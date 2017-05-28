What's New?

Cullen Chung Prevails At Golf Quebec Spring Open

May 28, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Cullen Chung (Golf Quebec Photo)

The 88th edition of the Golf Quebec Spring Open was played on Friday, May 26th and featured a strong field of amateurs and professionals.

It represented the first event of the season on the Turkish Airlines Provincial Men’s Tour and, as per usual, was played at the Beaconsfield Golf Club.

Royal Montreal junior member Cullen Chung set the mark and won the title on the day as the 18 year-old rolled through the layout in just 68 strokes.

Trailing immediately behind Chung, with scores of 69, were two professionals, Billy Houle and Keven-Fortin Simard. That necessitated a playoff between the two to determine the professional winner. It took two holes but Houle prevailed.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player +/- Thru Total
1 Cullen Chung (a)  Royal Montreal GC -3 F 68
T2 Keven Fortin Simard (p)  Lac St-Jean -2 F 69
T2 Billy Houle (p)  Portage GC -2 F 69
T4 Ryan Mitchell (a)  Royal Montreal GC -1 F 70
T4 Luc Guilbault (p)  Waterville GC -1 F 70
T4 Joey Savoie (a)  Pinegrove -1 F 70
T7 Félix Normand (a)  Beloeil E F 71
T7 Iannick Lamarre (p)  Vallée du Richelieu E F 71
T7 Lucas Greco (p)  Mirage GC E F 71
T7 Jocelyn Falardeau (p)  Montcalm GC E F 71
T11 Jean-Sébastien Bonin (a)  St. Raphael GC +1 F 72
T11 Max Gilbert (p)  St-Georges GC +1 F 72
T11 Raphael Lapierre-Messier (a)  Pinegrove +1 F 72
T11 Martin Plante (p)  Balmoral +1 F 72
T11 Mark Coldham (a)  Ottawa Hunt & GC +1 F 72
T11 Mathieu Perron (p)  Pinegrove +1 F 72
T11 Jérôme Blais (p)  Venise GC +1 F 72
T11 Vincent Blanchette (p)  Pinegrove +1 F 72
T11 Étienne Papineau (a)  Pinegrove +1 F 72
T11 Kevin Senecal (p)  Maître de Mont-Tremblant +1 F 72
T21 Alain Dufresne (a)  Islesmere GC +2 F 73
T21 Dominic Gauthier-Lalonde (a)  Belle Vue GC +2 F 73
T21 Kevin Poulin (a)  Napierville +2 F 73
T21 Marc-Olivier Plasse (a)  Kanawaki +2 F 73
T21 Loick Laramée (a)  Lévis +2 F 73
T21 Jean Bilodeau (a)  Boucherville +2 F 73
T21 Jean Laforce (p)  Champetre GC +2 F 73
T21 Marc-Etienne Bussieres (p)  LongChamp +2 F 73
T29 Stéphane Talbot (p)  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +3 F 74
T29 Brendan Smith (a)  Dufferin Heights +3 F 74
T29 Max Rochette (a)  Camelot G & CC +3 F 74
T29 David Huxham (p)  Beaconsfield +3 F 74
T29 Lee Curry (p)  Camelot G & CC +3 F 74
T29 Francis Berthiaume (p)  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +3 F 74
T29 Clément Herviou (p)  Tempête +3 F 74
T29 Stephen Layne (a)  St. Raphael GC +3 F 74
T37 Nicholas Workun (a)  Camelot G & CC +4 F 75
T37 Vincent Grenier-Roy (a)  Vallée du Richelieu +4 F 75
T37 Mathieu Bélanger (a)  Hériot +4 F 75
T37 Yannick Milotte Kirouac (a)  Val des Lacs GC +4 F 75
T37 Vincent Mucci (a)  Le Versant +4 F 75
T37 Simon Desjardins (a)  The Royal Ottawa GC +4 F 75
T37 Marc Girouard (p)  Le Diamant +4 F 75
T37 Charles-David Trepanier (a)  Lorette +4 F 75
T37 Louis-Alexandre Pitre (p)  Tempête +4 F 75
T37 Christophe Bélair (p)  Versant Golf Center +4 F 75
T37 Ryan Sevigny (a)  Eagle Creek GC +4 F 75
T37 Jean-Philip Cornellier (p)  Knowlton +4 F 75
T37 Olivier Daneau (a)  Continental GC +4 F 75
T50 Étienne Lesieur (a)  Cap-Rouge +5 F 76
T50 Jérôme Gaudreault (a)  Lorette +5 F 76
T50 Guillaume Bélanger (a)  Tempête +5 F 76
T50 Marc-André Poulin (a)  Country Club of Montréal +5 F 76
T50 Michaël Harvey (a)  Royal Quebec GC +5 F 76
T50 Rob Knights (a)  GreyHawk GC +5 F 76
T50 Peter Malo (a)  Royal Montreal GC +5 F 76
