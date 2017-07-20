Dao and Vandette Win Golf Québec Junior Crowns

Play was completed on July 20th at the Club de golf Beauceville, the host site of the 2017 Provincial Junior Championship for Golf Québec.
It was two members of the Summerlea Golf & Country Club that found success in Mirabel, winning the Provincial Junior Tour event presented by Daigneau, Eau de source.
Vandette Earns Another Title
Already a winner two times this year, 15 year-old Christopher Vandette captured another at the Provincial Junior Championship with rounds of 69-69-70-75. Earlier this season the Beaconsfield resident won the CJGA Quebec Open and the Future Links, driven by Acura, Ontario Championship.
Despite the higher final round at Beauceville he managed to win by a single stroke over Alexandre Jobin-Colgan of Cap-Rouge.
For the week Vandette had 16 birdies and although they were offset by a number of bogies, he was the only player to end up under par. Accordingly, due to his young age, he was also presented with the Provincial Juvenile Title.
Dao Doubles Again
A dual victory was also the case at the Quebec Junior Girls Provincial competition.
Céleste Dao managed to attain the same feat she had completed in 2015 and win Junior (overall) and Juvenile titles. Dao, who most recently won the Provincial Women’s Title, put up a 211 total for three rounds to earn the junior championship.
The Notre-Dame Ile Perrot resident used rounds of 73,67, and 71 to reach -5, one better than Brigitte Thibault of Club Laval-sur-le-Lac who opened the tournament with a remarkable round of 65. Thibault was the low scorer among Junior (17-18) aged players at 212.
The annual Nancy Walker Sportsmanship Award, presented to the player who shows the most respect for fellow competitors, tournament officials, and the game of golf, was Sarah-Ève Rhéaume of Royal Québec. The award is voted on by fellow players.
Girls Leaderboard
|1
|Céleste Dao Summerlea G&CC
|-1
|F
|-5
|73
|67
|71
|211
|4,000
|2
|Brigitte Thibault Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+1
|F
|-4
|65
|74
|73
|212
|3,600
|3
|Sarah-Eve Rheaume Royal Quebec GC
|E
|F
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|215
|3,400
|4
|Mathilde Denicourt Pinegrove
|+2
|F
|+3
|70
|75
|74
|219
|3,200
|5
|Haley Yerxa Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+5
|F
|+10
|74
|75
|77
|226
|3,000
|6
|Audrey Paradis Mirage GC
|+6
|F
|+11
|74
|75
|78
|227
|2,800
|7
|Felixe Jacques Lorette
|+3
|F
|+13
|75
|79
|75
|229
|2,600
|8
|Emily Romancew Elm Ridge CC
|+7
|F
|+16
|78
|75
|79
|232
|2,400
|9
|Dylann Armstrong Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+4
|F
|+17
|78
|79
|76
|233
|2,200
|T10
|Marie-Ève Pilon Lanaudière-Centre de Golf
|+8
|F
|+20
|79
|77
|80
|236
|2,000
|T10
|Rose Morissette BlainvillierGC
|+9
|F
|+20
|75
|80
|81
|236
|2,000
|T12
|Lory Paradis Mirage GC
|+6
|F
|+22
|76
|84
|78
|238
|1,600
|T12
|Béatrice Grisé Pinegrove
|+8
|F
|+22
|77
|81
|80
|238
|1,600
|14
|Elizabeth Blier Vallée du Richelieu
|+6
|F
|+25
|81
|82
|78
|241
|1,440
|15
|Élizabeth Labbé Lévis
|+10
|F
|+27
