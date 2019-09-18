Cooper Brown Wins Great Lakes Tour GLT Championship

In a tightly contested tournament, Renfrew, Ontario-raised Cooper Brown surged in the final two holes to win the Great Lakes Tour GLT Championship on Tuesday.

The former National Junior College Champion and emerging pro, made birdies on the closing two tests to surpass Luke Moser and Robert Wilkinson to secure his first professional victory.

Brown, who completed his education at Augusta University and turned pro soon after, turned in rounds of 73 and 69 on the difficult layout.

“The win means a lot, after a long year of work it’s nice to culminate the year with a victory!,” he shared with Flagstick.com. “I felt like I was trending coming into the event and was very confident that I would have a good result this week! The victory in the tour championship tells me I’m ready for the next step in my career!

For his victory Brown, who now calls Peterborough home, earned $4,000 and joins Jake Scott, JJ Regan, Brett Cairns, and Brian Churchill-Smith as those who have won the GLT Championship.

It was Brown’s fourth top-ten finish of the year on the circuit.

He’ll spend this winter working and preparing his game, with intentions of heading to the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Qualifying in early 2020.

Final Leaderboard