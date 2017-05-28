Cullen Chung Prevails At Golf Quebec Spring Open

The 88th edition of the Golf Quebec Spring Open was played on Friday, May 26th and featured a strong field of amateurs and professionals.

It represented the first event of the season on the Turkish Airlines Provincial Men’s Tour and, as per usual, was played at the Beaconsfield Golf Club.

Royal Montreal junior member Cullen Chung set the mark and won the title on the day as the 18 year-old rolled through the layout in just 68 strokes.

Trailing immediately behind Chung, with scores of 69, were two professionals, Billy Houle and Keven-Fortin Simard. That necessitated a playoff between the two to determine the professional winner. It took two holes but Houle prevailed.