|81
|80
|82
|243
|1,360
|16
|Yasmine Daoud Elm Ridge CC
|+12
|F
|+28
|83
|77
|84
|244
|1,280
|17
|Maggie Hong BlainvillierGC
|+9
|F
|+29
|84
|80
|81
|245
|1,200
|18
|Florence Leduc Hautes Plaines
|+14
|F
|+31
|76
|85
|86
|247
|1,120
|19
|Anne-Sophie Bélanger Royal Quebec GC
|+11
|F
|+34
|80
|87
|83
|250
|1,040
|T20
|Yasmine Qureshi Lorette
|+10
|F
|+39
|86
|87
|82
|255
|960
|T20
|Frédéricke Desbiens Royal Quebec GC
|+22
|F
|+39
|78
|83
|94
|255
|960
|22
|Megan MacGregor-Coste The Royal Ottawa GC
|+14
|F
|+40
|83
|87
|86
|256
|800
|T23
|Sarah-Maud Longchamps La Tempete GC
|+9
|F
|+43
|87
|91
|81
|259
|720
|T23
|Andreanne Laforest Allard Chicoutimi
|+7
|F
|+43
|94
|86
|79
|259
|720
|25
|Juliette Prud’homme Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+9
|F
|+45
|90
|90
|81
|261
|560
|26
|Gabrielle Landriault Summerheights Golf Links
|+13
|F
|+48
|89
|90
|85
|264
|480
|T27
|Eve Marsan Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+12
|F
|+49
|88
|93
|84
|265
|400
|T27
|Clara Levesque Boisés de Joly Club
|+15
|F
|+49
|93
|85
|87
|265
|400
|29
|Chelsea Fracke Kanata G&CC
|+16
|F
|+52
|87
|93
|88
|268
|240
|30
|Laurence Lamer Fontainebleau
|+23
|F
|+53
|83
|91
|95
|269
|160
|31
|Alicia Hénault Drummondville
|+10
|F
|+56
|92
|98
|82
|272
|80
|32
|Genevieve Jobin Club de Golf Cap-Rouge
|+23
|F
|+75
|97
|99
|95
|291
|40
|33
|Sarah-Maude Martel Plessisville Golf Club
|+25
|F
|+80
|96
|103
|97
|296
|40
Boys Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|Points
|1
|Christopher Vandette Summerlea G&CC
|+4
|F
|-1
|69
|69
|70
|75
|283
|4,000
|2
|Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan Cap-Rouge
|-1
|F
|E
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|3,840
|3
|Laurent Desmarchais Vallée du Richelieu
|E
|F
|+1
|65
|69
|80
|71
|285
|3,720
|4
|Olivier Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|-1
|F
|+2
|68
|76
|72
|70
|286
|3,600
|5
|Charles-Éric Belanger Royal Quebec GC
|-1
|F
|+3
|74
|75
|68
|70
|287
|3,440
|6
|Antoine Roy Saules
|-1
|F
|+4
|72
|72
|74
|70
|288
|3,360
|T7
|Marc-Antoine Hotte Mirage GC
|-1
|F
|+5
|75
|71
|73
|70
|289
|3,280
|T7
|Jared Dandy Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|E
|F
|+5
|70
|72
|76
|71
|289
|3,280
|9
|Philip Isabelle Vallée du Richelieu
|+3
|F
|+6
|73
|72
|71
|74
|290
|3,120
|T10
|Jeffrey Lebeau Milby
|E
|F
|+8
|73
|72
|76
|71
|292
|3,000
|T10
|Jonathan Vermette Belvédère Sport
|+1
|F
|+8
|71
|78
|71
|72
|292
|3,000
|12
|William Duquette Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|E
|F
|+9
|73
|73
|76
|71
|293
|2,800
|13
|Griffin Jones Rideau View GC
|+2
|F
|+10
|74
|72
|75
|73
|294
|2,720
|T14
|Alexis Clément Hériot
|+1
|F
|+11
|78
|69
|76
|72
|295
|2,640
|T14
|Jeremy Renaud Fontainebleau
|+2
|F
|+11
|76
|71
|75
|73
|295
|2,640
|T16
|Thomas Vallières Victoriaville
|-2
|F
|+12
|78
|75
|74
|69
|296
|2,400
|T16
|Alexis Chabot Pinegrove
|+2
|F
|+12
|77
|70
|76
|73
|296
|2,400
|T16
|Frédéric Rousseau Vallée du Richelieu
|+5
|F
|+12
|78
|70
|72
|76
|296
|2,400
|T16
|Vincent Poirier Vallée du Richelieu
|+7
|F
|+12
|72
|71
|75
|78
|296
|2,400
|T20
|Max Dragon The Royal Ottawa GC
|E
|F
|+13
|75
|75
|76
|71
|297
|2,080
