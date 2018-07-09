CP Women’s Open Returns To The Greater Toronto Area – Magna GC To Host in 2019

-CP Extends Sponsorship Agreement With Golf Canada for 5 Years-

(Aurora, Ontario) – For the first time in nearly two decades the premier Canadian ladies’ professional tour event will return to Canada’s top consumer market. In a quickly called press conference on Monday, Golf Canada, title sponsor Canadian Pacific, and the LPGA announced that the 2019 CP Women’s Open will be played at the Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario. It was last contested in the Greater Toronto Area in 2001 when Annika Sorenstam prevailed at the Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham.

In concert with the announcement, CP President and CEO Keith Creel revealed that they have extended and expanded their sponsorship agreement with Golf Canada. That agreement will see them retain title sponsorship for the CP Women’s Open through 2023 as well as support other Golf Canada initiatives.

“We created a first class event and we’re going to maintain that,” Creel shared at the Magna Golf Club. “as part of our commitment we are going to maintain our $2.25 (million) annual (purse) but also a commitment that we stay in the top-tier of the LPGA TOUR during the term of this agreement. I think that is something the players will accept, recognize, and appreciate.”

As part of the agreement and the focus on continual improvements for the CP Women’s Open, CP will become the title sponsor of a new CP Women’s Leadership Summit which will debut at the 2018 CP Women’s Open at Wascana G&CC in Regina this August. “It will be an opportunity for the ladies in the golf world as well as the ladies on the business world to come together.”

Participants this year will include 4-time Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser as a keynote speaker with CP Ambassador Lorie Kane as part of the program.

Also included in the sponsorship package is continued support of Golf Canada’s National Team Program and the Young Pro Squad.

The extension of the sponsorship with CP brings much delight to Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum who is marking his one year anniversary at the helm of the organization. It comes on the heels of a recent deal extension with RBC, the key sponsor for the RBC Canadian Open.

“Canadian Pacific Railroad is an iconic Canadian brand who continues to demonstrate their commitment to golf,” Applebaum remarked. “Canadian Pacific has been an incredible partner supporting excellence in Canadian golf for the past five years and we are honoured to have them continue their title sponsorship of the CP Women’s Open,” he continued. “CP is among Canada’s most respected corporations and as a deeply invested golf partner under the leadership of Keith Creel, their commitment to delivering a world-class experience for players, caddies, fans and charitable beneficiaries, has elevated the status of Canada’s National Women’s Open to one of the premier events on the LPGA Tour.”

Creel says that as far as the CP Women’s Open is concerned they are committed to sharing this event across the country so their approach will continue to be an east/west rotation during their sponsorship period. Having Wascana Country Club as host this year followed by the tournament being played at Magna Golf Club is a demonstration of that plan.

Hosting the LPGA will be a point of ride for the members at Doug Cariick-designed Magna Golf Club, says General Manager Stuart Brindle. “The feedback has been 100% positive,” says Brindle who informed the membership on Monday at 7 a.m. that the deal was complete, noting that he had been flooded with emails since. “They’re excited; they want to be a part and see the LPGA members playing here so I think it is going to be really good for our membership.”

“All the things that surround this event are positive and the impact that we can make in the community is tremendous. When we heard about all that in our talks with Laurence (Applebaum) we knew we really wanted to be a part of this.”