Lee Curry Earns Another Pro Victory

Kanata Golf & Country Club hosted the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Summer Open, sponsored by BPG Buying Group on the Flagstick.com Players Tour on Monday, July 10th.

Earlier on the day of the tournament, this writer called the Camelot Golf & Country Club Pro-shop on an unrelated matter and the phone was answered by Assistant Club Professional Lee Curry. After I received the requested information, we talked briefly about the chances of rain that afternoon in the west end of Ottawa where the Zone’s Summer Open was being held.

I point this out because people think about professional golfers playing golf all the time but those are tour professionals folks.

Club professionals like Lee Curry are the ones who toil endlessly at golf clubs on behalf of their members and the golfing public. Their time on the golf course is after they have put in long hours in the pro-shop or on the range giving lessons, among many of their duties.

So to have a Club professional, in this case Lee Curry, finish his shift at the Camelot Golf & Country Club and then drive across town to the Kanata Golf & Country Club to play in a Zone event is a common occurrence. To have him participate with his fellow golf professionals from across the Ottawa Valley who took the time to support their Zone is indicative of the camaraderie of PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone golf professionals.

I guess the point I’m trying to make is that I hear golfers talking all the time about how they can score better than their Club professionals and they are amazed when they hear about some high scores posted by local Club professionals in tournament play.

Their job at this time in their golf career is not to play golf, but to look after the needs and wants of the Club members they work for. Games of golf are a luxury for many PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Golf Professionals and they play only after they finish work and after they spend quality time with their families.

By the way, Lee Curry posted an even par round in the Ottawa Zone’s Summer Open on the Flagstick.com Players Tour at the Kanata Golf & Country Club to take first place in the field of Club professionals.

When asked about his day and his win, Lee replied, “I just played steady golf. When I missed a shot, I found a way to get out of trouble pretty well. I hit one out-of-bounds on the second hole by about six inches and other than that I kept the ball in play most of the day. I missed a few greens, but was able to get up and down.”

When asked about the golf course, he responded, “The course was soggy but what do you expect after all the rain we’ve had lately but the greens were in great shape as they always are here.”

He commented also on what to him is a normal work day with the exception that he got to play some tournament golf today – “I was in the shop early this morning, then gave a few lessons and then drove over to the tournament, but that’s the life of a Club professional.”

Finishing in second place with his dad caddying for him was Hyland’s Marc-Andre Piette with a score of 72. Callaway Golf’s Chris Bernard tied with Kingsway Park’s Michael Dagenais in third place, both with scores of 73. Tied for fifth place with scores of 74 were Golf Lac St. Marie’s Marc Foucault and Gregg Foley from the 19th Tee. Also finishing in the money in the Summer Open with scores of 75 were Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Dave MacDonald, Smiths Falls Adam Miller, GolfTec Ottawa’s Colin Pitchers and Pakenham’s Chris Learmonth.

In the senior division of the competition John Watson from Golf-O-Max posted a 73 to win by one stroke over Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Dave Kalil.

Congratulations to all of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone golf professionals for supporting their Zone at their Summer Open and also to many others who couldn’t get away from their shops because of Club events or conflicts with scheduled outside tournaments being hosted by their Clubs.

Next up for PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone golf professionals on the Flagstick.com Players Tour is their Senior Championship at Mississippi Golf Club on Monday, July 24th and their Pro-Pro Championship at Stonebridge Golf Club on Monday, July 31st.

