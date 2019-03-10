Coultas Wins Latest Mackenzie Tour Q-School – Canadian Hugo Bernard Earns Status

Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida – One hundred and thirteen players completed 72 holes of play at the latest Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying School that ended on Friday, March 8.

John Coultas, a former Jack Nicklaus Award winner who played collegiate golf at Florida Southern, held on to win the second of six qualifiers for tour, earning full status for the season in the process. He already carries status on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica where he is set to play in Panama shortly.

“I’m very excited. A lot of golf to be played in the future,” said Coultas of his opportunity to head north for the summer. “I’m super excited to head up there and decide which tournaments to play in. I’m beyond pumped, really.”

Coultas narrowly beat out Bennett Wisner, who will join a group of fourteen players that will be exempt into the first six tournaments on the season.

Hugo Bernard, winner of the 112th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, (Photo: Scott MacLeod, Flagstick.com)

Among that grouping was Quebec’s Hugo Bernard, a former Team Canada member and winner of the 2016 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. Bernard finished as the low Canadian among the ten in the field, in a tie for 4th place. He closed with rounds of 69 and 68 on the El Campeon Course at Mission Inn Resort.



Besides Hugo Bernard, other Canadians to earn status this week were Jimmy Jones (tied for 17th) and amateur Maxwell Sear (tied for 39th). Sear’s final two rounds were impressive after a 78-76 start. He had back-to-back 70s to finish at 6-over and grab one of the last conditional-status positions. Jones began the day tied for 10th but dropped seven spots after his final-round 74.

Jones is the son of LPGA winner and Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Dawn-Coe Jones.

