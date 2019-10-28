Chasing The Presidents Cup Pick – Conners Ties For 6th at ZOZO Championship

As he prepared for the Fall portion of the 2019-2020 wrap-around golf season on the PGA TOUR, Listowel, Ontario’s Corey Conners had the Presidents Cup on his mind.

On the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast in late August Conners shared, “A huge goal of mine now is to get on the Presidents Cup team. It’s sort of like winning a PGA TOUR event, it’s like a career changing moment. It’d be really exciting to be part of that team. Definitely going to be working hard this Fall to earn my spot or make it very difficult for Captain Els to not pick me.”

Set to be played this December 9-15 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Conners is hoping that when the picks for the International Team by Captain Ernie Els come next week, that he will get the call.

In his last foray to impress the team leader his put on quite a display at the inaugural ZOZO Championship near Tokyo. The 2019 Valero Texas Open champion posted rounds of 69, 64, 67, and 70 to tie for 6th place at eleven under par. That was worth $338,812, but it could translate into something even more valuable.

It follows a run of play marked by extreme consistency. With the exception of one missed cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the Canadian has not been outside of the top 27 in his last nine starts. That has included a t-7 at the BMW Championship and three more top-15 showings in his last three appearances (t-13 Safeway Open, T-12 The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, and t-6 at ZOZO).

2nd Highest Ranked Ontario Golfer…Ever

Conners has also now climbed to the #56 ranking in the world, the second-highest mark ever for an Ontario-raised player, short of the #3 ranking achieved by Mike Weir. Weir, of course, is making his second appearance as a Presidents Cup Captains Assistant this year, and you can assume he just might be whispering the name of Conners in the ear of Els.

After four starts in this PGA TOUR season 27 year-old Conners has accumulated $661,260 in earnings and sits 27th in the FedEx Cup Points list.

The additional question is whether he gets to play alongside fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin in Melbourne. Hadwin is currently ranked 44th in the world, sits 10th in the FedEx Cup Points list, and has a second place finish and a tie for 4th in three starts this year.

Both Canadians have made their case for inclusion on the International Presidents Cup Team; we’ll know next week if either of them, or both of them, are heading Down Under in December.