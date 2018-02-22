Confidence Returns For Henderson; One Stroke Off Lead In Thailand

A missed cut last week in Australia was a bit of the blow to Brooke Henderson, but she has bounced back nicely in Thailand, The Canadian is just one stroke off the lead at the Honda LPGA Thailand after a sixty-seven in round one.

The plucky Canuck surged into the opening day at Siam Country Club, peeling off five birdies in her opening eight holes then fighting her way to the clubhouse to finish on that five under mark. It puts her is a share of fifth pace behind a foursome, all at six under par. The leaders include Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Jessica Korda.

“It was a really great start,” Henderson shared afterward. “Felt good, especially coming out of last week. I was happy to get a lot of birdies right out of the gate and feel comfortable again.”

After missing just the fifth cut of her career at the Women’s Australian Open, Henderson was determined to get back to form and she did so with the help of a familiar face, sister and caddie, Brittany.

“I’ve been working with Brit a lot just trying to get my swing back to where it was at the beginning of the year, which is only a few weeks ago. A lot of things can happen pretty quickly, but we’ve been able to get it back.,” she noted. “Like I said, I think just feeling comfortable again knowing that I can make a lot birdies and trusting and being confident.”

In total the Smiths Falls, Ontario product was able to record seven birdies on the day, a great start to the week in very hot and humid conditions. She’ll look for more of the same for the rest of the tournament as she tries to keep up with and overtake the leaders.

“I was really confident when making all those birdies, and I felt really comfortable on the golf course again, which I was kind of lacking in the previous week in Australia. I kind of had some struggles. I’ve battled through those the last week or so. I feel really good out there again, which is a great feeling for me. Hopefully tomorrow I can have a lot more birdies and just see what happens.”

Conditions were calm at Siam, allowing thirty-nine players to score under par in round one. Unfortunately Canada’s only other player in the field, Alena Sharp, was not one of them. Her initial round of 75 (+3) has her in a share of 60th headed into round two.

