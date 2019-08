A full third of the Canadians participating in the 2019 CP Women’s Open are from the province of Quebec. On Monday the group of five met the media and related their expectations for the week.

Celeste Dao (a), Maude-Aimee-Leblanc, Anne-Catherine Tanguay, Valerie Tanguay, Brigitte Thibault (a), shared their thoughts. Audio courtesy of Golf Canada.