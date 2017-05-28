Cullen Chung Prevails At Golf Quebec Spring Open

The 88th edition of the Golf Quebec Spring Open was played on Friday, May 26th and featured a strong field of amateurs and professionals.
It represented the first event of the season on the Turkish Airlines Provincial Men’s Tour and, as per usual, was played at the Beaconsfield Golf Club.
Royal Montreal junior member Cullen Chung set the mark and won the title on the day as the 18 year-old rolled through the layout in just 68 strokes.
Trailing immediately behind Chung, with scores of 69, were two professionals, Billy Houle and Keven-Fortin Simard. That necessitated a playoff between the two to determine the professional winner. It took two holes but Houle prevailed.
Final Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|+/-
|Thru
|Total
|1
|Cullen Chung (a) Royal Montreal GC
|-3
|F
|68
|T2
|Keven Fortin Simard (p) Lac St-Jean
|-2
|F
|69
|T2
|Billy Houle (p) Portage GC
|-2
|F
|69
|T4
|Ryan Mitchell (a) Royal Montreal GC
|-1
|F
|70
|T4
|Luc Guilbault (p) Waterville GC
|-1
|F
|70
|T4
|Joey Savoie (a) Pinegrove
|-1
|F
|70
|T7
|Félix Normand (a) Beloeil
|E
|F
|71
|T7
|Iannick Lamarre (p) Vallée du Richelieu
|E
|F
|71
|T7
|Lucas Greco (p) Mirage GC
|E
|F
|71
|T7
|Jocelyn Falardeau (p) Montcalm GC
|E
|F
|71
|T11
|Jean-Sébastien Bonin (a) St. Raphael GC
|+1
|F
|72
|T11
|Max Gilbert (p) St-Georges GC
|+1
|F
|72
|T11
|Raphael Lapierre-Messier (a) Pinegrove
|+1
|F
|72
|T11
|Martin Plante (p) Balmoral
|+1
|F
|72
|T11
|Mark Coldham (a) Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+1
|F
|72
|T11
|Mathieu Perron (p) Pinegrove
|+1
|F
|72
|T11
|Jérôme Blais (p) Venise GC
|+1
|F
|72
|T11
|Vincent Blanchette (p) Pinegrove
|+1
|F
|72
|T11
|Étienne Papineau (a) Pinegrove
|+1
|F
|72
|T11
|Kevin Senecal (p) Maître de Mont-Tremblant
|+1
|F
|72
|T21
|Alain Dufresne (a) Islesmere GC
|+2
|F
|73
|T21
|Dominic Gauthier-Lalonde (a) Belle Vue GC
|+2
|F
|73
|T21
|Kevin Poulin (a) Napierville
|+2
|F
|73
|T21
|Marc-Olivier Plasse (a) Kanawaki
|+2
|F
|73
|T21
|Loick Laramée (a) Lévis
|+2
|F
|73
|T21
|Jean Bilodeau (a) Boucherville
|+2
|F
|73
|T21
|Jean Laforce (p) Champetre GC
|+2
|F
|73
|T21
|Marc-Etienne Bussieres (p) LongChamp
|+2
|F
|73
|T29
|Stéphane Talbot (p) Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+3
|F
|74
|T29
|Brendan Smith (a) Dufferin Heights
|+3
|F
|74
|T29
|Max Rochette (a) Camelot G & CC
|+3
|F
|74
|T29
|David Huxham (p) Beaconsfield
|+3
|F
|74
|T29
|Lee Curry (p) Camelot G & CC
|+3
|F
|74
|T29
|Francis Berthiaume (p) Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+3
|F
|74
|T29
|Clément Herviou (p) Tempête
|+3
|F
|74
|T29
|Stephen Layne (a) St. Raphael GC
|+3
|F
|74
|T37
|Nicholas Workun (a) Camelot G & CC
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Vincent Grenier-Roy (a) Vallée du Richelieu
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Mathieu Bélanger (a) Hériot
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Yannick Milotte Kirouac (a) Val des Lacs GC
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Vincent Mucci (a) Le Versant
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Simon Desjardins (a) The Royal Ottawa GC
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Marc Girouard (p) Le Diamant
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Charles-David Trepanier (a) Lorette
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Louis-Alexandre Pitre (p) Tempête
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Christophe Bélair (p) Versant Golf Center
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Ryan Sevigny (a) Eagle Creek GC
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Jean-Philip Cornellier (p) Knowlton
|+4
|F
|75
|T37
|Olivier Daneau (a) Continental GC
|+4
|F
|75
|T50
|Étienne Lesieur (a) Cap-Rouge
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Jérôme Gaudreault (a) Lorette
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Guillaume Bélanger (a) Tempête
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Marc-André Poulin (a) Country Club of Montréal
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Michaël Harvey (a) Royal Quebec GC
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Rob Knights (a) GreyHawk GC
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Peter Malo (a) Royal Montreal GC
