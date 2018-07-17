David Hearn Foundation Announces 2018 KIA Grant Winners

For the second time, Kia Canada and their ambassador on the PGA TOUR, David Hearn, have chosen winners of the David Hearn Foundation Kia Grant. The honourees for 2018 are thirteen-year-old Brooke Frerichs of Calgary, Alberta, and eighteen-year-old Sam Kinball of Lahave, Nova Scotia.

The grant winners are chosen from junior golfers across the country who are involved in their communities and their respective local Alzheimer Society organizations. Each will receive $4,500 as part of the program launched in 2017, a joint project between Kia Canada and David Hearn whose foundation primarily benefits Alzeheimer-related causes. He established the David Hearn Foundation in 2015 and became a spokesman for the Alzheimer Society of Canada after experiencing the impact of the disease through its impact on his grandmother and great-grandmother.

“Brooke and Sam demonstrate all that the sport has to offer,” said Hearn. “Both young golfers show incredible promise on and off the course. I look forward to meeting Brooke and Sam later this month, and watching as they continue to have a positive impact in golf and in their communities for years to come.”

Frerichs, a junior golfer at Glencoe Golf & Country Club, and Kimball of Osprey Ridge Golf Course, will both be brought in to take part in The David Hearn Foundation Charity Classic at Brantford Golf & Country Club on Monday, July 30, 2018 and will be formally recognized by Hearn and KCI executives during the event’s evening reception.

“Kia Canada is proud to work with David Hearn and The David Hearn Foundation to recognize young Canadians who go above and beyond in their efforts at improving the communities we all live in,” said Ted Lancaster, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada Inc. “Creating a better Canada starts with the youth of this country and these young golfers should all be very proud of the work they put in, both on the course and in their local neighbourhoods.”