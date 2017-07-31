What's New?

Curry/Keating Team Up For Flagstick.com Players Tour Pro/Pro Win

July 31, 2017 Joe McLean Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Lee Curry & Bill Keating (Photo: Joe McLean)

Under a beautiful sunny sky at the Stonebridge Golf Club today, the team of Bill Keating and Lee Curry from the Camelot Golf & Country Club were the winners of the Pro – Pro Championship on the Flagstick.com Players Tour and sponsored by BPG Buying Group.

Dominik Boucher, special events and members’ service manager at BPG Buying Group, was at the first tee promoting the BPG Buying Group and passing out the new Volvik golf ball. Keith Riley from Levelwear was also on hand passing out towels, which were well used during the round of golf.

Twenty-four teams of two golfers from the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone participated in the event on Monday, July 31, 2017. The course couldn’t have been in much better shape and with the heat and humidity, Stonebridge General Manager and Head Professional Joe Warner made sure that everyone was hydrated with free water and everyone who played or watched thanks you Joe.

The  Pro – Pro event on the Flagstick.com Players tour has a unique format with the first six holes being played as a team scramble; the middle six being a modified Chapman and the final six holes played as a best ball.

The course measures to a par of 71 and the winning team came in early with the score to beat of 62 (-9). Bill Keating joked that he “rode Lee Curry’s back all day” but Lee Curry indicated that there were “contributions by both players”.

Second place with a score of 65 went to the team of Andy Rajhathy and Chris Bernard. Two teams tied for third place with scores of 66. The players on those two teams were Terry Cowan and Teru Hino from Eagle Creek and Colin Orr playing with Dany Lacombe. Much of the success of the Orr/Lacombe team can probably be given to their team caddy Aldo Lacombe.

Congratulations to all participants and thanks to the staff and management at Stonebridge Golf & Country Club for their efforts in making this a memorable day for everyone.

Next up for the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals on the Flagstick.com Players Tour is the rescheduled Senior Championship on August 14th at Mississippi Golf Club. After the Senior Championship, a reception will be held for recently retired PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Executive Director Harry Hereford.

Full Results

FLAGSTICK.COM PLAYERS TOUR
PGA of CANADA OTTAWA ZONE PRO-PRO CHAMPIONSHIP
STONEBRIDGE GOLF CLUB
Bill Keating & Lee Curry 62
Andy Rajhathy & Chris Bernard 65
Terry Cowan & Teru Hino 66
Dany Lacombe & Colin Orr 66
Joe Dubinski & Gregg Foley 67
Dan McNeely & Paul Vaillancourt 67
Jonathan Schaepper & Mike Dagenais 67
Graham Gunn & Kevin Haime 67
Chris Barber & Scott Mikkelsen 68
Marc Foucault & Jean Leduc 68
Marc-Andre Piette & John Watson 69
Dave McDonald & Gord Percy 69
Mike Kennedy & Greg Smith 69
Bill Minkhorst & Derek T. MacDonald 70
Adam Miller & Thom Miller 71
Colin Pitchers & Taylor Lafferty 71
Matt Peterson & Marc Peterson 72
Brent Deighan & Scott Johnson 72
Greg Chambers & Andrew Robertson 72
Ryan Condon & Jason McGrath 72
Bob Flaro & Chris Learmonth 72
Joe Warner & Ryan Little 73
Drew Calver & Derek MacDonald 74
Abe Buckle & Darrel Buchanan 76

