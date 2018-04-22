CWGI Hosts 2018 Open House

Winter in Ottawa just doesn’t want to leave and with snow falling on Tuesday, April 17th I made my way to the Infinity Centre off Hunt Club Road for the Canadian Women’s Golfers Inc. (CWGI) Open House and Member Reception.

It may have been chilly outside but once inside I found an enthusiastic group of women greeting old friends and catching up on their lives since the end of the 2017 golf season.

I caught up with Donna Sullivan, CWGI Owner, and asked her why women golfers in the Ottawa/Gatineau area should choose to join and play golf with CWGI.

“I’ve played golf in Ottawa/Gatineau over the last 20 years and have been involved with CWGI over the past 4 years. From my experience CWGI is undoubtedly an organization that really and truly wants to offer women in the Ottawa/Gatineau area the resources they need to take up golf, to improve their game, to play, to network, to make new friends and give women the opportunity to introduce golf and have golf in their lives and get the enjoyment that any golfer knows that they can get with golf. To that end we organize lessons; we organize tournaments; we organize getaways; we have different events throughout the season and we have 9-hole and 18-hole games. Almost every day of the week we have something that golfers will enjoy. For a new golfer or someone who doesn’t have a network of golfing friends, you’ll always have someone to play with when you join CWGI. Our women are welcoming and supportive and they are a ton of fun. We all love golf and we truly treasure the relationships we have with each other.”

I asked Donna about her team of CWGI Coordinators.

“I have the best team of coordinators and I have to say that I have developed friendships with many of them and they truly are a great group of women that are great champions for CWGI, great ambassadors for CWGI and I’m very fortunate.”

CWGI has an ambitious schedule arranged for the 2018 golf season. Apart from their 9-hole and 18-hole golf programs at golf clubs throughout the Ottawa Valley, they have arranged an opening tournament at The Meadows Golf & Country Club, a July tournament for daughters and grand-daughters at Loch March Golf & Country Club and a closing tournament at Gatineau Golf & Country Club.

Getaways are also planned for Smugglers Glen Golf Course and Glen House Resort, Royal Laurentian, Carling Lake and Huff Estates in Prince Edward County.

A 7-day trip to Myrtle Beach in the Spring of 2019 is also in the planning stages.

A listing of pre-season clinics, workshops and lessons with LPGA Professional Pam LeBlanc and PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Professionals Danielle Nadon and Katie Walker can be found on the CWGI website at www.cwgi.ca.

CWGI is also proud to support organizations in the Ottawa Area that provide resources to women and children in the Ottawa/Gatineau community. They have various fund-raising activities throughout the golf season and all funds raised at these events goes to their Charity of Choice. Some of the Charities that they have supported are Interval House, Harmony House, Cornerstone and St. Joes Women’s Center. CWGI is very excited that starting this year they are partnering with Dress for Success, an organization that prepares women to enter or return to the work force.

There was a great turnout for the CWGI opening event and when this scribe left the site there wasn’t a parking spot left and more arrivals were still making their way into the event.

Good luck to all CWGI golfers; we wish you a successful season.