Defending Champion Judith Kyrinis Among Four Canadians Moving On At The U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur

It took 22 holes to win her round of 64 match but defending champion Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ontario, is moving on at the 57th United States Senior Women’s Amateur.

Kyrinis, who was the third seed after 36 holes of stroke play at the Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club in Vero Beach, Florida, was one of seven Canadians who made the top 64 that went on to matches.

In a match that was all square thorough 10 holes, Kyrinis looked to be gaining the edge and was two up through 14 holes. Her opponent, Andrea Kraus of Baltimore, Maryland, pushed back to draw the match square after 18, but the Canadian prevailed on the 22nd hole. A successful 15-foot birdie putt will keep her hopes alive of defending the title she won in Portland, Oregon, in 2017.

Kyrinis will face American Terri Frohmayer, the 2011 Champion, in the round of 32 on Tuesday morning.

“We both played solid golf considering the conditions,” Kyrinis commented on her extra length match. “Andrea and I have had a little bit of a history going extra holes. I knew she was going to be a tough cookie. She’s a very good player, a strong player. I did not look at what number seed she was at all. I just told myself, ‘You don’t want to go home yet.’”

Joining Kyrinis in the round of 32 will be three other Canadians – Marie-Therese Torti and Helene Chartrand of Quebec and Terill Samuel of Ontario. Unfortunately Chartrand and Samuel are playing each other, meaning the highest number of Canadians that could advance to the round of 16 will be three.

Follow the matches at this link.