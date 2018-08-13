Curry Repeats as PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Champion; Kalil Wins Senior Title

(Kanata, Ontario) – Another beautiful day at the Kanata Golf & Country Club has come to and end after champions had been declared in the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Championship on the Flagstick.com Players Tour. The championship was sponsored by TaylorMade Canada and Adidas Canada and on-hand representing their companies were Shawn Perno and Jimmy Venturi, respectfully.

For the second year in a row and for the third time in five years, Lee Curry from the Camelot Golf & Country Club is the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Champion. On day 1 of the championship, Lee posted a two-over-par score of 72 and then came back with a three under par score of 67 for a total of 139. Lee was the only player in the championship to break par over the two days.

When asked about his win Lee replied, “I kept the ball in play. To be honest with you I set my goal over the two days to try and beat par. I just kept playing my match against par and I didn’t care what anybody else was doing. I just tried to play my match with par and on the last hole I had a putt to beat par and I won the match. I also won the Summer Open last year at Kanata. It’s a challenging course and there are no freebies. You have to step up on every hole and make a shot. Kanata is definitely a course that keeps your attention for the entire round. I wanted to win this championship and I’ve been thinking about it all year. I played a couple of nines with my daughter Sam and she told me I was going to win. So, I’m happy I won it for her.”

For his win, Lee was also awarded an early exemption into the 2019 PGA Championship of Canada presented by TaylorMade Canada and Adidas Canada.

Tied with Lee after the first round, Smiths Falls Dan McNeely posted a three over par score of 73 to finish in second place with a total score of 145. Cornwall’s Tristan Holder (75/72) and Hylands Matt Peterson (74/73) tied for third place with total scores of 147. Graham Gunn (77/71) from The White Sands Golf & Practice Center finished alone in 5th place with his two-day score of 148.

The three low scores of the two-day competition were posted today with a 67 for Lee Curry, even par 70 for Jon Stevenson and 71 for Graham Gunn.

Kalil Captures Senior Title

In the Senior Division, two extra holes were required to declare a winner after Dave Kalil (78/75) from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and PGA of Canada’s Paulin Vaillancourt (75/78) finished the two days with identical scores of 153. Mr Kalil was declared the winner on the second hole of the sudden-win playoff. PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone President Colin Orr from the Ottawa Athletic Center (78/77/155) finished alone in third place while Sand Point’s Steve Hall and Prescott’s Thom Miller finished in a tie for 4th place with identical scores of 74/83/157.

Players were quick to thank Kanata Golf Club Members for the use of their course and also the pro shop and food & beverage staff for their assistance over the two days. A special thank you for the course conditioning was directed at greens superintendent Jamie Knorr and his staff.

Thanks were also directed at PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter for her work year round and especially for the Zone Championship.

Congratulations to all participants in the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Championship on the Flagstick.com Players Tour.

Top Scores