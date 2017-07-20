Dao and Vandette Win Golf Québec Junior Crowns

Play was completed on July 20th at the Club de golf Beauceville, the host site of the 2017 Provincial Junior Championship for Golf Québec.

It was two members of the Summerlea Golf & Country Club that found success in Mirabel, winning the Provincial Junior Tour event presented by Daigneau, Eau de source.

Vandette Earns Another Title

Already a winner two times this year, 15 year-old Christopher Vandette captured another at the Provincial Junior Championship with rounds of 69-69-70-75. Earlier this season the Beaconsfield resident won the CJGA Quebec Open and the Future Links, driven by Acura, Ontario Championship.

Despite the higher final round at Beauceville he managed to win by a single stroke over Alexandre Jobin-Colgan of Cap-Rouge.

For the week Vandette had 16 birdies and although they were offset by a number of bogies, he was the only player to end up under par. Accordingly, due to his young age, he was also presented with the Provincial Juvenile Title.

Dao Doubles Again

A dual victory was also the case at the Quebec Junior Girls Provincial competition.

Céleste Dao managed to attain the same feat she had completed in 2015 and win Junior (overall) and Juvenile titles. Dao, who most recently won the Provincial Women’s Title, put up a 211 total for three rounds to earn the junior championship.

The Notre-Dame Ile Perrot resident used rounds of 73,67, and 71 to reach -5, one better than Brigitte Thibault of Club Laval-sur-le-Lac who opened the tournament with a remarkable round of 65. Thibault was the low scorer among Junior (17-18) aged players at 212.

The annual Nancy Walker Sportsmanship Award, presented to the player who shows the most respect for fellow competitors, tournament officials, and the game of golf, was Sarah-Ève Rhéaume of Royal Québec. The award is voted on by fellow players.

