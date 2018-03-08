Credit Valley Golf & Country Club To Host 2018 PGA Championship of Canada

The venerable PGA Championship of Canada, an event relaunched in 2011, will be played in Ontario for the second year in a row. As opposed to last year when it was hosted in Kitchener, this year’s championship moves deeper into the Greater Toronto area, to the Credit Valley Golf and Country Club.

The club, located in Mississauga, will welcome some of the best players within the PGA of Canada on June 25-29, 2018. The championship, presented by TaylorMade and adidas golf, is the oldest event of its kind within the PGA of Canada.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to bring the PGA Championship of Canada presented by TaylorMade and adidas back to Credit Valley Golf and Country Club,” said PGA of Canada president Steve Wood in a release from the association. “Credit Valley has been a long-time supporter of both the PGA of Canada member and the association’s national championships.”

Credit Valley is no stranger to the PGA of Championship. The most recent winner on the PGA Tour Champions, Steve Stricker, won the title at the club in 1993 when the event was part of the Canadian Tour circuit. It also hosted the PGA Women’s Championship in 2010 and 2016 as well as the PGA Seniors’ Championship in 2015.

“Our members are very excited to host PGA of Canada top players from across the country in this year’s PGA of Canada Championship,” said Credit Valley’s chief operating officer and PGA of Canada executive professional Ian Webb. “Much has changed in the 25 years since Steve Stricker’s win, but with recent course and practice facility renovations, we have no doubt the players are in for a real treat.”

The Field

The PGA Championship of Canada will see a field of 64 top players from the PGA of Canada begin play at the 1930 vintage golf course that has been upgraded extensively in recent years. After two rounds of stroke play, the top 16 players will begin match play until a champion is crowned.

Match play has a strong history at Credit Valley, including the playing of the 2001 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship when New Zealand’s Gareth Paddison prevailed in the final over Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Graham Cooke.

The 2016 PGA Championship of Canada was won by Jean-Philip Cornellier at the Deer Ridge Golf Club in Kitchener, Ont., Jean-Philip Cornellier. Cornellier earned the victory with a closing birdie on the 18th hole to prevail over Bryn Parry.