David Knight Wins OVGA Masters

Kemptville, Ontario – Should a golf course be labeled paradise, then the players participating in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Masters Championship at eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario spent a day in paradise.

With the golf course in great condition thanks to the dedicated work of Chris Vollett and his greenkeeping crew, players enjoyed a manicured course and pristine greens.

It was so much fun for three players that they ended up in a sudden-win playoff starting on the first hole. David Knight from the Hylands Golf Club posted his score of one over par 73 about an hour and a half before Pakenham’s Mike Kelly and Prescott’s Steve Martineau finished their rounds of 73 in the last two groups of the championship.

With his bogey 5 on the first hole, Steve Martineau had to bow out of the playoff after David Knight and Mike Kelly both made their par 4’s.

With his tee shot on the second hole sitting in the center of the fairway about 135 yards out from the green, David Knight was in good position. Mike Kelly’s tee shot found a bunker down the right side with his ball sitting close to the front lip.

First to play, Mike’s bunker shot hit the lip but did bounce forward to about 90 yards out from the green coming to rest on a piece of rough around another bunker. David hit the green with his second shot but rolled off and into some greenside rough.

Mike hit the green with his third shot but unfortunately rolled to the fringe of the green coming to rest against the rough. David’s third shot from the rough ended up about four feet below the hole.

With Mike missing his putt from the fringe and also the comeback putt, David was left with two putts to secure his first championship. He did so with one putt.

When asked about the fact he had to wait a few hours as the leader in the clubhouse, the newly crowned champion said, “It was a little frustrating to wait, that’s for sure but it was fun watching the groups finishing their rounds and checking their scores.”

David Knight is a 20-year member at the Hylands Golf Club in the south end of Ottawa and he carries a handicap of 7 and this was his first big win in OVGA play.

Congratulations to all of the participants in the OVGA Masters Championship and also to the tournament organizers and officials for another job well done.

