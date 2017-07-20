What's New?

Dao and Vandette Win Golf Québec Junior Crowns

Play was completed on July 20th at the Club de golf Beauceville, the host site of the 2017 Provincial Junior Championship for Golf Québec.

It was two members of the Summerlea Golf & Country Club that found success in Mirabel, winning the Provincial Junior Tour event presented by Daigneau, Eau de source.

 Vandette Earns Another Title

Already a winner two times this year, 15 year-old Christopher Vandette captured another at the Provincial Junior Championship with rounds of 69-69-70-75. Earlier this season the Beaconsfield resident won the CJGA Quebec Open and the Future Links, driven by Acura, Ontario Championship.

Despite the higher final round at Beauceville he managed to win by a single stroke over Alexandre Jobin-Colgan of Cap-Rouge.

For the week Vandette had 16 birdies and although they were offset by a number of bogies, he was the only player to end up under par. Accordingly, due to his young age, he was also presented with the Provincial Juvenile Title.

Dao Doubles Again

A dual victory was also the case at the Quebec Junior Girls Provincial competition.

Céleste Dao managed to attain the same feat she had completed in 2015 and win Junior (overall) and Juvenile titles. Dao, who most recently won the Provincial Women’s Title, put up a 211 total for three rounds to earn the junior championship.

The Notre-Dame Ile Perrot resident used rounds of 73,67, and 71 to reach -5, one better than Brigitte Thibault of Club Laval-sur-le-Lac who opened the tournament with a remarkable round of 65. Thibault was the low scorer among Junior (17-18) aged players at 212.

The annual Nancy Walker Sportsmanship Award, presented to the player who shows the most respect for fellow competitors, tournament officials, and the game of golf, was Sarah-Ève Rhéaume of Royal Québec. The award is voted on by fellow players.

Girls Leaderboard

1 Céleste Dao  Summerlea G&CC -1 F -5 73 67 71 211 4,000
2 Brigitte Thibault  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +1 F -4 65 74 73 212 3,600
3 Sarah-Eve Rheaume  Royal Quebec GC E F -1 72 71 72 215 3,400
4 Mathilde Denicourt  Pinegrove +2 F +3 70 75 74 219 3,200
5 Haley Yerxa  Ottawa Hunt & GC +5 F +10 74 75 77 226 3,000
6 Audrey Paradis  Mirage GC +6 F +11 74 75 78 227 2,800
7 Felixe Jacques  Lorette +3 F +13 75 79 75 229 2,600
8 Emily Romancew  Elm Ridge CC +7 F +16 78 75 79 232 2,400
9 Dylann Armstrong  Carleton Golf & Yacht +4 F +17 78 79 76 233 2,200
T10 Marie-Ève Pilon  Lanaudière-Centre de Golf +8 F +20 79 77 80 236 2,000
T10 Rose Morissette  BlainvillierGC +9 F +20 75 80 81 236 2,000
T12 Lory Paradis  Mirage GC +6 F +22 76 84 78 238 1,600
T12 Canada Béatrice Grisé  Pinegrove +8 F +22 77 81 80 238 1,600
14 Elizabeth Blier  Vallée du Richelieu +6 F +25 81 82 78 241 1,440
15 Élizabeth Labbé  Lévis +10 F +27 81 80 82 243 1,360
16 Yasmine Daoud  Elm Ridge CC +12 F +28 83 77 84 244 1,280
17 Maggie Hong  BlainvillierGC +9 F +29 84 80 81 245 1,200
18 Florence Leduc  Hautes Plaines +14 F +31 76 85 86 247 1,120
19 Anne-Sophie Bélanger  Royal Quebec GC +11 F +34 80 87 83 250 1,040
T20 Yasmine Qureshi  Lorette +10 F +39 86 87 82 255 960
T20 Frédéricke Desbiens  Royal Quebec GC +22 F +39 78 83 94 255 960
22 Megan MacGregor-Coste  The Royal Ottawa GC +14 F +40 83 87 86 256 800
T23 Sarah-Maud Longchamps  La Tempete GC +9 F +43 87 91 81 259 720
T23 Canada Andreanne Laforest Allard  Chicoutimi +7 F +43 94 86 79 259 720
25 Juliette Prud’homme  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +9 F +45 90 90 81 261 560
26 Gabrielle Landriault  Summerheights Golf Links +13 F +48 89 90 85 264 480
T27 Eve Marsan  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +12 F +49 88 93 84 265 400
T27 Clara Levesque  Boisés de Joly Club +15 F +49 93 85 87 265 400
29 Chelsea Fracke  Kanata G&CC +16 F +52 87 93 88 268 240
30 Laurence Lamer  Fontainebleau +23 F +53 83 91 95 269 160
31 Alicia Hénault  Drummondville +10 F +56 92 98 82 272 80
32 Genevieve Jobin  Club de Golf Cap-Rouge +23 F +75 97 99 95 291 40
33 Sarah-Maude Martel  Plessisville Golf Club +25 F +80 96 103 97 296 40

