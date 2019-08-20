CP Women’s Open Player Preview: The Canadians

After an emotion-filled event in Regina, Saskatchewan last year, where Brooke Henderson became the first Canadian to win the title since Jocelyn Bourassa in 1973, the CP Women’s Open is back in Ontario this week. Canada’s only LPGA TOUR event has landed on the pristine grounds of the ultra-private Magna Golf Club and both players and fans will likely enjoy what they see in the Doug Carrick design.

96 of the top 100 players on the current LPGA money list will be in the field and there will be an stellar group of Canadian players looking to join to add their name to the trophy.

15 Canadians will the 2019 CP Women’s Open.

Here is a breakdown of who they are.

Celeste Dao (a)

The 2018 Canadian Junior Girls’ Champion is part of the National team Program. At age 19 she is making her second appearance at the CP Women’s Open. The Notre-Dame-de-I’Ile-Perrot, Quebec golfer is set to play college golf at the University of Georgia.

Brooke Henderson

The defending champion and all-time leading Canadian winner on the LPGA Tour with nine victories, including two in 2019. The Smiths Falls, Ontario pro will be the fan favourite at Magna GC but the greens will really test her putting skills, the streakiest part of her game. Currently ranked 8th in the world

Lorie Kane

Now 54 and making her record 29th appearance, Kane says she has no plans to be a ceremonial golfer and says she is feeling good again after some winter health setbacks. That said, few have done more work to support the CP Women’s Open and their charitable efforts as an official ambassador that the Prince Edward Island native.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Currently in 20th place on the Symetra Tour money list, the former LPGA Tour member and Quebec resident has posted five top ten finishes on the secondary circuit in 2019.

Coming in at a towering 6’1″ and has the power to make an impact at Magna Golf Club if she can keep her emotions in check.

Michelle Liu (a)

The top Canadian at this year’s Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship. At age 12 Michelle will be the youngest player to ever tee it up at the CP Women’s Open. She starts grade 8 this Fall.

Liu, from Vancouver, has had seven top ten finishes this season across Golf Canada, Maple Leaf Junior Tour, and Canadian Junior Golf Association events.

Brittany Marchand

With a chance to sleep in her own bed this week, Ontario resident Brittany Marchand should feel right at home at Magna GC, literally. The NC State grad has experienced a turbulent LPGA season with just one cut made in 13 starts. July found her scoring her best rounds of the year so there is something to look forward to in her 7th CP Women’s Open appearance.

Megan Osland

The Kelowna, B.C. pro has made just two cuts on the Symetra Tour this season but her game has shown much promise since turning pro in in 2016. The San Jose State grad had two wins in college and picked up a pro win in 2018 on the NWGA Tour.

Mary Parsons (a)

The Team Canada member is fresh from a team bronze medal showing at the Pan Am Games and her sophomore year at Indiana University. The Delta, B.C. golfer had five top-twenty collegiate finishes this past year including a win at the Purdue Lady Boilermaker.

Alena Sharp

The Canadian veteran comes into the CP Women’s Open having shown some very positive signs in her 14th year as a pro. At 50th in the CME Ranking she has chalked up three top-ten finishes in 2019. This is the title she most wants in golf and expect her to put up a fight at Magna.

Maddie Szeryk

The rookie pro and dual Canadian-American citizen has been impressive this season with four top-ten finishes on the Symetra Tour. She sits in 13th place on their 2019 money list. She is not lacking in any part of her game and should find Magna GC to her liking.

Anne-Catherine Tanguay

Currently 122nd in the LPGA Cme Race To The Globe, Tanguay has one top 15 finish this year, a share of 11th at the Shoprite LPGA Classic. She turned pro in 2016 and has split time between the LPGA and Symetra Tour. She made the cut and tied for 46th at the 2018 CP Women’s Open, her best finish to date in four tournament starts.

Valerie Tanguay

A rookie pro who is making her first CP Women’s Open start. She has a tie for 17th as her best Symetra Tour finish this season. She had a strong collegiate career just like Anne-Catherine Tanguay, also in the field this week but is of no relation.

Brigitte Thibault (a)

A Canadian National Team member and also an invitee to the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Part of the bronze medal winning Canadian team at the LIMA Pan-Am games, Thibault won the 2019 Ontario Women’s Amateur Championship at Black Bear Ridge in Belleville. Despite a limited golf background she has went from beginning golfer to competing at an LPGA event in about a half decade. Makes birdies in bunches and has no shortage of power.

Casey Ward

Earning the final sponsor’s exemption after missing a playoff by a stroke at the Monday Qualifier is PGA of Canada Professional Casey Ward. The pro who hangs her hat at Credit Valley Golf & Country Club in Mississauga is no stranger to high level golf as a Golf Ontario event champion, USGA Quarter-Finalist and successful pro. Likely the only player with a Masters in Science, Biomechanics, with a thesis that centred on golf.

Emily Zhu (a)

The fifteen year-old Canadian Junior Champion almost upset Brigitte Thibault with a final round charge at the Ontario Women’s Amateur. Has surprising power for her size and does not seem to shy away from big moments. The Richmond Hill, Ontario product finished 3rd at this year’s PGA of Canada Women’s Championship against a raft of pros.