CBS Adds Davis Love III To Broadcast Team

Following the recent dismissal of Gary McCord and Peter Kostis from their golf broadcast team (their contracts were not renewed), CBS announced today that 21-time PGA TOUR winner David Love III will join them as an analyst on their PGA TOUR coverage staff.

“Davis is one of the most accomplished and respected players in the game of golf,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS. “With his playing experience, reputation and relationships across the golf community, he brings a unique perspective and insight that will enhance our broadcasts. Davis is the perfect fit for CBS, and we look forward to him making the best broadcast team in golf even better.”

“I have long considered CBS Sports the gold standard in golf coverage,” says Love. “Whether playing or coaching, I have always loved the team aspect of golf, and I am thrilled to now be a member of the best team in television. My playing days are not totally over, as I will play select events, but my focus now shifts to broadcasting. I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with the men and women of CBS Sports, and I look forward to getting started in January.”

Love will make his CBS Sports debut as an announcer on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Farmers Insurance Open when the Network tees off its 2020 golf season.