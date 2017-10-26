Here Comes The 10 – Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Names Aruba Cup Squad

They know it will be a battle against their PGA Tour Latinoamérica counterparts in the annual Aruba Cup, so the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR is bringing a quite the team to avenge their 2016 loss.

Leading the way will be their very best option, Texan Kramer Hickok, who won twice on the TOUR in 2017 and was the Player of The Year.

Hickok will lead the ten-man squad as they compete in a Presidents Cup-style event at Tierra del Sol Resort and Golf in Aruba, December 11-16, 2017

The three competition days will consist of four-ball, foursome and singles matches on December 14, 15 and 16, respectively. The PGA TOUR Latinoamerica team will be announced following the season-ending Shell Championship in Miami, Florida, from November 30-December 3.

“I’m so excited to tee it up with the guys and compete for the Aruba Cup this year. We had so many strong players compete on the Mackenzie Tour this year and I can’t wait to play alongside these guys.” said Hickok. “It’s going to be a great way to celebrate the end of an awesome year, and I’m really looking forward to spending some time with the team in Aruba.”

Joining Hickok (Dallas, Texas) on the team are Robby Shelton (Wilmer, Alabama), Johnny Ruiz (Camarillo, California), Patrick Newcomb (Benton, Kentucky), Rico Hoey (Rancho Cucamonga, California), Lee McCoy (Tampa, Florida), Max Rottluff (Dusseldorf, Germany), Chase Wright (Muncie, Indiana), Jordan Niebrugge (Mequon, Wisconsin), and T.J. Vogel (Jacksonville Beach, Florida).

Shelton, McCoy and Niebrugge have International match-play experience as former U.S. Walker Cup team members, while Hoey, Rottluff, McCoy and Shelton all played in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

“These players have proven themselves as great players this year and throughout their young careers so far. I’ve already gotten to know the guys a little bit and I’m so excited to lead them into competition this year at the Aruba Cup,” said Mackenzie Tour Team Captain Ben Silverman. “We know the team from PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will be tough to beat, and I’m looking forward to some great matches in Aruba.”