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Chris Henri (a) Royal Montreal GC
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Julien Marchand (p) Lorette
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Sébastien Lefebvre (a) Hemmingford S&CC
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Éric Laporte (p) Montcalm GC
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Yanik Laforest (p) Islesmere GC
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Dwight Reinhart (a) Eagle Creek GC
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Pierre-Alexandre Bédard (p) Cap-Rouge
|+5
|F
|76
|T50
|Sonny Michaud (p) Tempête
|+5
|F
|76
|T65
|Michel Belair (a) Cap-Rouge
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Sylvain Harvey (a) Alpin
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Angie Ethier (a) Boucherville
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Joey Fraser (a) St. Raphael GC
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|A.J. McKenzie (p) Royal Montreal GC
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Antoine Beaupre-Vachon (a) Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Marc Hurtubise (p) Chambly GC
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Phillipe Lynch (a) Beaconsfield
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Cédric Laverdure (a) Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Philippe Gariepy (p) Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Vincent Cacchione (p) Fontainebleau
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Paolo Addona (p) Beloeil
|+6
|F
|77
|T65
|Ben Boudreau (p) Cerf
|+6
|F
|77
|T78
|Alain Trudeau (p) Vallée du Richelieu
|+7
|F
|78
|T78
|André Jetté (a) Pinegrove
|+7
|F
|78
|T78
|Éric Girard (a) Ki-8-Eb
|+7
|F
|78
|T78
|Marc Carrier (a) GreyHawk GC
|+7
|F
|78
|T78
|Philip Doucet (a) Royal Montreal GC
|+7
|F
|78
|T78
|Jean-Guy Garnier (a) Lévis
|+7
|F
|78
|T78
|Christophe Sylvain (a) Lorette
|+7
|F
|78
|T78
|Pascal Beaumier (p) CC de Montreal
|+7
|F
|78
|T86
|Mathieu Kennis (a) Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+8
|F
|79
|T86
|Alain Picard (a) Beloeil
|+8
|F
|79
|T86
|Félix-Antoine Froment (a) Lévis
|+8
|F
|79
|T86
|Gabriel Massé-Barbeau (a) Continental GC
|+8
|F
|79
|T86
|Thomas Frenette (a) Malartic Golf Club
|+8
|F
|79
|T86
|Gilles Jr Guillemette (a) La Tempete GC
|+8
|F
|79
|T86
|Gabriel Gingras (a) Camelot G & CC
|+8
|F
|79
|T86
|Éric Landreville (p) Belle Vue GC
|+8
|F
|79
|T86
|Massimo Roch (a) Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+8
|F
|79
|T95
|William Comeau (a) Summerlea G&CC
|+9
|F
|80
|T95
|Alexis Chabot (a) Pinegrove
|+9
|F
|80
|T95
|Stéphane Bédard (a) Royal Quebec GC
|+9
|F
|80
|T95
|Éric Paquin (a) Ki-8-Eb
|+9
|F
|80
|T95
|Raphael Nolet (a) Mirage GC
|+9
|F
|80
|T95
|Louis-Francois Charpentier (a) Knowlton
|+9
|F
|80
|T95
|André Gauthier (a) Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+9
|F
|80
|T95
|Alexandre Ouellette (p) BlainvillierGC
|+9
|F
|80
|T103
|Simon Millette (a) Islesmere GC
|+10
|F
|81
|T103
|James Davis (p) Whitlock G&CC
|+10
|F
|81
|T103
|Yves Blais (a) Royal Quebec GC
|+10
|F
|81
|T103
|Danny Turbide (a) Royal Quebec GC
|+10
|F
|81
|T107
|Marc Belanger (a) Royal Montreal GC
|+11
|F
|82
|T107
|Junior Dauphinais (a) Vallée du Richelieu
|+11
|F
|82
|T107
|Patrick Dearn (p) Royal Montreal GC
|+11
|F
|82
|T107
|Jim Redston (a) Beaconsfield
|+11
|F
|82
|T107
|Jean-Marc Plante (a) Beloeil
|+11
|F
|82
|T107
|Nolan Windsor (a) The Royal Ottawa GC
|+11
|F
|82
|T107
|Jordan Rochon (a) Cornwall
|+11
|F
|82
|T107
|Marc-Antoine Lavigne (a) Kanawaki
|+11
|F
|82
|T107
|Francis Rouillier (p) Victoriaville
|+11
|F
|82
|116
|Adam Kroon (a) Cornwall
|+12
|F
|83
|T117
|Ben Coles (a) GreyHawk GC
|+13
|F
|84
|T117
|Corey Eccles (a) Royal Montreal GC
|+13
|F
|84
|T117
|Philippe Isabel-Dion (a) Thetford Curling
|+13
|F
|84
|T117
|Benjamin Perron (a) St-Georges GC
|+13
|F
|84
|T121
|Jean-Sebastien Bérubé (a) Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+14
|F
|85
|T121
|Vincent Dupont-Landry (a) Lévis
|+14
|F
|85
|T121
|Patrick Muldoon (p) Beaconsfield
|+14
|F
|85
|T124
|James Mirza (a) Val des Lacs GC
|+18
|F
|89
|T124
|Emile Provost (a) BlainvillierGC
|+18
|F
|89
|126
|Davide Giardino (a) Val des Lacs GC
|+26
|F
|97
|Did not finish
|WD
|Martin Carré (a) Rivermead GC
|WD
|Simon Camirand (p) Godefroy
|WD
|Louis-Pierre Godin (p) Ki-8-Eb
