Dave McBain Named As Carleton University Golf Coach

After a dozen years at the helm, Andrew Donaldson has moved on from the Carleton University Golf Team. The former Director of Golf at The Marshes Golf Club in Ottawa moved on to a position at the Rosedale Golf Club in Toronto this past winter, leaving the Carleton Golf team with a gap to fill. They did not have to look far.

Taking on the position will be Dave McBain, who has worked with the team as a mental strength coach and mentor since 2013. The Carleton Department of Recreation and Athletics made the announcement of McBain’s ascension to the Head Coach position this week.

“Although I have huge shoes to fill after Andrew’s departure, I’m really excited to tackle the challenge of providing our players with the best university golf experience available in Canada,” said McBain. “Like all coaches in Canada, my goal is to improve our competitiveness nationally, while ensuring the program is sustainable.”

With a relationship in place with the current Raven team members, the new Coach is eager to continue work with the program as student athletes return late this summer.

“The team has made great strides in the last five years and I want to continue ensuring that we identify the best players studying or considering studies at Carleton, provide them with a positive atmosphere so they can be their best, and create as many opportunities as we can to compete provincially, nationally and internationally,” he said. “Following the graduation of key players over the last couple of years, a real focus this year is re-building our women’s program.”

McBain, an alumnus of Carleton university himself, is currently a Community Coach and Coordinator for the National Junior Golf Development Centre at the Marshes Golf Club in Kanata, ON.