Boys Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points
1 Christopher Vandette  Summerlea G&CC +4 F -1 69 69 70 75 283 4,000
2 Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan  Cap-Rouge -1 F E 70 72 72 70 284 3,840
3 Laurent Desmarchais  Vallée du Richelieu E F +1 65 69 80 71 285 3,720
4 Olivier Ménard  Whitlock G&CC -1 F +2 68 76 72 70 286 3,600
5 Charles-Éric Belanger  Royal Quebec GC -1 F +3 74 75 68 70 287 3,440
6 (none) Antoine Roy  Saules -1 F +4 72 72 74 70 288 3,360
T7 Marc-Antoine Hotte  Mirage GC -1 F +5 75 71 73 70 289 3,280
T7 Jared Dandy  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling E F +5 70 72 76 71 289 3,280
9 Philip Isabelle  Vallée du Richelieu +3 F +6 73 72 71 74 290 3,120
T10 Jeffrey Lebeau  Milby E F +8 73 72 76 71 292 3,000
T10 Jonathan Vermette  Belvédère Sport +1 F +8 71 78 71 72 292 3,000
12 William Duquette  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club E F +9 73 73 76 71 293 2,800
13 Griffin Jones  Rideau View GC +2 F +10 74 72 75 73 294 2,720
T14 Alexis Clément  Hériot +1 F +11 78 69 76 72 295 2,640
T14 Jeremy Renaud  Fontainebleau +2 F +11 76 71 75 73 295 2,640
T16 Thomas Vallières  Victoriaville -2 F +12 78 75 74 69 296 2,400
T16 Alexis Chabot  Pinegrove +2 F +12 77 70 76 73 296 2,400
T16 Frédéric Rousseau  Vallée du Richelieu +5 F +12 78 70 72 76 296 2,400
T16 Vincent Poirier  Vallée du Richelieu +7 F +12 72 71 75 78 296 2,400
T20 Max Dragon  The Royal Ottawa GC E F +13 75 75 76 71 297 2,080
T20 Simon Gaudet  Montcalm GC +4 F +13 70 76 76 75 297 2,080
T20 Jean-Christophe Gagnon  Lorette +7 F +13 71 78 70 78 297 2,080
T20 Bruno Gendron  Boucherville +7 F +13 70 75 74 78 297 2,080
T24 David Tweddell  Lac St-Joseph +3 F +15 78 74 73 74 299 1,840
T24 Alexandre Carrière  BlainvillierGC +4 F +15 73 75 76 75 299 1,840
T26 Quinn Arial  Camelot G & CC +6 F +16 74 70 79 77 300 1,760
T26 Nathan Desrochers  Vallée du Richelieu +7 F +16 75 72 75 78 300 1,760
T28 Bryan Gardner  Victoriaville -1 F +17 74 76 81 70 301 1,680
T28 Jeremy Proteau  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling +3 F +17 73 78 76 74 301 1,680
T28 Raphael Lebrun  Stoneham GC +5 F +17 74 78 73 76 301 1,680
T31 Mark Correa  Elm Ridge CC +4 F +18 72 76 79 75 302 1,560
T31 Edouard Grondin  Knowlton +4 F +18 74 78 75 75 302 1,560
T31 (none) Logan Boucher  Summerlea G&CC +6 F +18 75 73 77 77 302 1,560
T31 Victor Rodrigue – Senécal  Vallée du Richelieu +7 F +18 72 77 75 78 302 1,560
T35 Cédrik Sara  Mirage GC +6 F +19 73 73 80 77 303 1,400
T35 (none) Paul-André Blanchet  Royal Quebec GC +7 F +19 79 74 72 78 303 1,400
37 Mikael Pageau  Rivermead GC +1 F +20 78 75 79 72 304 1,320
T38 William Littlejohn  Chicoutimi +2 F +21 77 73 82 73 305 1,280
T38 Simon Ménard  Whitlock G&CC +6 F +21 80 73 75 77 305 1,280
T38 Alexis Morissette  BlainvillierGC +7 F +21 77 71 79 78 305 1,280
T38 Brandon Rattray  Vallée du Richelieu +8 F +21 74 75 77 79 305 1,280
T42 William Forgues  Royal Quebec GC +2 F +22 79 73 81 73 306 1,040
T42 Thomas Beaudoin  Lévis +5 F +22 79 75 76 76 306 1,040
T44 Solomon Coupal  BlainvillierGC +13 F +23 69 77 77 84 307 920
T44 Philippe Richard  Lorette +16 F +23 75 73 72 87 307 920
T46 Jocelyn Ménard  GreyHawk GC +3 F +24 76 78 80 74 308 840
T46 (none) Abraham Saucier  St-Pacôme Inc. GC +9 F +24 76 74 78 80 308 840
T46 Jean-Philippe Parr  Ki-8-Eb +13 F +24 72 72 80 84 308 840
T49 Alexandre Lavoie  Lac St-Jean +2 F +25 76 76 84 73 309 824
T49 Jean-Philippe Denicourt  Pinegrove +8 F +25 79 74 77 79 309 824
51 Kyle Bryden  GreyHawk GC +7 F +26 75 75 82 78 310 816
T52 James Dean Laderoute  Elm Ridge CC +9 F +27 76 75 80 80 311 812
T52 Jérémie Marquis  Grand Portneuf +13 F +27 74 72 81 84 311 812
54 Benjamin Lowe  Glengarry +6 F +28 77 76 82 77 312 800
55 Albert Capistran  Mont Orford GC +10 F +31 79 74 81 81 315 780
56 Anthony Mondou  Sorel-Tracy Les Dunes GC +4 F +32 80 74 87 75 316 760
57 William Daoust  Joliette +14 F +33 78 75 79 85 317 720
T58 Malcolm Simpson  Rideau View GC +9 F +35 75 76 88 80 319 680
T58 Nicolas Godbout  Lorette +12 F +35 80 73 83 83 319 680
60 Antoine Côté  Lorette +13 F +36 78 76 82 84 320 600
61 Brett Ellis  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling +17 F +41 75 75 87 88 325 600

