Crowded At Kooyanga – Canadians Trailing At Women’s Australian Open

For the most part on the day the leaderboard was choked up during the first round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. Rising Korean player Jin Young Ko eventually distinguished herself with a seven-under-par, 65, to take a two-stroke lead at Kooyanga Golf Club, but the leaderboard remains crowded at the top.

Jiyai Shin scraped her way to five under par to sit in second but some ten players, including superstar Lydia Ko, share third place at four under par. It was impressive scoring on a firm and fast layout that is testing the skill and patience of much of the field.

Among those who could not manage to crack the code on the 95-year-old H.C. Rymill design were the trio of Canadians that teed it up on Thursday.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario, made the best effort. Her even par round was an up and down affair, with four bogies and an equal number of birdies on her card. The tally of 72 puts her in a share of 46th, one better than the projected cutline number of one-over-par.

On the wrong side of that mark are fellow Canadians Alena Sharp and Anne-Catherine (AC) Tanguay.Sharp turned in a 74 (+2) that has her in a tie for 75th place while Tanguay has a piece of 110th after posting a 76 (+4).

The complete leaderboard is at this link.