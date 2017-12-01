2017 CP Women’s Open Tapped As Top LPGA Event

If you were on the grounds at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club this year during the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open you likely understand why the event recently gained a massive recognition.

The championship was presented with the Gold Driver Award for Best Charity / Community Engagement among all LPGA Tour events by the LPGA Tournament Owners Association (TOA).

The presentation was made as part of the festivities during the CME Group Tour Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida, the LPGA’s final event of the season.

The LPGA Tournament Owners Association has existed for almost three decades and counts owners and operators of LPGA TOUR events in its membership.

Part of the reasoning for the award was the efforts by event sponsor Canadian Pacific and their community efforts surrounding the tournament at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. That included the CP Has Heart campaign that raised some $2 million to support the renovation of the catheterization lab and interventional suite at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

“This award is the result of a total team effort and we share it with our friends at CHEO and countless community supporters, as well as CP’s staff, event partners and our CP golf ambassadors Brooke Henderson and Lorie Kane,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “CP supports heart health because it is an issue that touches so many Canadians. Together with our partners at Golf Canada and everyone involved with the CP Women’s Open, we are proud to leave a lasting charitable legacy in Ottawa through CP Has Heart in support of CHEO’s incredible work.”

The total charity contribution was the result of several fundraising activities tied to the CP Has Heart campaign. Through CP Birdies for Heart, CP contributed $5,000 for each birdie made by a player on the 15th hole at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club during tournament play with a total of 45 birdies representing a $225,000 donation. CP also matched all donations made online at cheoheart.com from April 1 to the end of the tournament.

In the four years of CP’s title sponsorship of the CP Women’s Open, $6.5 million has been raised to support children’s heart health in Canada.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the CP Has Heart campaign honoured by the LPGA Tournament Owners with a Gold Driver Award for Best Charity/Community Engagement,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “Thanks to tremendous fan, player and partner support, the 2017 CP Women’s Open was a resounding success and it is most deserving that CP’s community impact has been recognized with this meaningful award.”

The 2017 CP Women’s Open was won by Sung Hyun Park on the strength of a final round score of 64. Also the winner of 2017 United States Open Championship, Park went on to share Rolex Player of the Year honours with So Yeon Ryu.