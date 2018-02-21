Cory Southon Name As Head Teaching Professional At Whistle Bear

Thunder Bay, Ontario native Cory Southon has been named as the Head Teaching Professional of the Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge (ON).

The announcement was made by Pearle Hospitality, who operate the club.

While he has been part of the PGA of Canada for less than a decade (joining in 2011), Southon has made the most of his time on his way to earning his Class A status, and beyond. A graduate of Lakehead University and the Professional Golf Management Program at Humber College, Southon developed his industry skills under the tutelage of award-winning coach Henry Brunton. He has worked for Brunton at his academies in Toronto and Florida for the last seven seasons.

On his journey, Southon has been recognized for his efforts as an award winner at both the provincial and national levels. In 2015 he was named as the winner of the Moe Norman Award as Canada’s top assistant golf professional. He was also named the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone’s‘s Candidate for Membership of that year.

So what else does Southon bring to the table to Whistle Bear? In 2016 he shared some thoughts on teaching golf for a PGA of Canada – Ontario story by Brent Long that we also published:

“I believe that this great game develops people of strong character and helps build skills that transfer with them throughout their lives,” said Southon. “Through golf we learn patience, respect, honesty, integrity and many other character traits that will help everyone live more productive lives. This is a message I am constantly delivering whenever I’m teaching junior golfers or their parents, speaking with other PGA professionals or trying to get a new golfer involved in the sport.”

Southon begins his tenure at Whistle Bear immediately.