|T20
|Simon Gaudet Montcalm GC
|+4
|F
|+13
|70
|76
|76
|75
|297
|2,080
|T20
|Jean-Christophe Gagnon Lorette
|+7
|F
|+13
|71
|78
|70
|78
|297
|2,080
|T20
|Bruno Gendron Boucherville
|+7
|F
|+13
|70
|75
|74
|78
|297
|2,080
|T24
|David Tweddell Lac St-Joseph
|+3
|F
|+15
|78
|74
|73
|74
|299
|1,840
|T24
|Alexandre Carrière BlainvillierGC
|+4
|F
|+15
|73
|75
|76
|75
|299
|1,840
|T26
|Quinn Arial Camelot G & CC
|+6
|F
|+16
|74
|70
|79
|77
|300
|1,760
|T26
|Nathan Desrochers Vallée du Richelieu
|+7
|F
|+16
|75
|72
|75
|78
|300
|1,760
|T28
|Bryan Gardner Victoriaville
|-1
|F
|+17
|74
|76
|81
|70
|301
|1,680
|T28
|Jeremy Proteau Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+3
|F
|+17
|73
|78
|76
|74
|301
|1,680
|T28
|Raphael Lebrun Stoneham GC
|+5
|F
|+17
|74
|78
|73
|76
|301
|1,680
|T31
|Mark Correa Elm Ridge CC
|+4
|F
|+18
|72
|76
|79
|75
|302
|1,560
|T31
|Edouard Grondin Knowlton
|+4
|F
|+18
|74
|78
|75
|75
|302
|1,560
|T31
|Logan Boucher Summerlea G&CC
|+6
|F
|+18
|75
|73
|77
|77
|302
|1,560
|T31
|Victor Rodrigue – Senécal Vallée du Richelieu
|+7
|F
|+18
|72
|77
|75
|78
|302
|1,560
|T35
|Cédrik Sara Mirage GC
|+6
|F
|+19
|73
|73
|80
|77
|303
|1,400
|T35
|Paul-André Blanchet Royal Quebec GC
|+7
|F
|+19
|79
|74
|72
|78
|303
|1,400
|37
|Mikael Pageau Rivermead GC
|+1
|F
|+20
|78
|75
|79
|72
|304
|1,320
|T38
|William Littlejohn Chicoutimi
|+2
|F
|+21
|77
|73
|82
|73
|305
|1,280
|T38
|Simon Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|+6
|F
|+21
|80
|73
|75
|77
|305
|1,280
|T38
|Alexis Morissette BlainvillierGC
|+7
|F
|+21
|77
|71
|79
|78
|305
|1,280
|T38
|Brandon Rattray Vallée du Richelieu
|+8
|F
|+21
|74
|75
|77
|79
|305
|1,280
|T42
|William Forgues Royal Quebec GC
|+2
|F
|+22
|79
|73
|81
|73
|306
|1,040
|T42
|Thomas Beaudoin Lévis
|+5
|F
|+22
|79
|75
|76
|76
|306
|1,040
|T44
|Solomon Coupal BlainvillierGC
|+13
|F
|+23
|69
|77
|77
|84
|307
|920
|T44
|Philippe Richard Lorette
|+16
|F
|+23
|75
|73
|72
|87
|307
|920
|T46
|Jocelyn Ménard GreyHawk GC
|+3
|F
|+24
|76
|78
|80
|74
|308
|840
|T46
|Abraham Saucier St-Pacôme Inc. GC
|+9
|F
|+24
|76
|74
|78
|80
|308
|840
|T46
|Jean-Philippe Parr Ki-8-Eb
|+13
|F
|+24
|72
|72
|80
|84
|308
|840
|T49
|Alexandre Lavoie Lac St-Jean
|+2
|F
|+25
|76
|76
|84
|73
|309
|824
|T49
|Jean-Philippe Denicourt Pinegrove
|+8
|F
|+25
|79
|74
|77
|79
|309
|824
|51
|Kyle Bryden GreyHawk GC
|+7
|F
|+26
|75
|75
|82
|78
|310
|816
|T52
|James Dean Laderoute Elm Ridge CC
|+9
|F
|+27
|76
|75
|80
|80
|311
|812
|T52
|Jérémie Marquis Grand Portneuf
|+13
|F
|+27
|74
|72
|81
|84
|311
|812
|54
|Benjamin Lowe Glengarry
|+6
|F
|+28
|77
|76
|82
|77
|312
|800
|55
|Albert Capistran Mont Orford GC
|+10
|F
|+31
|79
|74
|81
|81
|315
|780
|56
|Anthony Mondou Sorel-Tracy Les Dunes GC
|+4
|F
|+32
|80
|74
|87
|75
|316
|760
|57
|William Daoust Joliette
|+14
|F
|+33
|78
|75
|79
|85
|317
|720
|T58
|Malcolm Simpson Rideau View GC
|+9
|F
|+35
|75
|76
|88
|80
|319
|680
|T58
|Nicolas Godbout Lorette
|+12
|F
|+35
|80
|73
|83
|83
|319
|680
|60
|Antoine Côté Lorette
|+13
|F
|+36
|78
|76
|82
|84
|320
|600
|61
|Brett Ellis Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+17
|F
|+41
|75
|75
|87
|88
|325
|600
