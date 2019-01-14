Conners Claims A Top 3 At Sony Open In Hawaii

For the second time this season Listowel, Ontario’s Corey Conners has finished inside the top 3 at a PGA TOUR event.

The second-year TOUR member posted rounds of 68-67-64-64 for a -17 total at the Sony Open in Hawaii to share 3rd place. Matt Kuchar won the tournament for his 9th PGA TOUR victory.

It was a remarkable performance by Conners that almost did not happen. Playing out of the 126-150 FedEx Cup Points list category from 2018, the Canadian had to Monday qualify for the Hawaii event. He made it into the field after prevailing in a playoff.

The performance boosted his 2018-2019 earnings to date to $833,813 and up to 19th in the FedEx Cup Points. That is an impressive total in just six events and with 331 FedEx Cup Points earned puts him in a strong position to retain and move up his PGA TOUR status for the 2019-2020 season.

His strength this year has been in his approaches to the green; he ranks 7th on TOUR in Greens in Regulation and 4th in proximity to the hole at just over 30′.

Conners’ other top performance this year came at the Sanderson Farms Championship where he finished in 2nd place to Cameron Champ.

The 27 year-old will be back in action this week at the PGA TOUR’s Desert Classic in La Quinta, California.

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

