
|-4
|68
|68
|T3
|Étienne Papineau Pinegrove
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|69
|T3
|Olivier Daneau Continental GC
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|69
|T3
|Robert Mackay Rivermead GC
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|69
|6
|Julien Sale Rivermead GC
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|70
|T7
|Jean-Michel Paré Victoriaville
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T7
|Cédric Laverdure Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T7
|Étienne Brault Pinegrove
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T7
|Raphael Lapierre-Messier Pinegrove
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T7
|Marc-Olivier Plasse Kanawaki
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T7
|Loick Laramée Lévis
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T7
|Jordan Rochon Cornwall
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T14
|Jean-Sebastien Vachon Beauce
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|Adam Poulin St-Georges GC
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|Christophe Sylvain Lorette
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|Cullen Chung Royal Montreal GC
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|Louis-Francois Charpentier Knowlton
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|Richard Brochu Rivermead GC
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T21
|Maxime Marengère Rivermead GC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T21
|Angie Ethier Boucherville
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T21
|Max Rochette Camelot G & CC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T21
|Olivier Arsenault Val des Lacs GC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T25
|David Iaderosa Hylands Golf Club
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T25
|Vincent Mucci Le Versant
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T25
|Guillaume Bélanger Tempête
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T25
|Stephen Layne St. Raphael GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T25
|Emile Provost BlainvillierGC
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T25
|Charles-David Trepanier Lorette
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T31
|Jeremiah Shields The Royal Ottawa GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|Scott Ray Camelot G & CC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|William Lecky Cornwall
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|Gabriel Gingras Camelot G & CC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|Joey Fraser St. Raphael GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|Brendan Smith Dufferin Heights
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|Jason Allen Hylands Golf Club
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|Christopher Bockstael Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|Nicholas Workun Camelot G & CC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|Jared Coyle Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T31
|Chris McCuaig Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T42
|Peter Harrison Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Timothy Sullivan Rideau View GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Jérôme Gaudreault Lorette
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Antoine Beaupre-Vachon Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Kurtis Barkley Cedar Glen GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Simon Desjardins The Royal Ottawa GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Warren Sellors Windmill Heights
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Phillipe Lynch Beaconsfield
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Jean-Francois Guillot Kingsway Park
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Emile Ménard Pinegrove
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Gabriel Massé-Barbeau Continental GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Philip Morgan Beaconsfield
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T42
|Nikolai Tolstoy Rivermead GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T55
|Brendan Kuffner The Royal Ottawa GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T55
|Alexandre Gauthier Beloeil
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T55
|Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit Rivermead GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T55
|Robert Mustard Camelot G & CC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T55
|Doug Eccles Royal Montreal GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T55
|Jean-Sébastien Bonin St. Raphael GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T55
|Francis Trépanier Mémorial
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T62
|Marc-Olivier Amnotte Mirage GC
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Jonathan Gagnon Milby
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Stéphane Bédard Royal Quebec GC
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Mathieu Bellemare Lorette
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Ryan Mitchell Royal Montreal GC
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Rodney Morgan Beaconsfield
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Jean-Marc Cabana Summerlea G&CC
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Benjamin Perron St-Georges GC
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Martin Carré Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Taylor Collins Camelot G & CC
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|François Parenteau Milby
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|Mark Swansburg Pembroke
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|André Gauthier Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T62
|David Huxham Beaconsfield
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