T50 Chris Henri (a)  Royal Montreal GC +5 F 76
T50 Julien Marchand (p)  Lorette +5 F 76
T50 Sébastien Lefebvre (a)  Hemmingford S&CC +5 F 76
T50 Éric Laporte (p)  Montcalm GC +5 F 76
T50 Yanik Laforest (p)  Islesmere GC +5 F 76
T50 Dwight Reinhart (a)  Eagle Creek GC +5 F 76
T50 Pierre-Alexandre Bédard (p)  Cap-Rouge +5 F 76
T50 Sonny Michaud (p)  Tempête +5 F 76
T65 Michel Belair (a)  Cap-Rouge +6 F 77
T65 Sylvain Harvey (a)  Alpin +6 F 77
T65 Angie Ethier (a)  Boucherville +6 F 77
T65 Joey Fraser (a)  St. Raphael GC +6 F 77
T65 A.J. McKenzie (p)  Royal Montreal GC +6 F 77
T65 Antoine Beaupre-Vachon (a)  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +6 F 77
T65 Marc Hurtubise (p)  Chambly GC +6 F 77
T65 Phillipe Lynch (a)  Beaconsfield +6 F 77
T65 Cédric Laverdure (a)  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +6 F 77
T65 Philippe Gariepy (p)  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +6 F 77
T65 Vincent Cacchione (p)  Fontainebleau +6 F 77
T65 Paolo Addona (p)  Beloeil +6 F 77
T65 Ben Boudreau (p)  Cerf +6 F 77
T78 Alain Trudeau (p)  Vallée du Richelieu +7 F 78
T78 André Jetté (a)  Pinegrove +7 F 78
T78 Éric Girard (a)  Ki-8-Eb +7 F 78
T78 Marc Carrier (a)  GreyHawk GC +7 F 78
T78 Philip Doucet (a)  Royal Montreal GC +7 F 78
T78 Jean-Guy Garnier (a)  Lévis +7 F 78
T78 Christophe Sylvain (a)  Lorette +7 F 78
T78 Pascal Beaumier (p)  CC de Montreal +7 F 78
T86 Mathieu Kennis (a)  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +8 F 79
T86 Alain Picard (a)  Beloeil +8 F 79
T86 Félix-Antoine Froment (a)  Lévis +8 F 79
T86 Gabriel Massé-Barbeau (a)  Continental GC +8 F 79
T86 Thomas Frenette (a)  Malartic Golf Club +8 F 79
T86 Gilles Jr Guillemette (a)  La Tempete GC +8 F 79
T86 Gabriel Gingras (a)  Camelot G & CC +8 F 79
T86 Éric Landreville (p)  Belle Vue GC +8 F 79
T86 Massimo Roch (a)  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +8 F 79
T95 William Comeau (a)  Summerlea G&CC +9 F 80
T95 Alexis Chabot (a)  Pinegrove +9 F 80
T95 Stéphane Bédard (a)  Royal Quebec GC +9 F 80
T95 Éric Paquin (a)  Ki-8-Eb +9 F 80
T95 Raphael Nolet (a)  Mirage GC +9 F 80
T95 Louis-Francois Charpentier (a)  Knowlton +9 F 80
T95 André Gauthier (a)  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling +9 F 80
T95 Alexandre Ouellette (p)  BlainvillierGC +9 F 80
T103 Simon Millette (a)  Islesmere GC +10 F 81
T103 James Davis (p)  Whitlock G&CC +10 F 81
T103 Yves Blais (a)  Royal Quebec GC +10 F 81
T103 Danny Turbide (a)  Royal Quebec GC +10 F 81
T107 Marc Belanger (a)  Royal Montreal GC +11 F 82
T107 Junior Dauphinais (a)  Vallée du Richelieu +11 F 82
T107 Patrick Dearn (p)  Royal Montreal GC +11 F 82
T107 Jim Redston (a)  Beaconsfield +11 F 82
T107 Jean-Marc Plante (a)  Beloeil +11 F 82
T107 Nolan Windsor (a)  The Royal Ottawa GC +11 F 82
T107 Jordan Rochon (a)  Cornwall +11 F 82
T107 Marc-Antoine Lavigne (a)  Kanawaki +11 F 82
T107 Francis Rouillier (p)  Victoriaville +11 F 82
116 Adam Kroon (a)  Cornwall +12 F 83
T117 Ben Coles (a)  GreyHawk GC +13 F 84
T117 Corey Eccles (a)  Royal Montreal GC +13 F 84
T117 Philippe Isabel-Dion (a)  Thetford Curling +13 F 84
T117 Benjamin Perron (a)  St-Georges GC +13 F 84
T121 Jean-Sebastien Bérubé (a)  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +14 F 85
T121 Vincent Dupont-Landry (a)  Lévis +14 F 85
T121 Patrick Muldoon (p)  Beaconsfield +14 F 85
T124 James Mirza (a)  Val des Lacs GC +18 F 89
T124 Emile Provost (a)  BlainvillierGC +18 F 89
126 Davide Giardino (a)  Val des Lacs GC +26 F 97
Did not finish
WD Martin Carré (a)  Rivermead GC
WD Simon Camirand (p)  Godefroy
WD Louis-Pierre Godin (p)  Ki-8-Eb

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.