Recipients of The David Hearn Foundation KIA Grant Named For 2019



Four junior golfers awarded with a donation to their local Alzheimer Society chapters

BRANTFORD (July 9, 2019) – The David Hearn Foundation and Kia Canada announced today the winners of the 2019 David Hearn Foundation Kia Grant: Samantha Craven (age 15), Woodstock, ON; Tyler Rissanen (age 17), Thunder Bay, ON; Jon-Robbie Watson (age 12), Nanoose Bay, BC; and Logan Forbes (age 12), Ancaster, ON.

The Grant was created in collaboration between Kia Canada and The David Hearn Foundation to encourage and enable Canadian junior golfers to give back to their communities. Since 2017, over $31,000 has been donated to local Alzheimer Society organizations across Canada through the Grant.

This year, the Grant will be recognizing four recipients due to the number of amazing applications received. The funds will be allocated to the local Alzheimer Societies in Oxford, Thunder Bay, and Nanaimo / Vancouver, which will assist in supporting and enhancing the local organization’s programs and services.

“Samantha, Tyler, Jon-Robbie and Logan all exemplify the many positive attributes golf plays within the community,” said PGA TOUR Golfer and Kia Canada Ambassador David Hearn. “Each of these junior golfers not only share a passion for the game, but also for giving back to their communities. I am looking forward to meeting all of the recipients at the 2019 David Hearn Foundation Charity Classic and hearing more of their efforts.”

“Golf means the world to me, as does the cause to help bring an end to Alzheimers,” said Jon-Robbie Watson of British Columbia, who will be awarded one of the 2019 David Hearn Foundation Kia Grant’s to benefit the Alzheimer Society of Nanaimo/Vancouver.

On Monday July 22, 2019, Hearn will be hosting his 9th annual David Hearn Foundation Charity Classic at the Brantford Golf & Country Club in Ontario. The event has collectively raised over $650,000 in support of the Alzheimer Society of Brant, Haldimand Norfolk, Hamilton, and Halton as well as the Alzheimer Society of Canada. The David Hearn Foundation Charity Classic will be a day filled with amazing golf, food, entertainment, people, prizing, and will feature a special presentation of the Grant winners.

“Kia Canada always looks forward to partnering with The David Hearn Foundation to bring together youth from all over Canada and recognize them for going above and beyond in their local communities,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing for Kia Canada. “All of the 2019 David Hearn Foundation Kia Grant Winners have the power to drive change, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to reward them for their charitable efforts and watch as they continue to make a difference.”

Founded in 2015, The David Hearn Foundation’s central focus is to support the Alzheimer Society of Canada in reducing the personal and social impacts of the disease by raising funds to provide individuals and families with needed programs and services. Through its partnership, the Foundation will aim to increase awareness, improve care for those in need and enhance the quality of life for those affected by the disease, while also empowering Canadians to take action and create positive change.

Learn more about The David Hearn Foundation at www.DavidHearn.ca

Learn more about the David Hearn Foundation Charity Classic at www.dhfcharityclassic.com