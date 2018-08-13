What's New?

Curry Repeats as PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Champion; Kalil Wins Senior Title

August 13, 2018 Joe McLean Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

L-R: Jimmy Venturi, Lee Curry, Shawn Perno

(Kanata, Ontario) – Another beautiful day at the Kanata Golf & Country Club has come to and end after champions had been declared in the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Championship on the Flagstick.com Players Tour. The championship was sponsored by TaylorMade Canada and Adidas Canada and on-hand representing their companies were Shawn Perno and Jimmy Venturi, respectfully.

For the second year in a row and for the third time in five years, Lee Curry from the Camelot Golf & Country Club is the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Champion. On day 1 of the championship, Lee posted a two-over-par score of 72 and then came back with a three under par score of 67 for a total of 139. Lee was the only player in the championship to break par over the two days.

Lee Curry captures the 2018 Zone title

When asked about his win Lee replied, “I kept the ball in play. To be honest with you I set my goal over the two days to try and beat par. I just kept playing my match against par and I didn’t care what anybody else was doing. I just tried to play my match with par and on the last hole I had a putt to beat par and I won the match. I also won the Summer Open last year at Kanata. It’s a challenging course and there are no freebies. You have to step up on every hole and make a shot. Kanata is definitely a course that keeps your attention for the entire round. I wanted to win this championship and I’ve been thinking about it all year. I played a couple of nines with my daughter Sam and she told me I was going to win. So, I’m happy I won it for her.”

For his win, Lee was also awarded an early exemption into the 2019 PGA Championship of Canada presented by TaylorMade Canada and Adidas Canada.

Tied with Lee after the first round, Smiths Falls Dan McNeely posted a three over par score of 73 to finish in second place with a total score of 145. Cornwall’s Tristan Holder (75/72) and Hylands Matt Peterson (74/73) tied for third place with total scores of 147. Graham Gunn (77/71) from The White Sands Golf & Practice Center finished alone in 5th place with his two-day score of 148.

The three low scores of the two-day competition were posted today with a 67 for Lee Curry, even par 70 for Jon Stevenson and 71 for Graham Gunn.

Kalil Captures Senior Title

In the Senior Division, two extra holes were required to declare a winner after Dave Kalil (78/75) from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and PGA of Canada’s Paulin Vaillancourt (75/78) finished the two days with identical scores of 153. Mr Kalil was declared the winner on the second hole of the sudden-win playoff. PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone President Colin Orr from the Ottawa Athletic Center (78/77/155) finished alone in third place while Sand Point’s Steve Hall and Prescott’s Thom Miller finished in a tie for 4th place with identical scores of 74/83/157.

Dave Kalil

Players were quick to thank Kanata Golf Club Members for the use of their course and also the pro shop and food & beverage staff for their assistance over the two days. A special thank you for the course conditioning was directed at greens superintendent Jamie Knorr and his staff.

Thanks were also directed at PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter for her work year round and especially for the Zone Championship.

Congratulations to all participants in the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Championship on the Flagstick.com Players Tour.

Top Scores

PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Championship
Flagstick.com Players Tour
Kanata Golf & Country Club
August 12 & 13, 2018
OPEN DIVISION
Lee Curry 72 67 139
Dan McNeely 72 73 145
Tristan Holder 75 72 147
Matt Peterson 74 73 147
Graham Gunn 77 71 148
Michel Dagenais 76 75 151
Gord Percy 78 73 151
Jon Stevenson 81 70 151
Gregg Foley 77 75 152
Scott Johnson 75 77 152
Shawn Banfield 78 75 153
Scott Mikkelsen 77 78 155
Adam Miller 78 77 155
JC Beecroft 81 75 156
Dave McDonald 79 80 159
Chris Learmonth 80 80 160
Dale Pederson 79 81 160
Marc Rouse 85 75 160
SENIOR DIVISION
Dave Kalil 78 75 153  *Playoff
Paulin Vaillancourt 75 78 153
Colin Orr 78 77 155
Steve Hall 74 83 157
Thom Miller 74 83 157
JR Watson 82 77 159
Terry Kolar 87 73 160
Greg White 81 79 160

